Grunt plugin for replacing (or removing) references to non-optimized scripts or stylesheets on HTML files.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's gruntfile with: npm install grunt-htmlrefs --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-htmlrefs' );

Then specify your config:

grunt.initConfig({ htmlrefs : { dist : { src : './static/views/**/*.html' , dest : './dist/static/views/' , options : { includes : { analytics : './ga.inc' }, buildNumber : 47878 } } } });

Using the configuration above, consider the following example html to see it in action:

< html > < head > < title > Mural.ly </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/static/css/development.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/static/css/development.css" /> </ head > < body id = "landing-page" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/static/js/compiled/external.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/static/js/onefile.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/static/js/other_file.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/static/js/not-for-compiler.js?v=1355D6D2D38" > </ script > < script > bootstrapLandingPage(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

After running the grunt task it will be stored on the dist folder as

< html > < head > < title > Mural.ly </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/static/css/compiled.47878.css" /> < style > ... CSS from /static/css/compiled.css ... </ style > </ head > < body id = "landing-page" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/static/js/compiled/murally.js" > </ script > < script > bootstrapLandingPage(); </ script > < script > var _gaq=[[ '_setAccount' , 'UA-XXXXX-X' ],[ '_trackPageview' ]]; ( function ( d,t ) { var g=d.createElement(t),s=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[ 0 ]; g.src=( 'https:' ==location.protocol? '//ssl' : '//www' )+ '.google-analytics.com/ga.js' ; s.parentNode.insertBefore(g,s)}( document , 'script' )); </ script > </ body > </ html >

There 4 types of replacements: css, inlinecss, js, include and remove (it will erase the whole block).

Release History

0.4.0 Support Grunt 0.4

0.2.2 BUGFIX: Multiple remove sections (thanks @trongthanh)

sections (thanks @trongthanh) 0.2.0 Added support for includesu

0.1.0 Initial Release

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Johnny G Halife

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.