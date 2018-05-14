Unofficial html5 linter and validator.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.

It also goes into the process of using npm and node . If you haven't installed NodeJS before, now is the time. Go to NodeJS (linked from the Grunt site) to download.

npm is installed with node .

Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-htmllint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-htmllint' );

The "htmllint" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named htmllint to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ htmllint : { your_target : { options : { force : false , plugins : [ 'htmllint-plugin-name' ], }, src : [ 'path/to/yo/html_files' ] } }, });

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

A boolean value that determines whether or not to fail the build on any lint error. If the value is true, lint errors will not fail the build.

Type: Array Default value: []

An array of strings, each of which should be the name of an htmllint plugin to require and use.

Type: Boolean or String Default value: false

If set to true, a .htmllintrc file will be loaded (relative to your Gruntfile.js ) and will override the options argument (options.force will no be overriden). If set to a string, the file path contained in the string will be loaded.

options (excluding previous options)

Type: Object Default value: {}

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example the default options are used to lint the html files in test/fixtures . If any of the html files have any lint error, the task will fail and print the errors on the screen.

grunt.initConfig({ htmllint : { options : {}, src : [ 'test/fixtures/*.html' ], }, });

Custom Options

In this example, some custom options are passed. If any lint errors occur, they will not fail the task, but will still be printed. Also, no more than 5 lint errors will be reported. After hitting the maximum number of errors, no more files will be processed.

grunt.initConfig({ htmllint : { options : { force : true , maxerr : 5 }, src : [ 'test/fixtures/*.html' ], }, });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

htmllint -> 0.2.4

changed options.htmllintrc to allow specifying path to an htmllintrc file (#11)

htmllint -> 0.2.3

htmllint -> 0.2.2

htmllint -> 0.2.1

added error codes to the output

added htmllintrc option, allows users to specify configuration in a separate file

released a little too hastily... (fixed a compatibility issue)

htmllint -> 0.2.0

-> 0.2.0 finally got version numbers to be the same >.>

htmllint -> 0.0.12

htmllint -> 0.0.11

-> 0.0.11 added plugin support

htmllint -> 0.0.10

-> 0.0.10 improved summary text

htmllint -> 0.0.9

htmllint -> 0.0.7

htmllint -> 0.0.6

-> 0.0.6 fixed index errors on multiple files

new htmllint fixes that stop throws on text elements

htmllint -> 0.0.5

-> 0.0.5 decided to skip some versions to stay closer to the htmllint version number

version number should fix line,col output bug

fixed result message saying that files were all clean

fixed option passing

htmllint -> 0.0.4

added opts.maxerr option support

option support froze htmllint dependency