Unofficial html5 linter and validator.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.
It also goes into the process of using
npm and
node. If you haven't installed NodeJS before, now is the time. Go to NodeJS (linked from the Grunt site) to download.
npm is installed with
node.
Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-htmllint --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-htmllint');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
htmllint to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
htmllint: {
your_target: {
options: {
force: false,
plugins: ['htmllint-plugin-name'],
/* htmllint options go here */
},
src: [
'path/to/yo/html_files'
]
}
},
});
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
A boolean value that determines whether or not to fail the build on any lint error. If the value is true, lint errors will not fail the build.
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
An array of strings, each of which should be the name of an htmllint plugin to require and use.
Type:
Boolean or
String
Default value:
false
If set to true, a
.htmllintrc file will be loaded (relative to your
Gruntfile.js) and
will override the options argument (options.force will no be overriden).
If set to a string, the file path contained in the string will be loaded.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
In this example the default options are used to lint the html files in
test/fixtures.
If any of the html files have any lint error, the task will fail and print the errors
on the screen.
grunt.initConfig({
htmllint: {
options: {},
src: [
'test/fixtures/*.html'
],
},
});
In this example, some custom options are passed. If any lint errors occur, they will not fail the task, but will still be printed. Also, no more than 5 lint errors will be reported. After hitting the maximum number of errors, no more files will be processed.
grunt.initConfig({
htmllint: {
options: {
force: true,
maxerr: 5
},
src: [
'test/fixtures/*.html'
],
},
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
htmllint -> 0.2.4
options.htmllintrc to allow specifying path to an htmllintrc file (#11)
htmllint -> 0.2.3
htmllint -> 0.2.2
htmllint -> 0.2.1
htmllintrc option, allows users to specify configuration in a separate file
htmllint -> 0.2.0
htmllint -> 0.0.12
htmllint -> 0.0.11
htmllint -> 0.0.10
htmllint -> 0.0.9
htmllint -> 0.0.7
htmllint -> 0.0.6
htmllint fixes that stop throws on text elements
htmllint -> 0.0.5
htmllint version number
htmllint -> 0.0.4
opts.maxerr option support
htmllint dependency