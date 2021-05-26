

Grunt HTMLHint



Lint HTML files with HTMLHint

Table of Contents

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-htmlhint --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-htmlhint' );

Usage

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named htmlhint to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Options

See all rules here: https://github.com/htmlhint/HTMLHint/wiki/Rules

If options is empty, task will scan nothing.

Type: String Default value: null

If this filename is specified, options and globals defined therein will be used. Task and target options override the options within the htmlhintrc file. The htmlhintrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:

{ "tag-pair" : true , }

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Report HTMLHint errors but dont fail the task

Usage Examples

Direct options

htmlhint: { html1 : { options : { 'tag-pair' : true }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.html' ] }, html2 : { options : { 'tag-pair' : true }, src : [ 'path/to/**/*.html' ] } }

Config file

htmlhint: { options : { htmlhintrc : '.htmlhintrc' }, html1 : { src : [ 'path/to/**/*.html' ] }, html2 : { src : [ 'path/to/**/*.html' ] } }

Licence

Project initially created by @yaniswang and transferred to the HTMLHint organization.

MIT License