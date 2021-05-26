How To Use • Contributing • Roadmap • Website
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-htmlhint --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-htmlhint');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
htmlhint to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
See all rules here: https://github.com/htmlhint/HTMLHint/wiki/Rules
If options is empty, task will scan nothing.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
If this filename is specified, options and globals defined therein will be used. Task and target options override the options within the
htmlhintrc file. The
htmlhintrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:
{
"tag-pair": true,
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Report HTMLHint errors but dont fail the task
htmlhint: {
html1: {
options: {
'tag-pair': true
},
src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
},
html2: {
options: {
'tag-pair': true
},
src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
}
}
htmlhint: {
options: {
htmlhintrc: '.htmlhintrc'
},
html1: {
src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
},
html2: {
src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
}
}
Project initially created by @yaniswang and transferred to the HTMLHint organization.