grunt-htmlhint

by htmlhint
0.9.13 (see all)

Validate html files with htmlhint.

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Grunt HTMLHint

Lint HTML files with HTMLHint

  How To UseContributingRoadmapWebsite

Table of Contents

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-htmlhint --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-htmlhint');

Usage

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named htmlhint to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

Options

See all rules here: https://github.com/htmlhint/HTMLHint/wiki/Rules

If options is empty, task will scan nothing.

options.htmlhintrc

Type: String Default value: null

If this filename is specified, options and globals defined therein will be used. Task and target options override the options within the htmlhintrc file. The htmlhintrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:

{
  "tag-pair": true,
}

options.force

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Report HTMLHint errors but dont fail the task

Usage Examples

Direct options

htmlhint: {
  html1: {
    options: {
      'tag-pair': true
    },
    src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
  },
  html2: {
    options: {
      'tag-pair': true
    },
    src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
  }
}

Config file

htmlhint: {
  options: {
    htmlhintrc: '.htmlhintrc'
  },
  html1: {
    src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
  },
  html2: {
    src: ['path/to/**/*.html']
  }
}

Licence

Project initially created by @yaniswang and transferred to the HTMLHint organization.

Logo HTMLHint

MIT License

