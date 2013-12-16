Grunt plugin for html compression, using htmlcompressor.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-htmlcompressor

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-htmlcompressor' );

Then specify what files to compress in your config:

grunt.initConfig({ htmlcompressor : { compile : { files : { 'dest/index.html' : 'src/index.html' }, options : { type : 'html' , preserveServerScript : true } } } });

Options

htmlcompressor options

Options can be whatever htmlcompressor accepts

input/output files

src can be a string or a function processName can help you formating the output instead of using dest

Release History

0.1.4 Async fixing

0.1.0 Dynamic input ( src parameter can be a function) and output ( processName ) files

parameter can be a function) and output ( ) files 0.0.1 First Release

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jean-Sébastien Ney Licensed under the MIT license.