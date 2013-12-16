openbase logo
grunt-htmlcompressor

by Jean-Sébastien Ney
0.1.10 (see all)

grunt plugin for html compression, using htmlcompressor.jar

Readme

grunt-htmlcompressor

Grunt plugin for html compression, using htmlcompressor.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-htmlcompressor

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-htmlcompressor');

Then specify what files to compress in your config:

grunt.initConfig({
  htmlcompressor: {
    compile: {
      files: {
        'dest/index.html': 'src/index.html'
      },
      options: {
        type: 'html',
        preserveServerScript: true
      }
    }
  }
});

Options

htmlcompressor options

Options can be whatever htmlcompressor accepts

input/output files

src can be a string or a function processName can help you formating the output instead of using dest

Release History

  • 0.1.4 Async fixing
  • 0.1.0 Dynamic input (src parameter can be a function) and output (processName) files
  • 0.0.1 First Release

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jean-Sébastien Ney Licensed under the MIT license.

