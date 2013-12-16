Grunt plugin for html compression, using htmlcompressor.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-htmlcompressor
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-htmlcompressor');
Then specify what files to compress in your config:
grunt.initConfig({
htmlcompressor: {
compile: {
files: {
'dest/index.html': 'src/index.html'
},
options: {
type: 'html',
preserveServerScript: true
}
}
}
});
Options can be whatever
htmlcompressor accepts
src can be a string or a function
processName can help you formating the output instead of using
dest
src parameter can be a function) and output (
processName) files
Copyright (c) 2012 Jean-Sébastien Ney Licensed under the MIT license.