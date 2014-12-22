W3C html validation grunt plugin. Validate all files in a directory automatically.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-html-validation --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-html-validation' );

And add to your task list using validation :

grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'validation' ]);

The "validation" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named validation to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

validation: { options : { reset : grunt.option( 'reset' ) || false , stoponerror : false , remotePath : 'http://decodize.com/' , remoteFiles : [ 'html/moving-from-wordpress-to-octopress/' , 'css/site-preloading-methods/' ], remoteFiles : 'validation-files.json' , relaxerror : [ 'Bad value X-UA-Compatible for attribute http-equiv on element meta.' ] }, files : { src : [ '<%= yeoman.app %>/*.html' , '!<%= yeoman.app %>/index.html' , '!<%= yeoman.app %>/modules.html' , '!<%= yeoman.app %>/404.html' ] } }

Options

Type: Boolean

Default value: 'false'

Resets all the validated files status. When want to revalidate all the validated files - eg: sudo grunt validate --reset=true

Type: String

Default value: null

Setup your proxy when you are behind a corporate proxy and encounters ETIMEDOUT .

proxy: 'http://proxy:8080'

Type: String

Default value: null

Supply a different validator server URL, for instance if you run a local server. Eg: http://localhost/w3c-validator/check

Type: String

Default value: 'validation-status.json'

Default file for storing validation information.

Type: String

Default value: validation-report.json

Consolidated report in JSON format, if reportpath is false it will not generated.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

When hit by a validation error, html-validator continue validating next file by default and this process continues until all files in the list completes validation. If 'stoponerror' set to true , validator will stop validating next file.

Type: Number

Default value: 3

Number of retries when network error occuers. Default case, after 3 reties validator will move to next file.

Type: String

Default value: ``

Type: String

Default value: ``

File that will wrap your files inside.

The file must contain a comment that will be replaced by each file content: <!-- CONTENT -->

Useful to validate partials because w3c validator need <html>, <head>, <body>...

Note: line reported will be the partial line, if you see a negative number this means that the error is in the wrapfile.

example

< html > < head > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Type: Array

Default value: ``

Array of page paths to be validated. When remote files are not present validator will append file names from local folder. remotePath is mandatory when this option is specified.

eg:

remoteFiles: [ 'html/moving-from-wordpress-to-octopress/' , 'css/site-preloading-methods/' ]

you can also provide a file that contains an array of pages.

remoteFiles: 'validation-files.json'

[ 'html/getting-started-with-yeoman-1-dot-0-beta-on-windows' , 'html/slidemote-universal-remote-control-for-html5-presentations/' , 'html/simple-responsive-image-technique/' ]

Type: Array

Default value: ``

Helps to skip certain w3c errors messages from validation. Give exact error message or a regular expression in an array & validator will ignore those relaxed errors from validation.

relaxerror: [ 'Bad value X-UA-Compatible for attribute http-equiv on element meta.' , 'document type does not allow element "[A-Z]+" here' ]

Type: String

Default value: false

Set false for autodetect or chose one of this options:

HTML5

XHTML 1.0 Strict

XHTML 1.0 Transitional

XHTML 1.0 Frameset

HTML 4.01 Strict

HTML 4.01 Transitional

HTML 4.01 Frameset

HTML 4.01 + RDFa 1.1

HTML 3.2

HTML 2.0

ISO/IEC 15445:2000 ("ISO HTML")

XHTML 1.1

XHTML + RDFa

XHTML Basic 1.0

XHTML Basic 1.1

XHTML Mobile Profile 1.2

XHTML-Print 1.0

XHTML 1.1 plus MathML 2.0

XHTML 1.1 plus MathML 2.0 plus SVG 1.1

MathML 2.0

SVG 1.0

SVG 1.1

SVG 1.1 Tiny

SVG 1.1 Basic

SMIL 1.0

SMIL 2.0

Type: String

Default value: false

Set false for autodetect or chose one of this options:

utf-8

utf-16

iso-8859-1

iso-8859-2

iso-8859-3

iso-8859-4

iso-8859-5

iso-8859-6-i

iso-8859-7

iso-8859-8

iso-8859-8-i

iso-8859-9

iso-8859-10

iso-8859-11

iso-8859-13

iso-8859-14

iso-8859-15

iso-8859-16

us-ascii

euc-jp

shift_jis

iso-2022-jp

euc-kr

gb2312

gb18030

big5

big5-HKSCS

tis-620

koi8-r

koi8-u

iso-ir-111

macintosh

windows-1250

windows-1251

windows-1252

windows-1253

windows-1254

windows-1255

windows-1256

windows-1257

Type: boolean

Default value: false

If true, the task will fail at the end of its run if there were any validation errors that were not ignored via options.relaxerror .

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Report issues here

Release History