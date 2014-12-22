W3C html validation grunt plugin. Validate all files in a directory automatically.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-html-validation --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-html-validation');
And add to your task list using
validation:
grunt.registerTask('default', ['validation']);
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
validation to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
validation: {
options: {
reset: grunt.option('reset') || false,
stoponerror: false,
remotePath: 'http://decodize.com/',
remoteFiles: ['html/moving-from-wordpress-to-octopress/',
'css/site-preloading-methods/'], //or
remoteFiles: 'validation-files.json', // JSON file contains array of page paths.
relaxerror: ['Bad value X-UA-Compatible for attribute http-equiv on element meta.'] //ignores these errors
},
files: {
src: ['<%= yeoman.app %>/*.html',
'!<%= yeoman.app %>/index.html',
'!<%= yeoman.app %>/modules.html',
'!<%= yeoman.app %>/404.html']
}
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
'false'
Resets all the validated files status. When want to revalidate all the validated files -
eg: sudo grunt validate --reset=true
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Setup your proxy when you are behind a corporate proxy and encounters
ETIMEDOUT.
proxy: 'http://proxy:8080'
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Supply a different validator server URL, for instance if you run a local server.
Eg:
http://localhost/w3c-validator/check
Type:
String
Default value:
'validation-status.json'
Default file for storing validation information.
Type:
String
Default value:
validation-report.json
Consolidated report in JSON format, if reportpath is
false it will not generated.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When hit by a validation error, html-validator continue validating next file by default and this process continues until all files in the list completes validation. If 'stoponerror' set to
true, validator will stop validating next file.
Type:
Number
Default value:
3
Number of retries when network error occuers. Default case, after 3 reties validator will move to next file.
Type:
String
Default value: ``
Type:
String
Default value: ``
File that will wrap your files inside.
The file must contain a comment that will be replaced by each file content: <!-- CONTENT -->
Useful to validate partials because w3c validator need <html>, <head>, <body>...
Note: line reported will be the partial line, if you see a negative number this means that the error is in the wrapfile.
example
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<!-- CONTENT -->
</body>
</html>
Type:
Array
Default value: ``
Array of page paths to be validated. When remote files are not present validator will append file names from local folder.
remotePath is mandatory when this option is specified.
eg:
remoteFiles: ['html/moving-from-wordpress-to-octopress/',
'css/site-preloading-methods/']
you can also provide a file that contains an array of pages.
remoteFiles: 'validation-files.json'
['html/getting-started-with-yeoman-1-dot-0-beta-on-windows',
'html/slidemote-universal-remote-control-for-html5-presentations/',
'html/simple-responsive-image-technique/']
Type:
Array
Default value: ``
Helps to skip certain w3c errors messages from validation. Give exact error message or a regular expression in an array & validator will ignore those relaxed errors from validation.
relaxerror: ['Bad value X-UA-Compatible for attribute http-equiv on element meta.',
'document type does not allow element "[A-Z]+" here']
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Set
false for autodetect or chose one of this options:
HTML5
XHTML 1.0 Strict
XHTML 1.0 Transitional
XHTML 1.0 Frameset
HTML 4.01 Strict
HTML 4.01 Transitional
HTML 4.01 Frameset
HTML 4.01 + RDFa 1.1
HTML 3.2
HTML 2.0
ISO/IEC 15445:2000 ("ISO HTML")
XHTML 1.1
XHTML + RDFa
XHTML Basic 1.0
XHTML Basic 1.1
XHTML Mobile Profile 1.2
XHTML-Print 1.0
XHTML 1.1 plus MathML 2.0
XHTML 1.1 plus MathML 2.0 plus SVG 1.1
MathML 2.0
SVG 1.0
SVG 1.1
SVG 1.1 Tiny
SVG 1.1 Basic
SMIL 1.0
SMIL 2.0
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Set
false for autodetect or chose one of this options:
utf-8
utf-16
iso-8859-1
iso-8859-2
iso-8859-3
iso-8859-4
iso-8859-5
iso-8859-6-i
iso-8859-7
iso-8859-8
iso-8859-8-i
iso-8859-9
iso-8859-10
iso-8859-11
iso-8859-13
iso-8859-14
iso-8859-15
iso-8859-16
us-ascii
euc-jp
shift_jis
iso-2022-jp
euc-kr
gb2312
gb18030
big5
big5-HKSCS
tis-620
koi8-r
koi8-u
iso-ir-111
macintosh
windows-1250
windows-1251
windows-1252
windows-1253
windows-1254
windows-1255
windows-1256
windows-1257
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
If true, the task will fail at the end of its run if there were any validation errors that were not ignored via
options.relaxerror.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
