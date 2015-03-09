Makes it easy to provide html snapshots for client side applications so that they can be indexed by web crawlers
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-html-snapshot --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-html-snapshot');
Run this task with the
grunt htmlSnapshot command.
grunt.initConfig({
htmlSnapshot: {
all: {
options: {
//that's the path where the snapshots should be placed
//it's empty by default which means they will go into the directory
//where your Gruntfile.js is placed
snapshotPath: 'snapshots/',
//This should be either the base path to your index.html file
//or your base URL. Currently the task does not use it's own
//webserver. So if your site needs a webserver to be fully
//functional configure it here.
sitePath: 'http://localhost:8888/my-website/',
//you can choose a prefix for your snapshots
//by default it's 'snapshot_'
fileNamePrefix: 'sp_',
//by default the task waits 500ms before fetching the html.
//this is to give the page enough time to to assemble itself.
//if your page needs more time, tweak here.
msWaitForPages: 1000,
//sanitize function to be used for filenames. Converts '#!/' to '_' as default
//has a filename argument, must have a return that is a sanitized string
sanitize: function (requestUri) {
//returns 'index.html' if the url is '/', otherwise a prefix
if (/\/$/.test(requestUri)) {
return 'index.html';
} else {
return requestUri.replace(/\//g, 'prefix-');
}
},
//if you would rather not keep the script tags in the html snapshots
//set `removeScripts` to true. It's false by default
removeScripts: true,
//set `removeLinkTags` to true. It's false by default
removeLinkTags: true,
//set `removeMetaTags` to true. It's false by default
removeMetaTags: true,
//Replace arbitrary parts of the html
replaceStrings:[
{'this': 'will get replaced by this'},
{'/old/path/': '/new/path'}
],
// allow to add a custom attribute to the body
bodyAttr: 'data-prerendered',
//here goes the list of all urls that should be fetched
urls: [
'',
'#!/en-gb/showcase'
],
// a list of cookies to be put into the phantomjs cookies jar for the visited page
cookies: [
{"path": "/", "domain": "localhost", "name": "lang", "value": "en-gb"}
],
// options for phantomJs' page object
// see http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/ for available options
pageOptions: {
viewportSize : {
width: 1200,
height: 800
}
}
}
}
}
});