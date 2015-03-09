Makes it easy to provide html snapshots for client side applications so that they can be indexed by web crawlers

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-html-snapshot --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-html-snapshot' );

htmlSnapshot task

Run this task with the grunt htmlSnapshot command.

configuring the htmlSnapshot task

grunt.initConfig({ htmlSnapshot : { all : { options : { snapshotPath : 'snapshots/' , sitePath : 'http://localhost:8888/my-website/' , fileNamePrefix : 'sp_' , msWaitForPages : 1000 , sanitize : function ( requestUri ) { if ( /\/$/ .test(requestUri)) { return 'index.html' ; } else { return requestUri.replace( /\//g , 'prefix-' ); } }, removeScripts : true , removeLinkTags : true , removeMetaTags : true , replaceStrings :[ { 'this' : 'will get replaced by this' }, { '/old/path/' : '/new/path' } ], bodyAttr : 'data-prerendered' , urls : [ '' , '#!/en-gb/showcase' ], cookies : [ { "path" : "/" , "domain" : "localhost" , "name" : "lang" , "value" : "en-gb" } ], pageOptions : { viewportSize : { width : 1200 , height : 800 } } } } } });

Release History