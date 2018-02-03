An HTML validator aimed at AngularJS projects.

While there are other Grunt plugins that will validate HTML files, there are lacking a couple important features:

Support for AngularJS attributes and tags (both from AngularJS and custom created)

Support for templated/fragmented HTML files

Ability to concurrently validate files for greatly increased speed

This plugin looks to solve these problems and provide the value that comes with having HTML validation in the build chain.

Please note that this plugin works with the w3cjs node plugin and will send files to be validated against the W3C online validator tool. W3C asks that you be considerate of their free validator service and they will block your IP if your traffic is deemed "excessive" by their servers. Such a block will automatically clear once the traffic subsides, but if your project is large enough, you may need to run your own local W3C validator server. A guide for how to do this can be found here. See the options below for pointing this plugin to a local validator service.

v0.5.0 Upgrade Notes

Version 0.4.2 has been published as a stop-gap between versions 0.4.1 and 0.5.0. You may use this version to maintain v0.4.1-style comptability; however, there is no guarantee that W3C will continue to support the validation path used here.

If you are upgrading to use v0.5.0, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind. The warning messages have changed slightly as a result of changes in other packages used by this plugin. You may find that existing excluded messages no longer work and you'll need to update your gruntfile.

If you are using a local version of the w3c validator, upgrading may cause an incompatibility. You should investigate this and also upgrading your local validator before commiting the upgrade to your project.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~1.0.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-html-angular-validate --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-html-angular-validate' );

The "htmlangular" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named htmlangular to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ htmlangular : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, });

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Turns on ignoring of validation errors that are caused by AngularJS.

Type: Array Default value: []

List all of the custom tags you have created through directives and other means here. The validator will ignore warnings about these tags.

You can use the '*' wildcard, e.g.: 'custom-tags-*'

Type: Array Default value: []

List all of the custom attributes you have created through directives and other means here. The validator will ignore warnings about these attributes.

You can use the * wildcard, e.g.: 'custom-attrs-*'

Type: Object Default value: {}

Not all Angular templates start with tags that can be wrapped directly within the <body> tag. For templates like this, they first need to be wrapped before the regular full-document wrapping that the plugin performs. As an example, a template for a row in a table might look like this:

< tr > < td > {name} </ td > < td > {birthdate} </ td > < td > {address} </ td > </ tr >

The entry into the options.wrapping plugin option would look like this:

wrapping : { 'tr' : '<table>{0}</table>' }

The content of the template will be placed within the {0} and then the whole block will be wrapped like other templates. Note that the name of the tag should not be wrapped with < and > .

Type: Array Default value: []

List the error strings you want explicitly ignored by the validator.

Type: String Default value: tmpl.html

The extension of HTML files that are templated or otherwise not complete and valid HTML files (i.e. do not start and end with <html> ). The validator will wrap these files as complete HTML pages for validation.

Type: String Default value: HTML5

The doctype to use when validating HTML files. Set to false to have the validator auto-detect the doctype.

Type: String Default value: utf-8

The charset to use when validating HTML files. Set to false to have the validator auto-detect the charset.

Type: String Default value: html-angular-validate-report.json

The path to write a JSON report of validation and linting output to after completion. Set to null to not create this file.

reportCheckstylePath

Type: String Default value: html-angular-validate-report-checkstyle.xml

The path to write a checkstyle compatible xml report of validation and linting output to after completion. Set to null to not create this file.

Type: String Default value: null

Use this when running a local instance of the W3C validator service (e.g. http://localhost:8080 ). Do not use in conjunction with options.w3cproxy .

Type: String Default value: null

The proxy to the W3C validator service. Use this as an alternative when running a local instance of the W3C validator service (e.g. http://localhost:8080 ). Do not use in conjunction with options.w3clocal .

Type: Integer Default value: 1

The maximum number of validation jobs to run concurrently. Using a number greater than 1 can greatly increase validation speed with many files, especially when running a local validation server.

This should only be used when you have your own validation server. W3C will shut you down much faster if you run concurrent requests against them.

Type: Integer Default value: 3

The maxinum number of attempts to validate a single file. Retries will be triggered if an error occurs during file validation and no result is retrieved. This is not the same as validation completing and the result having errors. Instead the aim is to guard against a flaky validator server.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to do something with whatever. So if the testing file has the content Testing and the 123 file had the content 1 2 3 , the generated result would be Testing, 1 2 3.

grunt.initConfig({ htmlangular : { options : { tmplext : 'html.tmpl' , customtags : [ 'top-nav' , 'left-bar' , 'right-bar' , 'client-footer' ], customattrs : [ 'fixed-width-box' , 'video-box' ], relaxerror : [ 'The frameborder attribute on the iframe element is obsolete. Use CSS instead.' ], reportpath : 'target/html-angular-validate-report.json' }, files : { src : [ 'src/www/**/*.html' , 'src/www/**/*.html.tmpl' ] } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Before submitting a pull request, please run the tests to make sure you did not break any existing functionality:

grunt test

Release History