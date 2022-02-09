Grunt plugin for HTML validation, using the Nu Html Checker (v.Nu).
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with:
npm install grunt-html --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-html');
Then specify what files to validate in your config:
grunt.initConfig({
htmllint: {
all: ['demos/**/*.html', 'tests/**/*.html']
}
});
For fast validation, keep that in a single group, as the validator initialization takes a few seconds.
When combined with a watching task (such as grunt-contrib-watch), even faster validation can be achieved by starting the validator in client mode and connecting to an already-running instance of the validator in server mode. This removes the time required by repeated initializations. See the
server option below.
threads
String,
Boolean,
Number
auto, which is the number of threads -1
Use this option to control the number of threads that grunt-htmllint will use when validating a big number of files. This will spawn as many Java processes as the number of threads.
ignore
Array,
String, or
RegExp
null
Use this to specify the error message(s) to ignore. For example:
all: {
options: {
ignore: 'The “clear” attribute on the “br” element is obsolete. Use CSS instead.'
},
src: 'html4.html'
}
The
ignore option also supports regular expressions. For example, to ignore AngularJS directive attributes:
all: {
options: {
ignore: /attribute “ng-[a-z-]+” not allowed/
},
src: 'app.html'
}
server
Object, or a falsy value
false
When
server is set to a falsy value, the validator is invoked using
java -jar, which can be considered normal operation.
Set
server to an object to start the validator in client mode and connect to an already-running instance of the validator in server mode.
To start the validator in server mode, use
java -cp "path/to/vnu.jar" nu.validator.servlet.Main <port>.
all: {
options: {
// connect to a validator instance running in server mode on localhost:8888
server: {}
},
src: 'app.html'
}
The
server object also accepts the
host and
port keys, specifying the location of the server.
all: {
options: {
server: {
// your team's local dev tool machine, for example
host: '192.168.0.5',
port: 8877
}
},
src: 'app.html'
}
The following configuration in Gruntfile.js uses grunt-vnuserver to start the validator in server mode and sets up a watch task to run
htmllint every time the source file changes.
By starting the validator in server mode once using the
vnuserver task, validations by
htmllint can be performed much faster by simply connecting to this already-running server.
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
vnuserver: {
},
htmllint: {
all: {
options: {
server: {}
},
src: 'app.html'
}
},
watch: {
all: {
tasks: ['htmllint'],
files: 'app.html'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-vnuserver');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-html');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-watch');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['vnuserver', 'watch']);
};
errorlevels
Array
'info','warning','error'
Set
errorlevels to control which error types are returned from the validator. Ignores all other returned types.
force
Boolean
false
Set
force to
true to report errors but not fail the
grunt task.
reporter
String
null
Allows you to modify the output format. By default, this plugin will use a built-in Grunt reporter. Set the path to your own custom reporter or to one of the provided reporters:
checkstyle,
junit or
json.
reporterOutput
String
null
Specify a filepath to output the results of a reporter. If
reporterOutput is specified then all output will be written to the given filepath rather than printed to
stdout.
absoluteFilePathsForReporter
Boolean
false
Set
absoluteFilePathsForReporter to
true to use absolute file paths in generated reports.
noLangDetect
Boolean
false
Set
noLangDetect to
true to skip the checking of the language of the page.
Copyright Jörn Zaefferer. Licensed under the MIT license.