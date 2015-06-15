Generate Hologram style guides with Grunt
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-hologram --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hologram');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
hologram to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
hologram: {
generate: {
options: {
config: 'path/to/hologram/config.yml'
}
}
},
})
Type:
String
Required
The path to your hologram config file.
Type:
String
Optional
The path to your hologram binary installation.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
(Nothing yet)
Copyright (c) 2015 James Childers. Licensed under the MIT license.