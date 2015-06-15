openbase logo
grunt-hologram

by James Childers
0.0.7 (see all)

Generate Hologram style guides with Grunt

npm
GitHub
Overview

169

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

grunt-hologram

Generate Hologram style guides with Grunt

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-hologram --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hologram');

The "hologram" task

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named hologram to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  hologram: {
    generate: {
      options: {
        config: 'path/to/hologram/config.yml'
      }
    }
  },
})

Options

options.config

Type: String Required

The path to your hologram config file.

options.bin

Type: String Optional

The path to your hologram binary installation.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2015 James Childers. Licensed under the MIT license.

