a grunt task to precompile mustache templates with hogan.js
NOTE: This documentation is for grunt version 0.4+. To work with version 0.3.x, see here
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with:
npm install grunt-hogan --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hogan');
grunt-hogan now uses standard grunt file directives for inputs and outputs.
To precompile a single
src template into a single
dest module:
grunt.initConfig({
//...
hogan: {
//desired target name
mytarget : {
//path to input template
src : 'view/chair.hogan',
//output path, relative to Gruntfile.js
dest : 'bandanna.js'
}
},
//...
});
###Multiple input templates via patterns
grunt.initConfig({
//...
hogan: {
//desired target name
mytarget : {
//Wildcard of desired templates
src : 'view/**/*.hogan',
//output destination
dest : 'hulkingup.js'
}
},
//...
});
###Multiple input template patterns
//...
mytarget : {
//...
src : ['view/wwf/*.hogan', 'view/wcw/*.hogan'],
//...
}
//...
##Options
grunt-hogan has been updated to support grunt's
task- and target-specific options.
In this way you can DRY out your template tasks.
Some previous "directives" have been deprecated in favor of the new option style. The old versions should still work (but will warn and explain what to change).
##"Binders"
A single target can compile multiple hogan templates into a single file. The active "binder" is responsible for deciding how to join things together and what conventions/formats to use.
In general, most binders will result in a file containing a Javascript module, but this is customizable.
If a binder is not explicitly specified, the "default" binder will be used.
The "default" binder generates a javascript file
that is designed to work both as a node.js module and in the browser via a
<script/> tag. Other built-in binders are:
You can also create your own binders. See the "Custom Binders" section below. If you think a binder is particularly useful and want it to become "built-in", feel free to send a pull request.
To specify a binder, use the "binderName" option:
//...
mytarget : {
src : 'view/**/*.hogan',
dest : 'hulkingup.js',
options : { binderName: 'hulk' }
}
//...
###Custom Binders
Custom binders start life as a binder template that is compiled with the "bootstrap" binder into a node.js style javascript module.
grunt-hogan simply expects to be able to
require(...) the module and access
a
templates attribute that is an associative array from
[binderName] to
Hogan.Template instance.
####Creating Custom Binders
See the
custombinder and
twocustombinders targets in the
example custombinder gruntfile
for futher detail on creating and using custom binders.
####Using Custom Binders To use a custom binder, set the "binderPath" attribute to the desired javascript file:
//...
options: {
binderPath : __dirname + '/my/custom/binders.js',
binderName : 'mybinder'
}
//...
If
binderName is unspecified, then the first binder in the module will be used (useful if you only have a single binder in your module):
//...
options: {
binderPath : __dirname + '/my/custom/binders.js'
}
//...
###Using precompiled templates
As of version 0.2.2, all built in binders create javascript that functions similarly in intention, but varies with respect to the target use.
Given a precompile task like:
mytarget : {
src : ['view/fist.html', 'view/foe.html', 'view/what.you.gonna.do.html'],
dest : 'templates.js',
options : { binderName : 'nodejs' }
}
A node.js application could:
//Load the module
var templates = require('./templates.js');
//Render a template with a context object
var html1 = templates.fist({knuckles: true});
//Render a template with context and partial templates
var html2 = templates.foe({}, {partialName: partialTemplateFromSomewhere});
//Render a template with a non-variable-like name
var html3 = templates['what.you.gonna.do']({context:'catchphrase'});
All of the binders (with the exceptions of special case binders like the bootstrap and "hulk") seek to expose the full api of the template render in this manner.
Also, if a partial parameter is not specified, the default render behavior is to make all the other templates in the binder ("sibling templates") available as partials in the render.
Other templates will vary slightly in their syntax to support their purpose.
###Template naming
The default behavior of
grunt-hogan is to use the input templates file name (without the extension) as the name of the template in the output, precompiled result.
Thus an input of
view/yada.hogan will be available as
templates.yada(...). However, there are plenty of scenarios where
one may want to customize this behavior. This is accomplished via the
nameFunc option on a task:
mytarget : {
src : './view/multi*.html',
dest : './temp/namefunc.js',
options : {
binderName: 'hulk',
//Specify a custom name function
nameFunc: function(fileName) {
//Grab the path package here locally for clarity
var _path = require('path');
//'yada/yada/multi.1.js' -> 'multi.1'
var name = _path
.basename(
fileName,
_path.extname(fileName));
//'multi.1' -> 'name_1'
return 'name_'+name[6];
}
}
}
Hogan supports Partial Templates as defined by the mustache spec.
Say we have a template (defined in a file named
message.hogan):
<p>Dear {{name}}, {{> mypartial}}</p>
And another template (defined in
mypartial.hogan):
<em>{{text}}</em>
Assuming you use a
grunt-hogan target to compile both these templates into a single module, you end up with a template render object something like:
{
message: func(...){...},
mypartial: func(...){...}
}
We want Hogan to now expand the
mypartial template and interpret the
message template as:
<p>Dear {{name}}, <em>{{text}}</em></p>
But how do we give Hogan what it needs to resolve the
mypartial template?
grunt-hogan supports this through three features:
By default, if you call the render function with just a context object:
template.message({name:'Hulk', text:'Have a nice day!'});
grunt-hogan will make the
mypartial template available to the
message template automatically.
This will happen if:
message.hogan and
mypartial.hogan were bound together into a single template render module
nameFunc (if specified) preserves the partial name
mypartial mentioned in the
message.hogan template
Since
grunt-hogan exposes the render as a function, this is the intended "common practice" for partial templates.
If you want a partial template to be automatically available, bind it as a sibling template with the template that depends on it.
To disable the default behavior of "Sibling" Partial Templates, you simply specify the second parameter:
template.message(
{name:'Hulk', text:'Have a nice day!'}, //context
{mypartial: getMyPartialFromSomewhere()} //partials
);
But now you are on your own when resolving the
Hogan.Template objects passed through to the Hogan render. Hogan will use the passed partials only if they are valid
Hogan.Template instances.
exposeTemplates task option
If you don't know at template compile time what partials are needed,
and/or can't/won't put templates together as "Siblings", then you will need a way to retrieve the actual
Hogan.Template instances from
grunt-hogan modules.
To do this, specify the
exposeTemplates option on the compile task.
Doing so makes the actual templates available as a
template property on the module:
{
message: func(...){...},
mypartial: func(...){...},
templates: { message: {...}, mypartial: {...}}
}
Using this, you can pass the actual
Hogan.Template instance to wherever it is needed (with the "Explicit Partial Templates" mentioned above, for example).
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
peerDependencies
##Acknowledgements
Copyright (c) 2014 Elliott B. Edwards
Licensed under the MIT license.