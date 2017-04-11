This project is not maintained anymore. I moved to webpack, and you should too. 😄
Hashes your js and css files and rename the
<script> and
<link> declarations that refer to them in your html/php/etc files.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with:
npm install grunt-hashres
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hashres');
Add the following to your
Gruntfile.js file, inside the
initConfig function:
hashres: {
// Global options
options: {
// Optional. Encoding used to read/write files. Default value 'utf8'
encoding: 'utf8',
// Optional. Format used to name the files specified in 'files' property.
// Default value: '${hash}.${name}.cache.${ext}'
fileNameFormat: '${hash}.${name}.cache.${ext}',
// Optional. Should files be renamed or only alter the references to the files
// Use it with '${name}.${ext}?${hash} to get perfect caching without renaming your files
// Default value: true
renameFiles: true
},
// hashres is a multitask. Here 'prod' is the name of the subtask. You can have as many as you want.
prod: {
// Specific options, override the global ones
options: {
// You can override encoding, fileNameFormat or renameFiles
},
// Files to hash
src: [
// WARNING: These files will be renamed!
'dist/prod/scripts/my-compressed-and-minified-scripts.js',
'dist/prod/styles/my-compressed-and-minified-styles.css'],
// File that refers to above files and needs to be updated with the hashed name
dest: 'dist/prod/home.php',
}
}
grunt-hashres, as a general rule, should be run when you're going to release your code. Ideally, you should create a
stage folder where you'll copy your
html, minified
js and
css and all your resources. And then, on this clean copy, hash the resource names.
Due to popular demand, the task support to update references that where already hashed. This means, that you won't need to create a stage folder before running
grunt-hashres. See #26 and #29 for more info.
If you have upgraded from Grunt 0.3 version: 'files' and 'out' config properties have been replaced by 'src' and 'dest'
src: A single file expression or an array of file expressions.
Something like
myscripts/*.js would be valid.
dest: The file expression(s) that refer to the hashed files and that will be updated with the new names.
You can update more than one file specifying an array of output files:
[out/fileOne.html, out/fileTwo.html]
encoding: Encoding used to read and write files. Using
utf8 by default.
fileNameFormat: The files specified in property
files will be renamed
according to the pattern specified in this property. The following variables are allowed:
${hash}: the first 8 digits of the md5 of the file.
${name}: the original name of the file.
${ext}: the original extension of the file.
renameFiles: Rename the files or leave them in place and only alter the references to them in
out. Defaults to
true
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
bar.js and
foobar.js in the same go. Thanks to crodas
grunt-hashres now support to run multiple times the hashing without creating a clean copy of the files to hash. Thanks to jrduncans and ajaybc for their effort.
fileNameFormat property added.
Copyright (c) 2013 Luismahou Licensed under the MIT license.