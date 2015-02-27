Append a unique hash to the end of a filename for cache busting. For example:
examples/test1.js => examples/dist/test1.b93fd451.js
##Grunt 0.4
This task now depends on grunt 0.4.x. Please see the grunt 0.3 to 0.4 migration guide for more details.
If you are still using grunt 0.3, please install grunt-hash 0.1x
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-hash
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hash');
grunt.initConfig({
hash: {
options: {
mapping: 'examples/assets.json', //mapping file so your server can serve the right files
srcBasePath: 'examples/', // the base Path you want to remove from the `key` string in the mapping file
destBasePath: 'out/', // the base Path you want to remove from the `value` string in the mapping file
flatten: false, // Set to true if you don't want to keep folder structure in the `key` value in the mapping file
hashLength: 8, // hash length, the max value depends on your hash function
hashFunction: function(source, encoding){ // default is md5
return require('crypto').createHash('sha1').update(source, encoding).digest('hex');
}
},
js: {
src: 'examples/*.js', //all your js that needs a hash appended to it
dest: 'examples/dist/js/' //where the new files will be created
},
css: {
src: 'examples/*.css', //all your css that needs a hash appended to it
dest: 'examples/dist/css/' //where the new files will be created
}
}
});
Configuration follow the multi-task standard configuration format: http://gruntjs.com/configuring-tasks
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2012 Greg Allen
Licensed under the MIT license.