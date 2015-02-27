openbase logo
grunt-hash

by Greg Allen
0.5.0 (see all)

a grunt plugin for appending hashes to files for cache busting

Readme

grunt-hash

Append a unique hash to the end of a filename for cache busting. For example:

examples/test1.js => examples/dist/test1.b93fd451.js

##Grunt 0.4

This task now depends on grunt 0.4.x. Please see the grunt 0.3 to 0.4 migration guide for more details.

If you are still using grunt 0.3, please install grunt-hash 0.1x

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-hash

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hash');

Documentation

grunt.initConfig({
    hash: {
        options: {
            mapping: 'examples/assets.json', //mapping file so your server can serve the right files
            srcBasePath: 'examples/', // the base Path you want to remove from the `key` string in the mapping file
            destBasePath: 'out/', // the base Path you want to remove from the `value` string in the mapping file
            flatten: false, // Set to true if you don't want to keep folder structure in the `key` value in the mapping file
            hashLength: 8, // hash length, the max value depends on your hash function
            hashFunction: function(source, encoding){ // default is md5
                return require('crypto').createHash('sha1').update(source, encoding).digest('hex');
            }
        },
        js: {
            src: 'examples/*.js',  //all your js that needs a hash appended to it
            dest: 'examples/dist/js/' //where the new files will be created
        },
        css: {
            src: 'examples/*.css',  //all your css that needs a hash appended to it
            dest: 'examples/dist/css/' //where the new files will be created
        }
    }
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-hash');

Configuration follow the multi-task standard configuration format: http://gruntjs.com/configuring-tasks

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Greg Allen
Licensed under the MIT license.

