This library is no longer being maintained. Please take a look at grunt-haml as an alternative.
Compile Haml to HTML
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-haml2html --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-haml2html');
Run this task with the
grunt haml command.
This task requires you to have Ruby and Haml. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed, try
ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run
gem install haml to install Haml.
Any HAML options are also valid. Ex. { format: 'html5' } will run haml with --format html5.
Type:
String|Array
Add a (or multiple) Haml import path.
Type:
Boolean
Run
haml with bundle exec:
bundle exec haml.
Type:
String
Specifiy default character encoding. Same as running haml with the -E option.
grunt.initConfig({
haml: { // Task
dist: { // Target
files: { // Dictionary of files
'main.html': 'main.haml', // 'destination': 'source'
'widgets.html': 'widgets.haml'
}
},
dev: { // Another target
options: { // Target options
bundleExec: true,
style: 'expanded'
},
files: {
'main.html': 'main.haml',
'widgets.html': [
'button.haml',
'tab.haml',
'debug.haml' // Maybe you need one extra file in dev
]
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-haml2html');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint', 'haml']);
grunt.initConfig({
haml: {
dist: {
files: {
'main.html': 'main.haml'
}
}
}
});
If you specify an array of
src paths they will be concatenated. However, in most cases you would want to just
@import them into
main.haml.
grunt.initConfig({
haml: {
dist: {
files: {
'main.html': [
'reset.haml',
'main.haml'
]
}
}
}
});
You can specify multiple
destination: source items in
files.
grunt.initConfig({
haml: {
dist: {
files: {
'main.html': 'main.haml',
'widgets.html': 'widgets.haml'
}
}
}
});
Task submitted by Jason Chen