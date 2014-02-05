Process HAML templates to precompiled JavaScript or rendered HTML.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-haml --save-dev
Run this task with the
grunt haml command.
This task is a multi task so any targets, files and options should be specified according to the multi task documentation.
Type:
string
Default:
js
Specifies the script language and compiler to use alongside HAML.
Accepts following values:
coffee,
js, or
ruby.
If given
coffee or
js it will use
haml-coffee or haml-js respectively. If given
ruby it will
shell out to the haml gem executable.
Type:
string
Default:
html
Specifies the target language to compile to.
Accepts the following values:
js or
html. For
js the template
is generated and for
html the template is both generated and rendered
into its resultant HTML.
If
language is set to
ruby then
target
must be set to
html.
Type:
string
Default:
global
Specifies where to place the resultant template.
Currently accepts either
global or
amd.
global places the template on the window.
amd uses AMD to load the template.
Defined only for target == 'js'.
Type:
string
Default:
window.HAML
Specifies the global object to store the compiled HAML templates in.
Defined only for target == 'js' and placement == 'global'.
Type:
string
Default: basename without extension of the input HAML file
Specifies the name to store the compiled HAML template as in the object
specified by
namespace.
With a
name of 'apple' and a namespace of
this._template, you'd get
something like this:
window.HAML['apple'] = function(locals) {
// template code
};
Defined only for target == 'js' and placement == 'global'.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Set variables that can be evaluated within haml templates.
The haml file:
%h1= "hello #{ @greet }"
With the configuration
context: {
'greet': 'Morgan Freeman'
}
Would compile to
<h1>hello Morgan Freeman</h1>
Defined only for target == 'html'
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Specifies any module dependencies of the HAML file that must be loaded via
the AMD define statement. These are automatically appended to if there are
any
require statements in the HAML code.
With the following HAML file:
!= require('path/to/other')()
%p Hello World
And the following options (in the
Gruntfile.js):
haml: {
compile: {
files: // ...
options: {
dependencies: {
$: 'jquery',
_: 'underscore'
}
}
}
}
The resultant template would be something like this:
define(['jquery', 'underscore', 'path/to/other'], function($, _, other) {
// template code
});
Defined only for target == 'js'.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Compile the JavaScript without the top-level function safety wrapper.
Defined only for language == 'coffee' and target == 'js'.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Process HAML templates to precompiled JavaScript or not. Defaults to
true for
target == 'js' and is forced to
false for
target == 'html'.
Type:
string
Default:
haml -t ugly
The shell command which will be ran to compile the HAML. The path to the HAML file will be passed as the last command-line argument.
*Defined only for language == 'ruby'
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Specifies whether or not to include the relative path in automatic generated name.
When enabled, you'll get results like window.HAML['path/to/template'] instead of window.HAML['template'].
Defined only
placement == 'global'.
Type:
string
Default:
./
Specifies the path names will be based from.
If
pathRelativeTo == ./templates/ you would get:
window.HAML['example']
Otherwise, with
./ you'll get:
window.HAML['templates/example']
Defined only
placement == 'global'.
haml: {
one: {
files: {
// 1:1 compile
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.haml',
// compile and concat into single file
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.haml', 'path/to/more/*.haml']
}
},
// compile individually into dest, maintaining folder structure
two: {
files: grunt.file.expandMapping(['path/to/*.haml'], 'path/to/dest/', {
rename: function(base, path) {
return base + path.replace(/\.haml$/, '.js');
}
})
}
}
grunt-haml Default target changed to
html
grunt-contrib-coffee was at the time.
