Process HAML templates to precompiled JavaScript or rendered HTML.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-haml --save-dev

Haml task

Run this task with the grunt haml command.

This task is a multi task so any targets, files and options should be specified according to the multi task documentation.

Options

language

Type: string Default: js

Specifies the script language and compiler to use alongside HAML.

Accepts following values: coffee , js , or ruby . If given coffee or js it will use haml-coffee or haml-js respectively. If given ruby it will shell out to the haml gem executable.

target

Type: string Default: html

Specifies the target language to compile to.

Accepts the following values: js or html . For js the template is generated and for html the template is both generated and rendered into its resultant HTML.

If language is set to ruby then target must be set to html .

placement

Type: string Default: global

Specifies where to place the resultant template.

Currently accepts either global or amd .

global places the template on the window.

places the template on the window. amd uses AMD to load the template.

Defined only for target == 'js'.

namespace

Type: string Default: window.HAML

Specifies the global object to store the compiled HAML templates in.

Defined only for target == 'js' and placement == 'global'.

name

Type: string Default: basename without extension of the input HAML file

Specifies the name to store the compiled HAML template as in the object specified by namespace .

With a name of 'apple' and a namespace of this._template , you'd get something like this:

window .HAML[ 'apple' ] = function ( locals ) { };

Defined only for target == 'js' and placement == 'global'.

context

Type: object Default: {}

Set variables that can be evaluated within haml templates.

The haml file:

% h1 = "hello #{ @greet } "

With the configuration

context : { 'greet' : 'Morgan Freeman' }

Would compile to

< h1 > hello Morgan Freeman </ h1 >

Defined only for target == 'html'

dependencies

Type: object Default: {}

Specifies any module dependencies of the HAML file that must be loaded via the AMD define statement. These are automatically appended to if there are any require statements in the HAML code.

With the following HAML file:

!= require ( 'path/to/other' )() % p Hello World

And the following options (in the Gruntfile.js ):

haml: { compile : { files : options: { dependencies : { $ : 'jquery' , _ : 'underscore' } } } }

The resultant template would be something like this:

define([ 'jquery' , 'underscore' , 'path/to/other' ], function ( $, _, other ) { });

Defined only for target == 'js'.

bare

Type: boolean Default: true

Compile the JavaScript without the top-level function safety wrapper.

Defined only for language == 'coffee' and target == 'js'.

precompile

Type: boolean Default: true

Process HAML templates to precompiled JavaScript or not. Defaults to true for target == 'js' and is forced to false for target == 'html' .

rubyHamlCommand

Type: string Default: haml -t ugly

The shell command which will be ran to compile the HAML. The path to the HAML file will be passed as the last command-line argument.

*Defined only for language == 'ruby'

includePath

Type: boolean Default: false

Specifies whether or not to include the relative path in automatic generated name.

When enabled, you'll get results like window.HAML['path/to/template'] instead of window.HAML['template'].

Defined only placement == 'global' .

pathRelativeTo

Type: string Default: ./

Specifies the path names will be based from.

If pathRelativeTo == ./templates/ you would get:

window .HAML ['example']

Otherwise, with ./ you'll get:

window .HAML ['templates/example']

Defined only placement == 'global' .

Usage examples

haml: { one : { files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.haml' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.haml' , 'path/to/more/*.haml' ] } }, two : { files : grunt.file.expandMapping([ 'path/to/*.haml' ], 'path/to/dest/' , { rename : function ( base, path ) { return base + path.replace( /\.haml$/ , '.js' ); } }) } }

Release History

2013-10-09 v0.8.0 Update version of haml-coffee 1.13.x Rendering to HTML with partials now works correctly

2013-08-21 v0.7.0 Replace execSync with proper use of exec.

2013-08-11 v0.6.1 Update version of haml-coffee 1.11.x

2013-08-06 v0.6.0 Add 'precompile', 'includePath', and 'pathRelativeTo' option @leahciMic

2013-05-27 v0.5.0 Add 'ruby' as a language option Update version of haml-coffee 1.10.x

2013-04-15 v0.4.0 Full support of grunt 0.4.x

2013-03-21 v0.3.2 Corrected placement option to match readme.

2013-01-27 v0.3.1 Update to current version of grunt.

2012-12-19 v0.3.0 Name changed to grunt-haml Default target changed to html

Default target changed to 2012-12-18 v0.1.3 Updated README.

2012-12-18 v0.1.2 Fixed package.json syntax error.

2012-12-18 v0.1.1 Fixed package.json dependencies.

2012-12-18 v0.1.0 Rewrite from scratch (referencing grunt-contrib). Support for full gamut of options.

2012-12-16 v0.0.2 Fixed a syntax error in the package.json (missing comma).

2012-11-06 v0.0.1 Initial release; only slightly modified from what grunt-contrib-coffee was at the time.

Task submitted by Ryan Leckey

