This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-gulp --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-gulp');
A simple example that concats a list of javascript files in the
lib/ folder to
dist/bundle.js with gulp:
grunt.initConfig({
gulp: {
'dist/bundle.js': ['lib/*.js'],
},
});
But you're probably using this task because you want to use gulp tasks. So lets extend the example to compile coffeescript using gulp-coffee:
grunt.initConfig({
gulp: {
options: {
tasks: function(stream) {
return stream.pipe(require('gulp-coffee')());
},
},
'dist/bundle.js': ['lib/*.coffee'],
},
});
This task supports all of the ways Grunt can be configured. Such as with
expand: true; this example will compile each coffeescript file within the
lib/ folder into the
dist/ folder:
grunt.initConfig({
gulp: {
target: {
options: {
tasks: function(stream) { return stream.pipe(require('gulp-coffee')()); },
},
expand: true,
cwd: 'lib/',
src: '*.coffee',
dest: 'dist/',
},
},
});
Or maybe you prefer a more gulp-like imperative config but still want to integrate with your Grunt build. You can bypass the Grunt config all together but still integrate:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var coffee = require('gulp-coffee');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
grunt.initConfig({
gulp: {
myown: function() {
var dest = gulp.dest('dist/');
dest.on('end', function() {
grunt.log.ok('All done!');
});
return gulp.src('lib/*.coffee')
.pipe(coffee())
.pipe(concat('bundle.js'))
.pipe(dest);
},
},
});
Type:
Function
Default value:
null
A function to pipe gulp tasks into your stream. Such as with
gulp-coffee and
gulp-uglify:
grunt.initConfig({
gulp: {
target: {
options: {
tasks: function(stream) {
var coffee = require('gulp-coffee')({ bare: true }).on('error', grunt.log.error);
var minify = require('gulp-uglify')();
return stream.pipe(coffee).pipe(minify);
},
},
src: ['lib/*.coffee'],
dest: 'dist/bundle.min.js',
},
},
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
grunt>=0.4.0