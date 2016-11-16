Run gulp tasks through declarative Grunt config

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-gulp --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-gulp' );

Examples

A simple example that concats a list of javascript files in the lib/ folder to dist/bundle.js with gulp:

grunt.initConfig({ gulp : { 'dist/bundle.js' : [ 'lib/*.js' ], }, });

But you're probably using this task because you want to use gulp tasks. So lets extend the example to compile coffeescript using gulp-coffee:

grunt.initConfig({ gulp : { options : { tasks : function ( stream ) { return stream.pipe( require ( 'gulp-coffee' )()); }, }, 'dist/bundle.js' : [ 'lib/*.coffee' ], }, });

This task supports all of the ways Grunt can be configured. Such as with expand: true ; this example will compile each coffeescript file within the lib/ folder into the dist/ folder:

grunt.initConfig({ gulp : { target : { options : { tasks : function ( stream ) { return stream.pipe( require ( 'gulp-coffee' )()); }, }, expand : true , cwd : 'lib/' , src : '*.coffee' , dest : 'dist/' , }, }, });

Or maybe you prefer a more gulp-like imperative config but still want to integrate with your Grunt build. You can bypass the Grunt config all together but still integrate:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var coffee = require ( 'gulp-coffee' ); var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); grunt.initConfig({ gulp : { myown : function ( ) { var dest = gulp.dest( 'dist/' ); dest.on( 'end' , function ( ) { grunt.log.ok( 'All done!' ); }); return gulp.src( 'lib/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffee()) .pipe(concat( 'bundle.js' )) .pipe(dest); }, }, });

Options

Type: Function

Default value: null

A function to pipe gulp tasks into your stream. Such as with gulp-coffee and gulp-uglify :

grunt.initConfig({ gulp : { target : { options : { tasks : function ( stream ) { var coffee = require ( 'gulp-coffee' )({ bare : true }).on( 'error' , grunt.log.error); var minify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' )(); return stream.pipe(coffee).pipe(minify); }, }, src : [ 'lib/*.coffee' ], dest : 'dist/bundle.min.js' , }, }, });

