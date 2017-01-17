Execute Grunt tasks in other Gruntfiles easily from a Grunt task.
Get it from npm.
npm i grunt-grunt --save-dev
Use load-grunt-tasks to load your Grunt plugins.
npm i load-grunt-tasks --save-dev
Then, rather than all the calls to
grunt.loadNpmTask(), use this one liner.
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
Never forget to register a Grunt plugin again!
Configure as multi-target. If no
tasks are provided, the default task is executed.
grunt.initConfig({
grunt: {
options: {
grunt: path.resolve('node_modules/.bin/grunt')
},
lintsome: {
gruntfile: 'node_modules/some/Gruntfile.js',
task: 'jshint'
}
}
});
Also allows multiple task targets.
grunt.initConfig({
grunt: {
buildsome: {
gruntfile: 'node_modules/some/Gruntfile.js',
tasks: ['jshint:client', 'build']
}
}
});
Run it!
grunt grunt:lintsome
Type:
string
Default:
grunt
Lets you override the default location of the grunt command.
MIT