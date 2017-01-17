Grunt-Grunt Run tasks in other Gruntfiles

Execute Grunt tasks in other Gruntfiles easily from a Grunt task.

Install

Get it from npm.

npm i grunt-grunt --save-dev

Use load-grunt-tasks to load your Grunt plugins.

npm i load-grunt-tasks --save-dev

Then, rather than all the calls to grunt.loadNpmTask() , use this one liner.

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt);

Never forget to register a Grunt plugin again!

Usage

Configure as multi-target. If no tasks are provided, the default task is executed.

grunt.initConfig({ grunt : { options : { grunt : path.resolve( 'node_modules/.bin/grunt' ) }, lintsome : { gruntfile : 'node_modules/some/Gruntfile.js' , task : 'jshint' } } });

Also allows multiple task targets.

grunt.initConfig({ grunt : { buildsome : { gruntfile : 'node_modules/some/Gruntfile.js' , tasks : [ 'jshint:client' , 'build' ] } } });

Run it!

grunt grunt:lintsome

Options

grunt

Type: string

Default: grunt

Lets you override the default location of the grunt command.

License

MIT