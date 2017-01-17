openbase logo
grunt-grunt

by Nicolás Bevacqua
0.2.5 (see all)

Spawn Grunt tasks in other Gruntfiles easily from a Grunt task

Downloads/wk

438

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Grunt-Grunt Run tasks in other Gruntfiles

Execute Grunt tasks in other Gruntfiles easily from a Grunt task.

Install

Get it from npm.

npm i grunt-grunt --save-dev

Use load-grunt-tasks to load your Grunt plugins.

npm i load-grunt-tasks --save-dev

Then, rather than all the calls to grunt.loadNpmTask(), use this one liner.

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

Never forget to register a Grunt plugin again!

Usage

Configure as multi-target. If no tasks are provided, the default task is executed.

grunt.initConfig({
    grunt: {
        options: {
            grunt: path.resolve('node_modules/.bin/grunt')
        },
        lintsome: {
            gruntfile: 'node_modules/some/Gruntfile.js',
            task: 'jshint'
        }
    }
});

Also allows multiple task targets.

grunt.initConfig({
    grunt: {
        buildsome: {
            gruntfile: 'node_modules/some/Gruntfile.js',
            tasks: ['jshint:client', 'build']
        }
    }
});

Run it!

grunt grunt:lintsome

Options

grunt

Type: string
Default: grunt

Lets you override the default location of the grunt command.

License

MIT

