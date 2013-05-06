openbase logo
grunt-growl

by Alex Tucker
0.1.5

Configure notifications inside your gruntfile

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-growl

Configure desktop notifications inside your gruntfile. Makes 'grunt watch' more fun.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-growl

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-growl');

And install a dependency terminal-notifier with RubyGems:

sudo gem install terminal-notifier

Documentation

This grunt multitask allows you to configure desktop notifications inside your gruntfile and use them inside your tasks. This tasks makes use of node-growl in order to make desktop notifications cross platform-ish.

Example

grunt.initConfig({
    growl : {
        myMessage : {
            message : "Some message",
            title : "Notification Title",
            image : __dirname + "/foo.png"
        }
    }   
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-growl');

grunt.registerTask('default', 'growl:myMessage');

If you run 'grunt' you would see something like this:

grunt-growl example

Notification Properties

  • message (required) : The message of the of notification
  • title (optional) : The title of the notification
  • image (optional) : The image of the notification. Use __dirname to make path to image relative to your gruntfile.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Alex Tucker
Licensed under the MIT license.

