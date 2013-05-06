Configure desktop notifications inside your gruntfile. Makes 'grunt watch' more fun.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-growl
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-growl');
And install a dependency terminal-notifier with RubyGems:
sudo gem install terminal-notifier
This grunt multitask allows you to configure desktop notifications inside your gruntfile and use them inside your tasks. This tasks makes use of node-growl in order to make desktop notifications cross platform-ish.
grunt.initConfig({
growl : {
myMessage : {
message : "Some message",
title : "Notification Title",
image : __dirname + "/foo.png"
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-growl');
grunt.registerTask('default', 'growl:myMessage');
If you run 'grunt' you would see something like this:
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2012 Alex Tucker
Licensed under the MIT license.