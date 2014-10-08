Remove console statements, debugger and specific blocks of code

Notice

If you're using UglifyJS2 then you most likely don't need this package at all. You can just use the drop_debugger and drop_console to achieve the same effect.

If you're using the pragmas function, you might achieve the same effect using conditional compilation.

On the other hand if you don't use UglifyJS2 then go ahead and keep reading :)

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-groundskeeper --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-groundskeeper' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.

Groundskeeper task

Run this task with the grunt groundskeeper command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

For a more detailed description of the available options please refer to the groundskeeper's usage

console

Type: boolean

If true, it will keep console statements.

debugger

Type: boolean

If true, it will keep debugger; statements.

pragmas

Type: Array

It will keep pragmas with the specified identifiers.

namespace

Type: Array

Remove custom logging utilities that live in the given namespace.

replace

Type: String

If the simple removal of statements causes errors, use this option to replace them for a given string.

Usage Examples

groundskeeper: { compile : { files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.js' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.js' , 'path/to/more/*.js' ] }, options : { console : false } }, glob_to_multiple : { expand : true , cwd : 'path/to' , src : [ '*.js' ], dest : 'path/to/dest/' , ext : '.js' }, options : { console : true , debugger : true , pragmas : [ 'development' , 'validation' ], namespace : [ 'App.logger' ], replace : '"0"' } }

For more examples on how to use the expand API shown in the glob_to_multiple example, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.

Task submitted by Luis Couto