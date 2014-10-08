Remove console statements, debugger and specific blocks of code
If you're using UglifyJS2 then you most likely don't need this package at all.
You can just use the
drop_debugger and
drop_console to achieve the same effect.
If you're using the pragmas function, you might achieve the same effect using conditional compilation.
On the other hand if you don't use UglifyJS2 then go ahead and keep reading :)
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-groundskeeper --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-groundskeeper');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.
Run this task with the
grunt groundskeeper command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
For a more detailed description of the available options please refer to the groundskeeper's usage
Type:
boolean
If true, it will keep
console statements.
Type:
boolean
If true, it will keep
debugger; statements.
Type:
Array
It will keep pragmas with the specified identifiers.
Type:
Array
Remove custom logging utilities that live in the given namespace.
Type:
String
If the simple removal of statements causes errors, use this option to replace them for a given string.
groundskeeper: {
compile: {
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.js', // 1:1 compile
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.js', 'path/to/more/*.js'] // clean up and concat into single file
},
options: { // this options only affect the compile task
console: false
}
},
glob_to_multiple: { // if multiple files are given, this will keep the same folder structure and files
expand: true,
cwd: 'path/to',
src: ['*.js'],
dest: 'path/to/dest/',
ext: '.js'
},
options: {
console: true, // don't remove console statements
debugger: true, // don't remove debugger statements
pragmas: ['development', 'validation'], // don't remove `development` and `validation` pragmas
namespace: ['App.logger'], // Remove functions that live inside the App.logger namespace
replace: '"0"' // Replace removed statements for the given string (note the extra quotes)
}
}
For more examples on how to use the
expand API shown in the
glob_to_multiple example, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.
Task submitted by Luis Couto