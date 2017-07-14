A simple grunt task to generate a project's documentation using Groc
Install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-groc --save-dev
Load the plugin in your Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-groc');
Running
grunt groc:javascript (or
grunt groc since groc is a multitask) will generate documentation for the specified files.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
groc: {
javascript: [
"tasks/*.js", "README.md"
],
options: {
"out": "doc/"
}
}
});
See Groc's cli for all available options