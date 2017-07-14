openbase logo
grunt-groc

by Justin Cataldo
0.7.1 (see all)

A simple grunt task to generate a project's documentation using Groc

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-groc

Build Status Downloads

Usage

Install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-groc --save-dev

Load the plugin in your Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-groc');

Running grunt groc:javascript (or grunt groc since groc is a multitask) will generate documentation for the specified files.

// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
  groc: {
    javascript: [
      "tasks/*.js", "README.md"
    ],
    options: {
      "out": "doc/"
    }
  }
});

See Groc's cli for all available options

