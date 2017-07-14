A simple grunt task to generate a project's documentation using Groc

Usage

Install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-groc --save-dev

Load the plugin in your Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-groc' );

Running grunt groc:javascript (or grunt groc since groc is a multitask) will generate documentation for the specified files.

grunt.initConfig({ groc : { javascript : [ "tasks/*.js" , "README.md" ], options : { "out" : "doc/" } } });

See Groc's cli for all available options