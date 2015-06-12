Grunt task for replacing refs to resources on the Google CDN

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-google-cdn

Install CDN data module: npm install google-cdn-data (see list of more data modules below)

It manages dependencies using Bower, be sure to have it installed, and a bower.json/component.json in your project.

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-google-cdn' );

Run this task with the grunt cdnify command.

Configuration

Within your Gruntfile.js file, you need to specify the html directory that contains the html referencing your CDN files.

cdnify: { options : { cdn : require ( 'google-cdn-data' ) } dist : { html : [ 'app/*.html' ] } }

You will need a valid bower.json/component.json file in your project, that has dependencies and a version listed accordingly

{ "name" : "myAwesomeApp" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "dependencies" : { "rsvp" : "*" , "carve" : ">=0.0.1" , "es5-shim" : "~2.0.8" , "optimist" : "0.2.x" }

If any updates are found, it will go through the files you specified, updating any references to those scripts.

Options

cdn : defaults to require('google-cdn-data') . CDN you want to use. Object of the following format: { jquery : { versions : [ '2.0.3' , '2.0.2' , '2.0.1' , '2.0.0' ], url : function ( version ) { return '//my.own.cdn/libs/jquery/' + version + '/jquery.min.js' ; } } } For options consult the google-cdn docs.

CDN data modules

Release History

2013-04-24 v0.1.4 removed the extra s in component.json

2013-04-22 v0.1.3 Made 'components.json' configurable via bowerrc, added unstable AngularJS and jQuery 2.0.0

2013-04-07 v0.1.2 update available AngularJS versions, add .jshintrc

2013-02-24 v0.1.0 add support for versions, hositing to avoid conflicts with usemin

2013-02-18 v0.0.1 Initial Commit

License

BSD