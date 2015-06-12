openbase logo
grunt-google-cdn2

by Brian Ford
0.6.0 (see all)

Grunt task for replacing refs to resources on the Google CDN

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

805

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-google-cdn Build Status

Grunt task for replacing refs to resources on the Google CDN

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-google-cdn

Install CDN data module: npm install google-cdn-data (see list of more data modules below)

It manages dependencies using Bower, be sure to have it installed, and a bower.json/component.json in your project.

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-google-cdn');

Run this task with the grunt cdnify command.

Configuration

Within your Gruntfile.js file, you need to specify the html directory that contains the html referencing your CDN files.

cdnify: {
  options: {
    cdn: require('google-cdn-data')
  }
  dist: {
    html: ['app/*.html']
  }
}

You will need a valid bower.json/component.json file in your project, that has dependencies and a version listed accordingly

{
  "name": "myAwesomeApp",
  "version": "0.0.1",
  "dependencies": {
    "rsvp": "*",
    "carve": ">=0.0.1",
    "es5-shim": "~2.0.8",
    "optimist" :  "0.2.x"
  }

If any updates are found, it will go through the files you specified, updating any references to those scripts.

Options

  • cdn: defaults to require('google-cdn-data'). CDN you want to use. Object of the following format:

    {
  jquery: {
    versions: ['2.0.3', '2.0.2', '2.0.1', '2.0.0'],
    url: function (version) {
      return '//my.own.cdn/libs/jquery/' + version + '/jquery.min.js';
    }
  }
}

    For options consult the google-cdn docs.

CDN data modules

Release History

  • 2013-04-24   v0.1.4   removed the extra s in component.json
  • 2013-04-22   v0.1.3   Made 'components.json' configurable via bowerrc, added unstable AngularJS and jQuery 2.0.0
  • 2013-04-07   v0.1.2   update available AngularJS versions, add .jshintrc
  • 2013-02-24   v0.1.0   add support for versions, hositing to avoid conflicts with usemin
  • 2013-02-18   v0.0.1   Initial Commit

License

BSD

