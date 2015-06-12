Grunt task for replacing refs to resources on the Google CDN
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-google-cdn
Install CDN data module:
npm install google-cdn-data (see list of more data modules below)
It manages dependencies using Bower, be sure to have it installed, and a bower.json/component.json in your project.
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-google-cdn');
Run this task with the
grunt cdnify command.
Within your Gruntfile.js file, you need to specify the html directory that contains the html referencing your CDN files.
cdnify: {
options: {
cdn: require('google-cdn-data')
}
dist: {
html: ['app/*.html']
}
}
You will need a valid bower.json/component.json file in your project, that has dependencies and a version listed accordingly
{
"name": "myAwesomeApp",
"version": "0.0.1",
"dependencies": {
"rsvp": "*",
"carve": ">=0.0.1",
"es5-shim": "~2.0.8",
"optimist" : "0.2.x"
}
If any updates are found, it will go through the files you specified, updating any references to those scripts.
cdn: defaults to
require('google-cdn-data'). CDN you want to use. Object of the following format:
{
jquery: {
versions: ['2.0.3', '2.0.2', '2.0.1', '2.0.0'],
url: function (version) {
return '//my.own.cdn/libs/jquery/' + version + '/jquery.min.js';
}
}
}
For options consult the google-cdn docs.
BSD