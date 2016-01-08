Validate files with Google Linter.
This plugin requires Node
~0.8.19 (for managing peerDependencies), Grunt
~0.4.1 and just python2 installed.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-gjslint --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-gjslint');
gjslint and
fixjsstyle tasks
Run this tasks with the
grunt gjslint or
grunt fixjsstyle commands.
In your project's Gruntfile, add sections named
gjslint and
fixjsstyle to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig(). Some of the flags passed to gjslint don't work with fixjsstyle.
grunt.initConfig({
gjslint: {
options: {
flags: [
'--disable 220', //ignore error code 220 from gjslint,
'--flagfile .gjslintrc' //use flag file
],
reporter: {
name: 'console' //report to console
},
force: false, //don't fail if python is not installed on the computer. Default: `true`
pythonPath: '/your/path/to/python2' //closure-linter only works with python2. Specify the path to it. Default: `python`
},
lib: { //specify your targets, grunt style.
src: ['lib/module/**/*.js', 'lib/foo.js'],
},
test: {
src: '<%= jshint.test %>',
}
},
fixjsstyle: {
options: {
flags: [
'--disable 220' //ignore error code 220 from gjslint
],
reporter: {
name: 'console'
}
},
all: {
src: '<%= jshint.all %>'
}
}
})
As this is a Multitask, you can specify several targets to be called sharing the same root options
grunt-gjslint uses node-closure-linter-wrapper to lint files
Please, refer to node-closure-linter-wrapper documentation
for
flags,
reporter and
pythonPath reference.
options.force flag is a custom option that when disabled, will not fail the grunt task when python is not installed on
the computer. It defaults to
true
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using Grunt.