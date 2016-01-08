Validate files with Google Linter.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Node ~0.8.19 (for managing peerDependencies), Grunt ~0.4.1 and just python2 installed.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-gjslint --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-gjslint' );

The gjslint and fixjsstyle tasks

Run this tasks with the grunt gjslint or grunt fixjsstyle commands.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add sections named gjslint and fixjsstyle to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . Some of the flags passed to gjslint don't work with fixjsstyle.

grunt.initConfig({ gjslint : { options : { flags : [ '--disable 220' , '--flagfile .gjslintrc' ], reporter : { name : 'console' }, force : false , pythonPath : '/your/path/to/python2' }, lib : { src : [ 'lib/module/**/*.js' , 'lib/foo.js' ], }, test : { src : '<%= jshint.test %>' , } }, fixjsstyle : { options : { flags : [ '--disable 220' ], reporter : { name : 'console' } }, all : { src : '<%= jshint.all %>' } } })

As this is a Multitask, you can specify several targets to be called sharing the same root options

Documentation

grunt-gjslint uses node-closure-linter-wrapper to lint files

Please, refer to node-closure-linter-wrapper documentation for flags , reporter and pythonPath reference.

options.force flag is a custom option that when disabled, will not fail the grunt task when python is not installed on the computer. It defaults to true

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History