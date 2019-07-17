openbase logo
grunt-gitinfo

by Damian Krawczyk
0.1.9 (see all)

Get Git info from a working copy and populate grunt.config with the data

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-gitinfo

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-gitinfo --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-gitinfo');

The "gitinfo" task

Overview

Inspired by grunt-svninfo. In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitinfo to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig(). Executing the task will populate grunt.config.gitinfo with repository data described below. You can use gitinfo object in your build as e.g. <%= gitinfo.local.branch.current.SHA %>. The resulting gitinfo object has the following structure:

{
    local : {
        branch : {
            current : {
                SHA               : "Current HEAD SHA",
                shortSHA          : "Current HEAD short SHA",
                name              : "Current branch name",
                currentUser       : "Current git user",
                lastCommitTime    : "Last commit time",
                lastCommitMessage : "Last commit message",
                lastCommitAuthor  : "Last commit author",
                lastCommitNumber  : "Last commit number"
            }
        }
    },
    remote : {
        origin : {
            url : "Branch Url"
        }
    },
    (custom command values)
}

Options

cwd

Type: String

Allows to specify a cwd (current working directory) path repository. The default directory is the where you run grunt from ('.').

Example:

gitinfo: {
    options: {
        cwd: './myproject/ishere'
    },
    ...
}

Custom commands

Type: Object

Allows to specify a custom git command.

Example:

gitinfo: {
    commands: {
        'my.custom.command' : ['arg1', 'arg2', (...)] // git arg1 arg2 (...)
    }
}

This will populate <%= gitinfo.my.custom.command %> with git arg1 arg2 output.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

0.1.9

  • #35 Update peerDependencies

0.1.8

  • #30 Update peerDependencies to support Grunt 1.0

0.1.7

  • #19 Added the command lastCommitMessage
  • #18 Update dependencies
  • #17 Fix JSHint warnings about if-else braces

0.1.6

  • Removed tag from commands list
  • #13 Adding lastCommitNumber command
  • #12 Logging through grunt.log API
  • #9 Extend existing gitinfo config

