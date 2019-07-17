Get Git info from a working copy and populate grunt.config with the data
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-gitinfo --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-gitinfo');
Inspired by grunt-svninfo. In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitinfo to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
Executing the task will populate grunt.config.gitinfo with repository data described below. You can use gitinfo object in your build as e.g.
<%= gitinfo.local.branch.current.SHA %>.
The resulting
gitinfo object has the following structure:
{
local : {
branch : {
current : {
SHA : "Current HEAD SHA",
shortSHA : "Current HEAD short SHA",
name : "Current branch name",
currentUser : "Current git user",
lastCommitTime : "Last commit time",
lastCommitMessage : "Last commit message",
lastCommitAuthor : "Last commit author",
lastCommitNumber : "Last commit number"
}
}
},
remote : {
origin : {
url : "Branch Url"
}
},
(custom command values)
}
Type:
String
Allows to specify a cwd (current working directory) path repository. The default directory is the where you run grunt from (
'.').
Example:
gitinfo: {
options: {
cwd: './myproject/ishere'
},
...
}
Type:
Object
Allows to specify a custom git command.
Example:
gitinfo: {
commands: {
'my.custom.command' : ['arg1', 'arg2', (...)] // git arg1 arg2 (...)
}
}
This will populate
<%= gitinfo.my.custom.command %> with
git arg1 arg2 output.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.