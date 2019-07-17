Get Git info from a working copy and populate grunt.config with the data

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-gitinfo --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-gitinfo' );

The "gitinfo" task

Overview

Inspired by grunt-svninfo. In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitinfo to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . Executing the task will populate grunt.config.gitinfo with repository data described below. You can use gitinfo object in your build as e.g. <%= gitinfo.local.branch.current.SHA %> . The resulting gitinfo object has the following structure:

{ local : { branch : { current : { SHA : "Current HEAD SHA" , shortSHA : "Current HEAD short SHA" , name : "Current branch name" , currentUser : "Current git user" , lastCommitTime : "Last commit time" , lastCommitMessage : "Last commit message" , lastCommitAuthor : "Last commit author" , lastCommitNumber : "Last commit number" } } }, remote : { origin : { url : "Branch Url" } }, (custom command values) }

Options

cwd

Type: String

Allows to specify a cwd (current working directory) path repository. The default directory is the where you run grunt from ( '.' ).

Example:

gitinfo: { options : { cwd : './myproject/ishere' }, ... }

Custom commands

Type: Object

Allows to specify a custom git command.

Example:

gitinfo: { commands : { 'my.custom.command' : [ 'arg1' , 'arg2' , (...)] } }

This will populate <%= gitinfo.my.custom.command %> with git arg1 arg2 output.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

#35 Update peerDependencies

#30 Update peerDependencies to support Grunt 1.0

#19 Added the command lastCommitMessage

#18 Update dependencies

#17 Fix JSHint warnings about if-else braces