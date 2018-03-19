Describes git commit
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-git-describe --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-git-describe');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
git-describe to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
"git-describe": {
"options": {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
"your_target": {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Note that since this is a multi-task you have to have at least one target defined for
git-describe(otherwise the task won't run)
Type:
String
Default value:
'.'
A string value that is used to do set the current working directory when spawning the
git command
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
A string value that is used as
commitish for
git. Default is to use
HEAD.
Type:
String
Default value:
{%=tag%}-{%=since%}-{%=object%}{%=dirty%}
A string value used to format the result of this task
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
Value for the --match command line option. If set, only consider tags matching this glob pattern, excluding the "refs/tags/" prefix.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
true
A boolean that allows Grunt to keep going if there's an error in this task. This is useful if your build isn't guaranteed to always be run from within a Git repo.
If you would like to save or otherwise use the retun value, use
grunt.event.emit. Here is an example:
grunt.registerTask('saveRevision', function() {
grunt.event.once('git-describe', function (rev) {
grunt.log.writeln("Git Revision: " + rev);
grunt.option('gitRevision', rev);
});
grunt.task.run('git-describe');
});
The
rev object returned makes several specific properties available, in addition to the full
toString description.
grunt.event.once('git-describe', function (rev) {
grunt.log.writeln("Git rev tag: " + rev.tag);
grunt.log.writeln("Git rev since: " + rev.since);
grunt.log.writeln("Git rev object: " + rev.object); // The 6 character commit SHA by itself
grunt.log.writeln("Git rev dirty: " + rev.dirty); // A flag denoting whether all local changes are committed
});