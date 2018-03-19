openbase logo
ggd

grunt-git-describe

by Mikael Karon
2.4.4 (see all)

Describes current git commit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Build Status NPM version

grunt-git-describe

Describes git commit

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-git-describe --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-git-describe');

The "git-describe" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named git-describe to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  "git-describe": {
    "options": {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    "your_target": {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
})

Note that since this is a multi-task you have to have at least one target defined for git-describe (otherwise the task won't run)

Options

options.cwd

Type: String
Default value: '.'

A string value that is used to do set the current working directory when spawning the git command

options.commitish

Type: String
Default value: undefined

A string value that is used as commitish for git. Default is to use HEAD.

options.template

Type: String
Default value: {%=tag%}-{%=since%}-{%=object%}{%=dirty%}

A string value used to format the result of this task

options.match

Type: String Default value: undefined

Value for the --match command line option. If set, only consider tags matching this glob pattern, excluding the "refs/tags/" prefix.

options.failOnError

Type: boolean
Default value: true

A boolean that allows Grunt to keep going if there's an error in this task. This is useful if your build isn't guaranteed to always be run from within a Git repo.

Saving Output

If you would like to save or otherwise use the retun value, use grunt.event.emit. Here is an example:

grunt.registerTask('saveRevision', function() {
    grunt.event.once('git-describe', function (rev) {
        grunt.log.writeln("Git Revision: " + rev);
        grunt.option('gitRevision', rev);
    });    
    grunt.task.run('git-describe');
});

Returned Object

The rev object returned makes several specific properties available, in addition to the full toString description.

grunt.event.once('git-describe', function (rev) {
  grunt.log.writeln("Git rev tag: " + rev.tag);
  grunt.log.writeln("Git rev since: " + rev.since);
  grunt.log.writeln("Git rev object: " + rev.object); // The 6 character commit SHA by itself
  grunt.log.writeln("Git rev dirty: " + rev.dirty);   // A flag denoting whether all local changes are committed
});

