Describes git commit

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-git-describe --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-git-describe' );

The "git-describe" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named git-describe to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ "git-describe" : { "options" : { }, "your_target" : { }, }, })

Note that since this is a multi-task you have to have at least one target defined for git-describe (otherwise the task won't run)

Options

Type: String

Default value: '.'

A string value that is used to do set the current working directory when spawning the git command

Type: String

Default value: undefined

A string value that is used as commitish for git . Default is to use HEAD .

Type: String

Default value: {%=tag%}-{%=since%}-{%=object%}{%=dirty%}

A string value used to format the result of this task

Type: String Default value: undefined

Value for the --match command line option. If set, only consider tags matching this glob pattern, excluding the "refs/tags/" prefix.

Type: boolean

Default value: true

A boolean that allows Grunt to keep going if there's an error in this task. This is useful if your build isn't guaranteed to always be run from within a Git repo.

Saving Output

If you would like to save or otherwise use the retun value, use grunt.event.emit . Here is an example:

grunt.registerTask( 'saveRevision' , function ( ) { grunt.event.once( 'git-describe' , function ( rev ) { grunt.log.writeln( "Git Revision: " + rev); grunt.option( 'gitRevision' , rev); }); grunt.task.run( 'git-describe' ); });

Returned Object

The rev object returned makes several specific properties available, in addition to the full toString description.