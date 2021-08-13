Git commands for grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-git --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-git');
The
gitcommit command used to call
git add for you. This is no longer the case. Be sure to add a
gitadd task whenever there might be new files to commit. The
ignoreEmpty option is no longer supported.
The following options may be applied to any task
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
none
Console output from the git task will be piped to the output of the grunt script. Useful for debugging.
Type:
string
Default value:
none
Change the current working directory before executing the git call. Useful for performing operations on repositories that are located in subdirectories.
Note: When performing commands that provide files (e.g. gitcommit), it is also necessary to specify the
cwd for the files explicitly.
grunt.initConfig({
gitcommit: {
your_target: {
options: {
cwd: "/path/to/repo"
},
files: [
{
src: ["fileone.txt", "filetwo.js"],
expand: true,
cwd: "/path/to/repo"
}
]
}
},
})
Add file contents to the index
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Update the index not only where the working tree has a file matching but also where the index already has an entry. This adds, modifies, and removes index entries to match the working tree.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Allow adding otherwise ignored files.
grunt.initConfig({
gitadd: {
task: {
options: {
force: true
},
files: {
src: ['test.txt']
}
}
},
});
Commits the working directory.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitcommit to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitcommit: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
},
files: {
// Specify the files you want to commit
}
}
},
})
Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.
Type:
String
Default value:
'Commit'
The commit message.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
The commit description.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When
true, the task will not fail when there are no staged changes (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When
true, the task will commit the changes with the
--no-verify flag.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When
true, the task will commit the changes with the
--no-status flag.
Commit options:
message: Commit message
files: Files to commit
noVerify: Bypass the pre-commit and commit-msg hooks when committing changes
noStatus: Do not include the output of
git-status in the commit message
grunt.initConfig({
gitcommit: {
task: {
options: {
message: 'Testing',
noVerify: true,
noStatus: false
},
files: {
src: ['test.txt']
}
}
},
});
Rebases the current branch onto another branch
Type:
String
the name of the branch you want to rebase on to. For example if the current branch were
codfish and you wanted to rebase it onto
master, you would set this value to
master.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When true, use the git equivalent of svn's
theirs-conflict (
--strategy=recursive -Xtheirs).
grunt.initConfig({
gitrebase: {
task: {
options: {
branch: 'master'
}
}
},
});
Creates (or deletes) a git tag.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gittag to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gittag: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
}
}
},
})
Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The name of the tag. E.g.:
0.0.1.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The tag message (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether to delete the tag (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether to create an annotated tag (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether to force to create or update the tag (optional).
grunt.initConfig({
gittag: {
addtag: {
options: {
tag: '0.0.1',
message: 'Testing'
}
},
deletetag: {
options: {
tag: '0.0.1',
remove: true
}
}
},
});
Creates a git branch using checkout -b, or checks out a given branch.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitcheckout to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitcheckout: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
}
}
},
})
Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The name of the branch. E.g.:
testing.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether the branch should be created (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether the checkout should be forced in the case of git errors (optional)
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether the branch should be overwritten, or created if it doesn't already exist (optional).
NOTE: When enabled, this option overwrites the target branch with the current branch.
grunt.initConfig({
gitcheckout: {
task: {
options: {
branch: 'testing',
create: true
}
}
},
});
Stash the changes in a dirty working directory away.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitstash to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitstash: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
}
}
},
})
Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.
Type:
String
Default value:
'save'
The stash command to run. E.g.:
save,
apply.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
''
The stash to apply. E.g.:
0 (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether the staged changes should be reapplied (optional).
grunt.initConfig({
gittag: {
stash: {
options: {
create: true
}
},
apply: {
options: {
command: 'apply',
staged: true,
stash: '0'
}
}
},
});
Clones a git repo.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitclone to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitclone: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
}
}
},
})
Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: none
Run git clone with the
--bare option applied.
Type:
String
Default value: none
Clone the repo with a specific branch checked out. (Cannot be used in conjunction with 'bare')
Type:
Integer
Default value: none
Clone the repo with a limited revision history. (Such clones cannot be pushed from or pulled to.)
Type:
String
Default value: none
The path to the repository you want to clone.
Type:
String
Default value: none
Clone the repo into a specific directory instead of the one git decides.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: none
Pass the --recursive flag to the git clone command. This is equivalent to running git submodule update --init --recursive immediately after the clone is finished.
grunt.initConfig({
gitclone: {
clone: {
options: {
repository: 'https://github.com/you/your-git-repo.git',
branch: 'my-branch',
directory: 'repo'
}
}
},
});
Creates a git branch using checkout -b, or checks out a given branch.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitreset to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitreset: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
},
files: {
src: // Target-specific files go here.
}
}
},
})
Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The reset mode to run. E.g.:
hard,
merge.
Type:
String
Default value:
'HEAD'
Which commit to reset to (optional).
grunt.initConfig({
gitreset: {
task: {
options: {
mode: 'hard',
commit: 'HEAD~1'
}
}
},
});
Removes files from git's working tree and index.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitrm to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitrm: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
},
files: {
src: // Target-specific files go here.
}
}
},
})
Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will force a removal of the files listed in the configuration.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will recurse into subdirectories if specified in the configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
gitrm: {
task: {
options: {
force: 'true'
},
files: {
src: ['dist/test.min.js']
}
}
},
});
Remove untracked files from the working tree.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitclean to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitclean: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
},
files: {
src: // Target-specific paths go here (optional).
}
}
},
})
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Force a run of the clean command (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Don't actually remove anything, just show what would be done (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Be quiet, only report errors, but not the files that are successfully removed (optional).
Type:
String/
Array
Default value:
false
In addition to those found in .gitignore (per directory) and $GIT_DIR/info/exclude, also consider the given patterns to be in the set of the ignore rules in effect (optional).
In case it's needed to provide multiple patterns one should use an array:
grunt.initConfig({
gitclean: {
your_target: {
options: {
exclude: ['.env', 'config.php']
},
...
}
},
})
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Remove only files ignored by Git. This may be useful to rebuild everything from scratch, but keep manually created files (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Don't use the standard ignore rules read from .gitignore (per directory) and $GIT_DIR/info/exclude, but do still use the ignore rules given with this option. This allows removing all untracked files, including build products. This can be used (possibly in conjunction with git reset) to create a pristine working directory to test a clean build (optional).
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Remove untracked directories in addition to untracked files. If an untracked directory is managed by a different Git repository, it is not removed by default (optional).
Pushes to a remote.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitpush to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitpush: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
}
}
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
'origin'
The remote where to push. E.g.:
origin,
heroku. The task will push to
origin if left unset.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
The remote branch to push to. E.g.:
master,
develop. The task will push to the tracked branch if left unset.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--all flag to the push.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--tags flag to the push.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--set-upstream flag to the push.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--force flag to the push.
Pulls from a remote.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitpull to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
You can change the remote (origin is by default), and you can add a branch you want to pull from.
grunt.initConfig({
gitpull: {
your_target: {
options: {
}
}
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
origin
The remote to pull from. The task will not fail if the origin is left unset and pull the default remote git origin.
Type:
String
Default value:
master
The branch to pull from. E.g.:
master,
develop (optional).
Download objects and refs from a repo.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitfetch to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitfetch: {
your_target: {
options: {
all: true
}
}
}
})
Type:
String
Default value:
null
The repository you want to fetch from. When no remote is specified, by default the origin remote will be used.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Adds the
--all flag. Fetch all remotes.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Adds the
--append flag. Append ref names and object names of fetched refs.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Adds the
--prune flag. After fetching, remove any remote-tracking references that no longer exist on the remote.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Adds the
--no-tags flag. Disables automatic tag following.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Adds the
--tags flag. Fetch all tags from the remote into local.
Pick out and massage parameters.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitrevParse to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitrevParse: {
your_target: {
options: {
short: 7,
treeIsh: 'master',
prop: 'gitrevParse.your_target.result',
callback: function(result) {
grunt.gitrevParse.your_target.result = result;
}
}
}
}
})
Type:
Integer
Default value: none.
Adds the
--short= option, set to the specified number of characters.
Type:
String
Default value:
'HEAD'
The tree or commit object to examine.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Adds the
--abbrev-ref flag. Try and output the abbreviated reference for the tree-ish object instead of the SHA-1 checksum.
Type:
String
Default value:
'gitrevParse.<target name>.result'.
The grunt property in which to store the results.
Type:
Function
Default value: none.
A callback function that is called with the rev-parse results provided as the sole parameter.
Merges another branch into the current branch.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitmerge to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitmerge: {
your_target: {
options: {
// Target-specific options go here.
}
}
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
null
The branch to merge from. E.g.:
master,
develop. The task will fail if the branch if left unset.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--ff-only flag to the merge.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--no-ff flag to the merge.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--no-log flag to the merge.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--squash flag to the merge.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--edit flag to the merge: this forces an editor to appear before committing the successful merge.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--no-edit flag to the merge: this bypasses the editor from appearing before committing a successful merge.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Will add the
-m flag followed by the value of this option to the merge: this string will be used as the commit message for the merge.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--commit flag to the merge: this option can be used to override
-no-commit in the git config.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Will add the
--no-commit flag to the merge: do not commit the merge.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Will add the
-s flag followed by the value of this option to the merge: this string will be used to specify the strategy for the merge.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Will add the
-X flag followed by the value of this option to the merge: this string will be used to specify a strategy-specific option for the merge.
Archives a branch.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitarchive to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitarchive: {
master: {
options: {
format: 'tar.gz',
prefix: 'your-project-name/',
treeIsh: 'master',
output: '/tmp/your-project-name.tar.gz',
path: ['README', 'LICENSE']
}
}
}
})
Type:
String
Default value:
'master'.
The tree or commit to produce an archive for. E.g.:
'master' or a commit hash.
Type:
String
Default value:
'tar'.
Format of the resulting archive:
'tar',
'tar.gz',
'zip'. If this option is not given, and the output file is specified, the format is inferred from the filename if possible (e.g. writing to "foo.zip" makes the output to be in the zip format). Otherwise the output format is tar.
Type:
String
Default value: none.
Adds the
--prefix flag. Don't forget the trailing
/.
Type:
String
Default value: none.
Adds the
--output flag. Write the archive to a file instead of
stdout.
Type:
String
Default value: none.
Adds the
--remote flag. Instead of making a tar archive from the local repository, retrieve a tar archive from a remote repository.
Type:
Array
Default value: none.
Without an optional
path parameter, all files and subdirectories of the current working directory are included in the archive. If one or more paths are specified, only these are included.
Logs commit history and stores the result in a grunt property or calls a callback function with the result. The result is an array of objects with the following properties:
hash - the commit hash
author - an object with
name and
email properties
date - the date of the commit
subject - the subject string of the commit
body - the body string of the commit
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitlog to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitlog: {
mytarget: {
options: {
prop: 'gitlog.mytarget.result',
from: 'v0.2.0',
to: 'v0.2.2'
}
}
}
})
Type:
String
Default value:
'gitlog.<target name>.result'.
The grunt property in which to store the results.
Type:
Function
Default value: none.
A callback function to call with the log results.
Type:
String
Default value:
'format:' +
'{%n' +
' "hash": "%H",%n' + // commit hash
' "author": {%n' +
' "name": "%an",%n' + // author
' "email": "%ae"%n' + // email
' },%n' +
' "date": "%aD",%n' + // date
' "subject": "%s",%n' + // subject
' "body": "%b"%n' + // body
'}%n' +
'--grunt-gitlog-separator--' // separator
The format for the log output
Type:
Int
Default value: none.
The number of logs entries to export
Type:
String
Default value: none.
A commit hash, tag, etc to start from.
Type:
String
Default value: none.
A commit hash, tag, etc to end at. Defaults to
'HEAD' if
from is specified.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: none.
Whether to order by date. Defaults to true when
options.after or
options.before are specified.
Type:
Date
Default value: none.
A date to start from. Causes
options.dateOrder to be true
Type:
Date
Default value: none.
A date to stop at. Causes
options.dateOrder to be true
Type:
Boolean
Default value: true.
Whether or not to include merges in the logs.
Applies a patch (or a series of patches) to your cwd
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitapply to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
gitapply: {
mytarget: {
options: {
patchFiles: './myFile.patch',
}
}
}
})
type:
String
default value: none.
String (can be a glob), representing the path to the patch files you want to apply
Type:
Boolean
Default value: none
Rather than actually applying the patch, outputs a diffstat to your optional
callback.
Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting
options.apply to true
Type:
Boolean
Default value: none
Similar to
options.stat, but shows the number of added and deleted lines in decimal notation and the pathname without abbreviation, to make it more machine friendly. For binary files, outputs two - instead of saying 0 0.
Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting
options.apply to true
Type:
Boolean
Default value: none
Instead of applying the patch, output a condensed summary of information obtained from git diff extended headers, such as creations, renames and mode changes.
Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting
options.apply to true
Type:
Boolean
Default value: none
Instead of applying the patch, see if the patch is applicable to the current working tree and/or the index file and detects errors.
Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting
options.apply to true
type:
Boolean
default value: none
when
options.check is in effect, or when applying the patch (which is the default when none of the options that disables it is in effect), make sure the patch is applicable to what the current index file records. if the file to be patched in the working tree is not up-to-date, it is flagged as an error. this flag also causes the index file to be updated.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
When the patch does not apply cleanly, fall back on 3-way merge if the patch records the identity of blobs it is supposed to apply to, and we have those blobs available locally, possibly leaving the conflict markers in the files in the working tree for the user to resolve. This option implies
options.index, and is incompatible with
options.reject and
options.cached.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
Apply the patch in reverse.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
For atomicity, git apply by default fails the whole patch and does not touch the working tree when some of the hunks do not apply. This option makes it apply the parts of the patch that are applicable, and leave the rejected hunks in corresponding
*.rej files.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
When
options.numstat has been given, do not munge pathnames, but use a NUL-terminated machine-readable format.
Without this option, each pathname output will have TAB, LF, double quotes, and backslash characters replaced with
\t,
\n,
\", and
\\, respectively, and the pathname will be enclosed in double quotes if any of those replacements occurred.
type:
int
default value: none
Removes the number of leading slashes from traditional diff paths as you give in the options (e.g.
{p: 10} means remove 10).
type:
int
default value: none
Ensure at least the number of lines given in the config of surrounding context match before and after each change. When fewer lines of surrounding context exist they all must match. By default no context is ever ignored.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
By default, git apply expects that the patch being applied is a unified diff with at least one line of context. This provides good safety measures, but breaks down when applying a diff generated with --unified=0. To bypass these checks use
options.unidiffZero.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
If you use any of the options marked "Turns off apply" above, git apply reads and outputs the requested information without actually applying the patch. Give this flag after those flags to also apply the patch.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
When applying a patch, ignore additions made by the patch. This can be used to extract the common part between two files by first running diff on them and applying the result with this option, which would apply the deletion part but not the addition part.
type:
String
default value: none
Don’t apply changes to files matching the given path pattern. This can be useful when importing patchsets, where you want to exclude certain files or directories.
type:
String
default value: none
Apply changes to files matching the given path pattern. This can be useful when importing patchsets, where you want to include certain files or directories.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
When applying a patch, ignore changes in whitespace in context lines if necessary. Context lines will preserve their whitespace, and they will not undergo whitespace fixing regardless of the value of this option. New lines will still be fixed, though.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
Alias value for
options.ignoreSpaceChang
type:
String
default value: none
When applying a patch, detect a new or modified line that has whitespace errors. What are considered whitespace errors is controlled by
core.whitespace configuration. By default, trailing whitespaces (including lines that solely consist of whitespaces) and a space character that is immediately followed by a tab character inside the initial indent of the line are considered whitespace errors.
By default, the command outputs warning messages but applies the patch. When git-apply is used for statistics and not applying a patch, it defaults to nowarn.
You can use different values to control this behavior:
nowarn turns off the trailing whitespace warning.
warn outputs warnings for a few such errors, but applies the patch as-is (default).
fix outputs warnings for a few such errors, and applies the patch after fixing them (strip is a synonym --- the tool used to consider only trailing whitespace characters as errors, and the fix involved stripping them, but modern Gits do more).
error outputs warnings for a few such errors, and refuses to apply the patch.
error-all is similar to error but shows all errors.
The output is made available via
options.callback
type:
Boolean
default value: none
Under certain circumstances, some versions of diff do not correctly detect a missing new-line at the end of the file. As a result, patches created by such diff programs do not record incomplete lines correctly. This option adds support for applying such patches by working around this bug.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
Do not trust the line counts in the hunk headers, but infer them by inspecting the patch (e.g. after editing the patch without adjusting the hunk headers appropriately).
type:
String
default value: none
Prepend the value you assign to
options.directory to all filenames. If a
options.removeLeadingSlashes also set, it is applied before prepending the new root.
For example, a patch that talks about updating
a/git-gui.sh to
b/git-gui.sh can be applied to the file in the working tree
modules/git-gui/git-gui.sh by setting
{ directory: "modules/git-gui" }.
type:
Boolean
default value: none
By default, a patch that affects outside the working area (either a Git controlled working tree, or the current working directory when "git apply" is used as a replacement of GNU patch) is rejected as a mistake (or a mischief).
type:
function
default value: none.
a callback function to call with the log results.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false.
Only show the given commits, and do no traverse their ancestors. Has NO effect if
to or
from is also specified.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false.
Only list all tagged commits
Fetches the git status, storing the result in a grunt property, and/or calling a callback function with the result.
The result is a list of objects, each with the following properties:
file - the indicated filename.
code - a two letter code indicating the status of the file.
descr - a short description of the status.
In some cases there is an additional property,
alt_file, for example if the file has been renamed.
Here's an example result:
[ { code: 'R ', file: 'from', descr: 'renamed in index',
alt_file: 'to'
},
{ code: '??', file: 'untracked_file.txt', descr: 'untracked' },
{ code: 'A ', file: 'new_file.txt', descr: 'added to index' },
{ code: 'D ', file: 'deprecated_file.txt', descr: 'deleted from index' },
{ code: 'AA', file: 'popular_file.txt', descr: 'unmerged, both added' },
{ code: '!!', file: 'node_modules/', descr: 'ignored' }
]
Note that ignored files will only be included if the
includeIgnored option is set (see below).
For full details on all the possible codes, please see the git status documentation.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gitstatus to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
Properties
prop and
callback are both optional, though not using at least one is pointless.
grunt.initConfig({
gitstatus: {
mytarget: {
options: {
prop: 'gitstatus.mytarget.result',
callback: function (result) { ... },
},
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
'gitstatus.<target name>.result'.
The grunt property in which the result is stored.
Type:
Function
Default value: none
A callback function to call with the result.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If set to true, files ignored by git (in .gitignore for example) are included in the results with a code of "!!".
The command finds the most recent tag that is reachable from a commit. If the tag points to the commit, then only the tag is shown. Otherwise, it suffixes the tag name with the number of additional commits on top of the tagged object and the abbreviated object name of the most recent commit. The result is a "human-readable" object name which can also be used to identify the commit to other git commands.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false
Instead of using only the annotated tags, use any ref found in refs/ namespace. This option enables matching any known branch, remote-tracking branch, or lightweight tag.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false
Instead of using only the annotated tags, use any tag found in refs/tags namespace. This option enables matching a lightweight (non-annotated) tag.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false
Instead of finding the tag that predates the commit, find the tag that comes after the commit, and thus contains it. Automatically implies --tags.
Type:
Integer
Default value: 7
Instead of using the default 7 hexadecimal digits as the abbreviated object name, use digits, or as many digits as needed to form a unique object name. An of 0 will suppress long format, only showing the closest tag.
Type:
Integer
Default value: 10
Instead of considering only the 10 most recent tags as candidates to describe the input commit-ish consider up to candidates. Increasing above 10 will take slightly longer but may produce a more accurate result. An of 0 will cause only exact matches to be output.
Type:
String
Default value: "HEAD"
Commit-ish object names to describe. Defaults to HEAD if omitted.
Type:
Function
Default value: none
A callback function to call with the result.
grunt.initConfig({
gitdescribe: {
latest: {
options: {
abbrev: 0,
callback: function (result) { ... },
}
}
},
});
For full details on all the possible codes, please see the git describe documentation.
Manage the set of repositories ("remotes") whose branches you track.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: false
Be a little more verbose and show remote url after name.
Type:
Object
Default value: undefined
Adds a remote named \ for the repository at \.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
add: { name: 'upstream', url: 'remote_uri' }
}
}
},
});
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Set the --tags or --no-tags flag
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
add: { name: 'upstream', url: 'remote_uri' }
t: 'branch',
f: true,
tags: true, //true => --tags, false => --no-tags
mirror: 'fetch' //<fetch | push>
}
}
},
});
Type:
Object
Default value: undefined
Rename the remote named \ to \.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
rename: { old: 'origin', new : 'upstream' }
}
}
},
});
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Remove the remote named \.
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Sets or deletes the default branch (i.e. the target of the symbolic-ref refs/remotes//HEAD) for the named remote.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
sethead: 'name',
branch: 'branch'
}
},
mytargat2: {
options: {
sethead: 'name',
auto: true
}
},
mytargat3: {
options: {
sethead: 'name',
delete: true
}
}
},
});
Type:
Object
Default value: undefined
Changes the list of branches tracked by the named remote.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
setbranches: { name: 'name', branch: 'branch' }
}
}
},
});
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Instead of replacing the list of currently tracked branches, adds to that list.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
setbranches: { name: 'name', branch: 'branch' }
add: true
}
}
},
});
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Retrieves the URLs for a remote.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Type:
Object
Default value: undefined
Changes URLs for the remote.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
seturl: { name: 'name', url: 'newurl', oldurl: 'oldurl' }
}
}
},
});
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Push URLs are manipulated instead of fetch URLs.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Instead of changing existing URLs, new URL is added.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Instead of changing existing URLs, all URLs matching regex are deleted for remote . Trying to delete all non-push URLs is an error.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
seturl: { name: 'name', url: 'newurl' },
push: true
}
},
mytargat2: {
options: {
seturl: { name: 'name', url: 'newurl' },
add: true
}
},
mytargat3: {
options: {
seturl: { name: 'name', url: 'newurl' },
delete: true
}
}
},
});
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Gives some information about the remote \.
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
The remote heads are not queried first with git ls-remote ; cached information is used instead.
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Deletes stale references associated with \.
Type:
Array
Default value: undefined
Fetch updates for remotes or remote groups in the repository as defined by remotes.\.
Example:
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytargat: {
options: {
update: ['origin', 'upstream']
}
}
},
});
Type:
Boolean
Default value: undefined
Run pruning against all the remotes that are updated.
Type:
Function
Default value: none
A callback function to call with the result.
grunt.initConfig({
gitremote: {
mytarget: {
options: {
geturl: 'origin',
callback: function (result) { ... },
}
}
},
});
For full details on all the possible codes, please see the git remote documentation.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.