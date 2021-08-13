Git commands for grunt.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-git --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-git' );

Upgrading from v0.2.x

The gitcommit command used to call git add for you. This is no longer the case. Be sure to add a gitadd task whenever there might be new files to commit. The ignoreEmpty option is no longer supported.

Universal options

The following options may be applied to any task

Type: Boolean Default value: none

Console output from the git task will be piped to the output of the grunt script. Useful for debugging.

Type: string Default value: none

Change the current working directory before executing the git call. Useful for performing operations on repositories that are located in subdirectories. Note: When performing commands that provide files (e.g. gitcommit), it is also necessary to specify the cwd for the files explicitly.

grunt.initConfig({ gitcommit : { your_target : { options : { cwd : "/path/to/repo" }, files : [ { src : [ "fileone.txt" , "filetwo.js" ], expand : true , cwd : "/path/to/repo" } ] } }, })

The "gitadd" task

Add file contents to the index

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Update the index not only where the working tree has a file matching but also where the index already has an entry. This adds, modifies, and removes index entries to match the working tree.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Allow adding otherwise ignored files.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitadd : { task : { options : { force : true }, files : { src : [ 'test.txt' ] } } }, });

The "gitcommit" task

Commits the working directory.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitcommit to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitcommit : { your_target : { options : { }, files : { } } }, })

Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.

Options

Type: String Default value: 'Commit'

The commit message.

Type: String Default value: false

The commit description.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When true , the task will not fail when there are no staged changes (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When true , the task will commit the changes with the --no-verify flag.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When true , the task will commit the changes with the --no-status flag.

Usage Examples

Commit options:

message : Commit message

: Commit message files : Files to commit

: Files to commit noVerify : Bypass the pre-commit and commit-msg hooks when committing changes

: Bypass the pre-commit and commit-msg hooks when committing changes noStatus : Do not include the output of git-status in the commit message

grunt.initConfig({ gitcommit : { task : { options : { message : 'Testing' , noVerify : true , noStatus : false }, files : { src : [ 'test.txt' ] } } }, });

The "gitrebase" task

Rebases the current branch onto another branch

Options

Type: String the name of the branch you want to rebase on to. For example if the current branch were codfish and you wanted to rebase it onto master , you would set this value to master .

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When true, use the git equivalent of svn's theirs-conflict ( --strategy=recursive -Xtheirs ).

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitrebase : { task : { options : { branch : 'master' } } }, });

The "gittag" task

Creates (or deletes) a git tag.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gittag to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gittag : { your_target : { options : { } } }, })

Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.

Options

Type: String Default value: ''

The name of the tag. E.g.: 0.0.1 .

Type: String Default value: ''

The tag message (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to delete the tag (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to create an annotated tag (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to force to create or update the tag (optional).

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gittag : { addtag : { options : { tag : '0.0.1' , message : 'Testing' } }, deletetag : { options : { tag : '0.0.1' , remove : true } } }, });

The "gitcheckout" task

Creates a git branch using checkout -b, or checks out a given branch.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitcheckout to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitcheckout : { your_target : { options : { } } }, })

Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.

Options

Type: String Default value: ''

The name of the branch. E.g.: testing .

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether the branch should be created (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether the checkout should be forced in the case of git errors (optional)

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether the branch should be overwritten, or created if it doesn't already exist (optional).

NOTE: When enabled, this option overwrites the target branch with the current branch.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitcheckout : { task : { options : { branch : 'testing' , create : true } } }, });

The "gitstash" task

Stash the changes in a dirty working directory away.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitstash to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitstash : { your_target : { options : { } } }, })

Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.

Options

Type: String Default value: 'save'

The stash command to run. E.g.: save , apply .

Type: Integer Default value: ''

The stash to apply. E.g.: 0 (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether the staged changes should be reapplied (optional).

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gittag : { stash : { options : { create : true } }, apply : { options : { command : 'apply' , staged : true , stash : '0' } } }, });

The "gitclone" task

Clones a git repo.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitclone to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitclone : { your_target : { options : { } } }, })

Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: none

Run git clone with the --bare option applied.

Type: String Default value: none

Clone the repo with a specific branch checked out. (Cannot be used in conjunction with 'bare')

Type: Integer Default value: none

Clone the repo with a limited revision history. (Such clones cannot be pushed from or pulled to.)

Type: String Default value: none

The path to the repository you want to clone.

Type: String Default value: none

Clone the repo into a specific directory instead of the one git decides.

Type: Boolean Default value: none

Pass the --recursive flag to the git clone command. This is equivalent to running git submodule update --init --recursive immediately after the clone is finished.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitclone : { clone : { options : { repository : 'https://github.com/you/your-git-repo.git' , branch : 'my-branch' , directory : 'repo' } } }, });

The "gitreset" task

Creates a git branch using checkout -b, or checks out a given branch.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitreset to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitreset : { your_target : { options : { }, files : { src : } } }, })

Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.

Options

Type: String Default value: ''

The reset mode to run. E.g.: hard , merge .

Type: String Default value: 'HEAD'

Which commit to reset to (optional).

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitreset : { task : { options : { mode : 'hard' , commit : 'HEAD~1' } } }, });

The "gitrm" task

Removes files from git's working tree and index.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitrm to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitrm : { your_target : { options : { }, files : { src : } } }, })

Each target defines a specific git task that can be run. The different available tasks are listed below.

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will force a removal of the files listed in the configuration.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will recurse into subdirectories if specified in the configuration.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitrm : { task : { options : { force : 'true' }, files : { src : [ 'dist/test.min.js' ] } } }, });

The "gitclean" task

Remove untracked files from the working tree.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitclean to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitclean : { your_target : { options : { }, files : { src : } } }, })

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Force a run of the clean command (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Don't actually remove anything, just show what would be done (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Be quiet, only report errors, but not the files that are successfully removed (optional).

Type: String / Array Default value: false

In addition to those found in .gitignore (per directory) and $GIT_DIR/info/exclude, also consider the given patterns to be in the set of the ignore rules in effect (optional).

In case it's needed to provide multiple patterns one should use an array:

grunt.initConfig({ gitclean : { your_target : { options : { exclude : [ '.env' , 'config.php' ] }, ... } }, })

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Remove only files ignored by Git. This may be useful to rebuild everything from scratch, but keep manually created files (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Don't use the standard ignore rules read from .gitignore (per directory) and $GIT_DIR/info/exclude, but do still use the ignore rules given with this option. This allows removing all untracked files, including build products. This can be used (possibly in conjunction with git reset) to create a pristine working directory to test a clean build (optional).

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Remove untracked directories in addition to untracked files. If an untracked directory is managed by a different Git repository, it is not removed by default (optional).

The "gitpush" task

Pushes to a remote.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitpush to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitpush : { your_target : { options : { } } }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: 'origin'

The remote where to push. E.g.: origin , heroku . The task will push to origin if left unset.

Type: String Default value: null

The remote branch to push to. E.g.: master , develop . The task will push to the tracked branch if left unset.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --all flag to the push.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --tags flag to the push.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --set-upstream flag to the push.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --force flag to the push.

The "gitpull" task

Pulls from a remote.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitpull to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . You can change the remote (origin is by default), and you can add a branch you want to pull from.

grunt.initConfig({ gitpull : { your_target : { options : { } } }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: origin

The remote to pull from. The task will not fail if the origin is left unset and pull the default remote git origin.

Type: String Default value: master

The branch to pull from. E.g.: master , develop (optional).

The "gitfetch" task

Download objects and refs from a repo.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitfetch to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitfetch : { your_target : { options : { all : true } } } })

Options

Type: String Default value: null

The repository you want to fetch from. When no remote is specified, by default the origin remote will be used.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Adds the --all flag. Fetch all remotes.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Adds the --append flag. Append ref names and object names of fetched refs.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Adds the --prune flag. After fetching, remove any remote-tracking references that no longer exist on the remote.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Adds the --no-tags flag. Disables automatic tag following.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Adds the --tags flag. Fetch all tags from the remote into local.

The "gitrevParse" task

Pick out and massage parameters.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitrevParse to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitrevParse : { your_target : { options : { short : 7 , treeIsh : 'master' , prop : 'gitrevParse.your_target.result' , callback : function ( result ) { grunt.gitrevParse.your_target.result = result; } } } } })

Options

Type: Integer Default value: none.

Adds the --short= option, set to the specified number of characters.

Type: String Default value: 'HEAD'

The tree or commit object to examine.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Adds the --abbrev-ref flag. Try and output the abbreviated reference for the tree-ish object instead of the SHA-1 checksum.

Type: String Default value: 'gitrevParse.<target name>.result' .

The grunt property in which to store the results.

Type: Function Default value: none.

A callback function that is called with the rev-parse results provided as the sole parameter.

The "gitmerge" task

Merges another branch into the current branch.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitmerge to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitmerge : { your_target : { options : { } } }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: null

The branch to merge from. E.g.: master , develop . The task will fail if the branch if left unset.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --ff-only flag to the merge.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --no-ff flag to the merge.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --no-log flag to the merge.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --squash flag to the merge.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --edit flag to the merge: this forces an editor to appear before committing the successful merge.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --no-edit flag to the merge: this bypasses the editor from appearing before committing a successful merge.

Type: String Default value: null

Will add the -m flag followed by the value of this option to the merge: this string will be used as the commit message for the merge.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --commit flag to the merge: this option can be used to override -no-commit in the git config.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will add the --no-commit flag to the merge: do not commit the merge.

Type: String Default value: null

Will add the -s flag followed by the value of this option to the merge: this string will be used to specify the strategy for the merge.

Type: String Default value: null

Will add the -X flag followed by the value of this option to the merge: this string will be used to specify a strategy-specific option for the merge.

The "gitarchive" task

Archives a branch.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitarchive to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitarchive : { master : { options : { format : 'tar.gz' , prefix : 'your-project-name/' , treeIsh : 'master' , output : '/tmp/your-project-name.tar.gz' , path : [ 'README' , 'LICENSE' ] } } } })

Options

Type: String Default value: 'master' .

The tree or commit to produce an archive for. E.g.: 'master' or a commit hash.

Type: String Default value: 'tar' .

Format of the resulting archive: 'tar' , 'tar.gz' , 'zip' . If this option is not given, and the output file is specified, the format is inferred from the filename if possible (e.g. writing to "foo.zip" makes the output to be in the zip format). Otherwise the output format is tar.

Type: String Default value: none.

Adds the --prefix flag. Don't forget the trailing / .

Type: String Default value: none.

Adds the --output flag. Write the archive to a file instead of stdout .

Type: String Default value: none.

Adds the --remote flag. Instead of making a tar archive from the local repository, retrieve a tar archive from a remote repository.

Type: Array Default value: none.

Without an optional path parameter, all files and subdirectories of the current working directory are included in the archive. If one or more paths are specified, only these are included.

The "gitlog" task

Logs commit history and stores the result in a grunt property or calls a callback function with the result. The result is an array of objects with the following properties:

hash - the commit hash

- the commit hash author - an object with name and email properties

- an object with and properties date - the date of the commit

- the date of the commit subject - the subject string of the commit

- the subject string of the commit body - the body string of the commit

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitlog to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitlog : { mytarget : { options : { prop : 'gitlog.mytarget.result' , from : 'v0.2.0' , to : 'v0.2.2' } } } })

Options

Type: String Default value: 'gitlog.<target name>.result' .

The grunt property in which to store the results.

Type: Function Default value: none.

A callback function to call with the log results.

Type: String Default value:

'format:' + '{%n' + ' "hash" : "%H" ,%n' + ' "author" : {%n' + ' "name" : "%an" ,%n' + ' "email" : "%ae" %n' + ' },%n' + ' "date" : "%aD" ,%n' + ' "subject" : "%s" ,%n' + ' "body" : "%b" %n' + '}%n' + '--grunt-gitlog-separator--'

The format for the log output

Type: Int Default value: none.

The number of logs entries to export

Type: String Default value: none.

A commit hash, tag, etc to start from.

Type: String Default value: none.

A commit hash, tag, etc to end at. Defaults to 'HEAD' if from is specified.

Type: Boolean Default value: none.

Whether to order by date. Defaults to true when options.after or options.before are specified.

Type: Date Default value: none.

A date to start from. Causes options.dateOrder to be true

Type: Date Default value: none.

A date to stop at. Causes options.dateOrder to be true

Type: Boolean Default value: true.

Whether or not to include merges in the logs.

The "gitapply" task

Applies a patch (or a series of patches) to your cwd

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitapply to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ gitapply : { mytarget : { options : { patchFiles : './myFile.patch' , } } } })

Options

type: String default value: none.

String (can be a glob), representing the path to the patch files you want to apply

Type: Boolean Default value: none

Rather than actually applying the patch, outputs a diffstat to your optional callback . Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting options.apply to true

Type: Boolean Default value: none

Similar to options.stat , but shows the number of added and deleted lines in decimal notation and the pathname without abbreviation, to make it more machine friendly. For binary files, outputs two - instead of saying 0 0. Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting options.apply to true

Type: Boolean Default value: none

Instead of applying the patch, output a condensed summary of information obtained from git diff extended headers, such as creations, renames and mode changes. Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting options.apply to true

Type: Boolean Default value: none

Instead of applying the patch, see if the patch is applicable to the current working tree and/or the index file and detects errors. Will not apply your patch by default - override by setting options.apply to true

type: Boolean default value: none

when options.check is in effect, or when applying the patch (which is the default when none of the options that disables it is in effect), make sure the patch is applicable to what the current index file records. if the file to be patched in the working tree is not up-to-date, it is flagged as an error. this flag also causes the index file to be updated.

type: Boolean default value: none

When the patch does not apply cleanly, fall back on 3-way merge if the patch records the identity of blobs it is supposed to apply to, and we have those blobs available locally, possibly leaving the conflict markers in the files in the working tree for the user to resolve. This option implies options.index , and is incompatible with options.reject and options.cached .

type: Boolean default value: none

Apply the patch in reverse.

type: Boolean default value: none

For atomicity, git apply by default fails the whole patch and does not touch the working tree when some of the hunks do not apply. This option makes it apply the parts of the patch that are applicable, and leave the rejected hunks in corresponding *.rej files.

type: Boolean default value: none

When options.numstat has been given, do not munge pathnames, but use a NUL-terminated machine-readable format. Without this option, each pathname output will have TAB, LF, double quotes, and backslash characters replaced with \t ,

, \" , and \\ , respectively, and the pathname will be enclosed in double quotes if any of those replacements occurred.

type: int default value: none

Removes the number of leading slashes from traditional diff paths as you give in the options (e.g. {p: 10} means remove 10).

type: int default value: none

Ensure at least the number of lines given in the config of surrounding context match before and after each change. When fewer lines of surrounding context exist they all must match. By default no context is ever ignored.

type: Boolean default value: none

By default, git apply expects that the patch being applied is a unified diff with at least one line of context. This provides good safety measures, but breaks down when applying a diff generated with --unified=0. To bypass these checks use options.unidiffZero .

type: Boolean default value: none

If you use any of the options marked "Turns off apply" above, git apply reads and outputs the requested information without actually applying the patch. Give this flag after those flags to also apply the patch.

type: Boolean default value: none

When applying a patch, ignore additions made by the patch. This can be used to extract the common part between two files by first running diff on them and applying the result with this option, which would apply the deletion part but not the addition part.

type: String default value: none

Don’t apply changes to files matching the given path pattern. This can be useful when importing patchsets, where you want to exclude certain files or directories.

type: String default value: none

Apply changes to files matching the given path pattern. This can be useful when importing patchsets, where you want to include certain files or directories.

type: Boolean default value: none

When applying a patch, ignore changes in whitespace in context lines if necessary. Context lines will preserve their whitespace, and they will not undergo whitespace fixing regardless of the value of this option. New lines will still be fixed, though.

type: Boolean default value: none

Alias value for options.ignoreSpaceChang

type: String default value: none

When applying a patch, detect a new or modified line that has whitespace errors. What are considered whitespace errors is controlled by core.whitespace configuration. By default, trailing whitespaces (including lines that solely consist of whitespaces) and a space character that is immediately followed by a tab character inside the initial indent of the line are considered whitespace errors.

By default, the command outputs warning messages but applies the patch. When git-apply is used for statistics and not applying a patch, it defaults to nowarn.

You can use different values to control this behavior:

nowarn turns off the trailing whitespace warning.

turns off the trailing whitespace warning. warn outputs warnings for a few such errors, but applies the patch as-is (default).

outputs warnings for a few such errors, but applies the patch as-is (default). fix outputs warnings for a few such errors, and applies the patch after fixing them (strip is a synonym --- the tool used to consider only trailing whitespace characters as errors, and the fix involved stripping them, but modern Gits do more).

outputs warnings for a few such errors, and applies the patch after fixing them (strip is a synonym --- the tool used to consider only trailing whitespace characters as errors, and the fix involved stripping them, but modern Gits do more). error outputs warnings for a few such errors, and refuses to apply the patch.

outputs warnings for a few such errors, and refuses to apply the patch. error-all is similar to error but shows all errors.

The output is made available via options.callback

type: Boolean default value: none

Under certain circumstances, some versions of diff do not correctly detect a missing new-line at the end of the file. As a result, patches created by such diff programs do not record incomplete lines correctly. This option adds support for applying such patches by working around this bug.

type: Boolean default value: none

Do not trust the line counts in the hunk headers, but infer them by inspecting the patch (e.g. after editing the patch without adjusting the hunk headers appropriately).

type: String default value: none

Prepend the value you assign to options.directory to all filenames. If a options.removeLeadingSlashes also set, it is applied before prepending the new root.

For example, a patch that talks about updating a/git-gui.sh to b/git-gui.sh can be applied to the file in the working tree modules/git-gui/git-gui.sh by setting { directory: "modules/git-gui" } .

type: Boolean default value: none

By default, a patch that affects outside the working area (either a Git controlled working tree, or the current working directory when "git apply" is used as a replacement of GNU patch) is rejected as a mistake (or a mischief).

type: function default value: none.

a callback function to call with the log results.

Type: Boolean Default value: false.

Only show the given commits, and do no traverse their ancestors. Has NO effect if to or from is also specified.

Type: Boolean Default value: false.

Only list all tagged commits

The "gitstatus" task

Fetches the git status, storing the result in a grunt property, and/or calling a callback function with the result.

The result is a list of objects, each with the following properties:

file - the indicated filename.

- the indicated filename. code - a two letter code indicating the status of the file.

- a two letter code indicating the status of the file. descr - a short description of the status.

In some cases there is an additional property, alt_file , for example if the file has been renamed.

Here's an example result:

[ { code : 'R ' , file : 'from' , descr : 'renamed in index' , alt_file : 'to' }, { code : '??' , file : 'untracked_file.txt' , descr : 'untracked' }, { code : 'A ' , file : 'new_file.txt' , descr : 'added to index' }, { code : 'D ' , file : 'deprecated_file.txt' , descr : 'deleted from index' }, { code : 'AA' , file : 'popular_file.txt' , descr : 'unmerged, both added' }, { code : '!!' , file : 'node_modules/' , descr : 'ignored' } ]

Note that ignored files will only be included if the includeIgnored option is set (see below).

For full details on all the possible codes, please see the git status documentation.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named gitstatus to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Properties prop and callback are both optional, though not using at least one is pointless.

grunt.initConfig({ gitstatus : { mytarget : { options : { prop : 'gitstatus.mytarget.result' , callback : function ( result ) { ... }, }, }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: 'gitstatus.<target name>.result' .

The grunt property in which the result is stored.

Type: Function Default value: none

A callback function to call with the result.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If set to true, files ignored by git (in .gitignore for example) are included in the results with a code of "!!".

The "gitdescribe" task

The command finds the most recent tag that is reachable from a commit. If the tag points to the commit, then only the tag is shown. Otherwise, it suffixes the tag name with the number of additional commits on top of the tagged object and the abbreviated object name of the most recent commit. The result is a "human-readable" object name which can also be used to identify the commit to other git commands.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Instead of using only the annotated tags, use any ref found in refs/ namespace. This option enables matching any known branch, remote-tracking branch, or lightweight tag.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Instead of using only the annotated tags, use any tag found in refs/tags namespace. This option enables matching a lightweight (non-annotated) tag.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Instead of finding the tag that predates the commit, find the tag that comes after the commit, and thus contains it. Automatically implies --tags.

Type: Integer

Default value: 7

Instead of using the default 7 hexadecimal digits as the abbreviated object name, use digits, or as many digits as needed to form a unique object name. An of 0 will suppress long format, only showing the closest tag.

Type: Integer

Default value: 10

Instead of considering only the 10 most recent tags as candidates to describe the input commit-ish consider up to candidates. Increasing above 10 will take slightly longer but may produce a more accurate result. An of 0 will cause only exact matches to be output.

Type: String

Default value: "HEAD"

Commit-ish object names to describe. Defaults to HEAD if omitted.

Type: Function Default value: none

A callback function to call with the result.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitdescribe : { latest : { options : { abbrev : 0 , callback : function ( result ) { ... }, } } }, });

For full details on all the possible codes, please see the git describe documentation.

The "gitremote" task

Manage the set of repositories ("remotes") whose branches you track.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Be a little more verbose and show remote url after name.

Type: Object

Default value: undefined

Adds a remote named \ for the repository at \.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { add : { name : 'upstream' , url : 'remote_uri' } } } }, });

suboptions for add

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Set the --tags or --no-tags flag

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { add : { name : 'upstream' , url : 'remote_uri' } t : 'branch' , f : true , tags : true , mirror : 'fetch' } } }, });

Type: Object

Default value: undefined

Rename the remote named \ to \.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { rename : { old : 'origin' , new : 'upstream' } } } }, });

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Remove the remote named \.

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Sets or deletes the default branch (i.e. the target of the symbolic-ref refs/remotes//HEAD) for the named remote.

suboptions for sethead

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { sethead : 'name' , branch : 'branch' } }, mytargat2 : { options : { sethead : 'name' , auto : true } }, mytargat3 : { options : { sethead : 'name' , delete : true } } }, });

Type: Object

Default value: undefined

Changes the list of branches tracked by the named remote.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { setbranches : { name : 'name' , branch : 'branch' } } } }, });

suboptions for setbranches

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Instead of replacing the list of currently tracked branches, adds to that list.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { setbranches : { name : 'name' , branch : 'branch' } add : true } } }, });

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Retrieves the URLs for a remote.

suboptions for geturl

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Type: Object

Default value: undefined

Changes URLs for the remote.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { seturl : { name : 'name' , url : 'newurl' , oldurl : 'oldurl' } } } }, });

suboptions for seturl

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Push URLs are manipulated instead of fetch URLs.

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Instead of changing existing URLs, new URL is added.

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Instead of changing existing URLs, all URLs matching regex are deleted for remote . Trying to delete all non-push URLs is an error.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { seturl : { name : 'name' , url : 'newurl' }, push : true } }, mytargat2 : { options : { seturl : { name : 'name' , url : 'newurl' }, add : true } }, mytargat3 : { options : { seturl : { name : 'name' , url : 'newurl' }, delete : true } } }, });

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Gives some information about the remote \.

suboptions for show

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

The remote heads are not queried first with git ls-remote ; cached information is used instead.

Type: String

Default value: undefined

Deletes stale references associated with \.

Type: Array

Default value: undefined

Fetch updates for remotes or remote groups in the repository as defined by remotes.\.

Example:

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytargat : { options : { update : [ 'origin' , 'upstream' ] } } }, });

Type: Boolean

Default value: undefined

Run pruning against all the remotes that are updated.

Type: Function Default value: none

A callback function to call with the result.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ gitremote : { mytarget : { options : { geturl : 'origin' , callback : function ( result ) { ... }, } } }, });

For full details on all the possible codes, please see the git remote documentation.

contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.