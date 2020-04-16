Publish to GitHub Pages with Grunt
Use Grunt to push to your
gh-pages branch hosted on GitHub or any other branch anywhere else.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0 and Git
>=1.7.6.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a
gruntfile.js as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-gh-pages --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your
gruntfile.js with this line:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-gh-pages');
gh-pages task
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
gh-pages to the data object passed into
initConfig.
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'dist'
},
src: ['**']
}
});
Running this task with
grunt gh-pages will create a temporary clone of the current repository, create a
gh-pages branch if one doesn't already exist, copy over all files from the
dist directory that match patterns from the
src configuration, commit all changes, and push to the
origin remote.
If a
gh-pages branch already exists, it will be updated with all commits from the remote before adding any commits from the provided
src files.
Note that any files in the
gh-pages branch that are not in the
src files will be removed. See the
add option if you don't want any of the existing files removed.
The
gh-pages task is a multi-task, so different targets can be configured with different
src files and
options. For example, to have the
gh-pages:gh-pages target push to
gh-pages and a second
gh-pages:foo target push to a
bar branch, the multi-task could be configured as follows:
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
// Options for all targets go here.
},
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build'
},
// These files will get pushed to the `gh-pages` branch (the default).
src: ['index.html']
},
'foo': {
options: {
base: 'bar-build',
branch: 'bar'
},
// These files will get pushed to the `bar` branch.
src: ['other.txt']
}
}
});
The default task options work for simple cases. The options described below let you push to alternate branches, customize your commit messages, and more.
Options for all targets can be configured on the task level. Individual tasks can also have their own options that override task level options.
All options can be overriden with command line flags. The pattern to provide an option is like
--gh-pages-optname foo where
optname is the option name and
foo is the option value. For example, to supply the
tag and
message, the task could be run as follows:
grunt gh-pages --gh-pages-tag 'v1.2.3' --gh-pages-message 'Tagging v1.2.3'
string
process.cwd()
The base directory for all source files (those listed in the
src config property). By default, source files are assumed to be relative to the current working directory, and they will be copied to the target with this relative path. If your source files are all in a different directory (say,
build), and you want them to be copied with a path relative to that directory, provide the directory path in the
base option (e.g.
base: 'build').
Example use of the
base option:
/**
* Given the following directory structure:
*
* build/
* index.html
* js/
* site.js
*
* The task below will create a `gh-pages` branch that looks like this:
*
* index.html
* js/
* site.js
*
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build'
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
boolean
false
Include dotfiles. By default, files starting with
. are ignored unless they are explicitly provided in the
src array. If you want to also include dotfiles that otherwise match your
src patterns, set
dotfiles: true in your options.
Example use of the
dotfiles option:
/**
* The task below will push dotfiles (directories and files)
* that otherwise match the `src` pattern.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'dist',
dotfiles: true
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
boolean
false
Only add, and never remove existing files. By default, existing files in the target branch are removed before adding the ones from your
src config. If you want the task to add new
src files but leave existing ones untouched, set
add: true in your target options.
Example use of the
add option:
/**
* The task below will only add files to the `gh-pages` branch, never removing
* any existing files (even if they don't exist in the `src` config).
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
add: true
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
string or
array of strings
'.'
When options.add is false, you may specify a filter to select the files to remove, instead of removing all files.
Example of the
only option:
/**
* The task below will only remove the index.html and .js files from the
* `gh-pages` branch before copying over files from the `src`.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
only: ['index.html', '**/*.js']
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
/**
* The task below will only remove all files except the README.md from the
* `gh-pages` branch before copying over files from the `src`.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
only: ['**/*', '!README.md']
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
string
By default, the
gh-pages task assumes that the current working directory is a git repository, and that you want to push changes to the
origin remote. This is the most common case - your
gruntfile.js builds static resources and the
gh-pages task pushes them to a remote.
If instead your
gruntfile.js is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to another repository, you can provide the repository URL in the
repo option.
Example use of the
repo option:
/**
* If the current directory is not a clone of the repository you want to work
* with, set the URL for the repository in the `repo` option. This task will
* push all files in the `src` config to the `gh-pages` branch of the `repo`.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
string
'gh-pages'
The name of the branch you'll be pushing to. The default uses GitHub's
gh-pages branch, but this same task can be used to push to any branch on any remote.
Example use of the
branch option:
/**
* This task pushes to the `master` branch of the configured `repo`.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
branch: 'master',
repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
string
''
Create a tag after committing changes on the target branch. By default, no tag is created. To create a tag, provide the tag name as the option value.
Example use of the
tag option from the command line:
grunt gh-pages --gh-pages-tag 'v3.2.1'
string
'Updates'
The commit message for all commits.
Example use of the
message option:
/**
* This adds commits with a custom message.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
message: 'Auto-generated commit'
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
Alternatively, this option can be set on the command line:
grunt gh-pages --gh-pages-message 'Making commits'
Object
null
If you are running the
gh-pages task in a repository without a
user.name or
user.email git config properties (or on a machine without these global config properties), you must provide user info before git allows you to commit. The
options.user object accepts
name and
Example use of the
user option:
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
user: {
name: 'Joe Code',
email: 'coder@example.com'
}
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
string
'.grunt/grunt-gh-pages/gh-pages/repo'
Path to a directory where your repository will be cloned. If this directory doesn't already exist, it will be created. If it already exists, it is assumed to be a clone of your repository. If you stick with the default value (recommended), you will likely want to add
.grunt to your
.gitignore file.
Example use of the
clone option:
/**
* If you already have a temp directory, and want the repository cloned there,
* use the `clone` option as below. To avoid re-cloning every time the task is
* run, this should be a directory that sticks around for a while.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
clone: 'path/to/tmp/dir'
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
boolean
true
Push branch to remote. To commit only (with no push) set to
false.
Example use of the
push option:
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
push: false
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
boolean
false
Suppress logging. This option should be used if the repository URL or other information passed to git commands is sensitive and should not be logged. With silent
true log messages are suppressed and error messages are sanitized.
Example use of the
silent option:
/**
* This configuration will suppress logging and sanitize error messages.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
repo: 'https://' + process.env.GH_TOKEN + '@github.com/user/private-repo.git',
silent: true
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
string
'git'
Your
git executable.
Example use of the
git option:
/**
* If `git` is not on your path, provide the path as shown below.
*/
grunt.initConfig({
'gh-pages': {
options: {
base: 'build',
git: '/path/to/git'
},
src: '**/*'
}
});
Note that this plugin requires Git 1.7.6 or higher (because it uses the
--exit-code option for
git ls-remote). If you'd like to see this working with earlier versions of Git, please open an issue.