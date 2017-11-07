This is a grunt task for code deployment over the ftp protocol.
These days git is not only our goto code management tool but in many cases our deployment tool as well. But there are many cases where git is not really fit for deployment:
This is why a grunt task like this would be very useful.
For simplicity purposes this task avoids deleting any files and it is not trying to do any size or time stamp comparison. It simply transfers all the files (and folder structure) from your dev / build location to a location on your server.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ftp-deploy --save-dev
and load the task:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ftp-deploy');
To use this task you will need to include the following configuration in your grunt file:
'ftp-deploy': {
build: {
auth: {
host: 'server.com',
port: 21,
authKey: 'key1'
},
src: 'path/to/source/folder',
dest: '/path/to/destination/folder',
exclusions: ['path/to/source/folder/**/.DS_Store', 'path/to/source/folder/**/Thumbs.db', 'path/to/dist/tmp']
}
}
Please note that when defining paths for sources, destinations, exclusions e.t.c they need to be defined having the root of the project as a reference point.
The parameters in our configuration are:
.ftppass in the project folder if not provided
host parameter will be used
matchBase minimatch option is enabled, so
.git* would match the path
/foo/bar/.gitignore.
true forces the output verbosity.
Usernames and passwords can be stored in an optional JSON file (
.ftppass in the project folder or optionaly defined in
authPath). The credentials file should have the following format:
{
"key1": {
"username": "username1",
"password": "password1"
},
"key2": {
"username": "username2",
"password": "password2"
}
}
This way we can save as many username / password combinations as we want and look them up by the
authKey value defined in the grunt config file where the rest of the target parameters are defined.
The task prompts for credentials that are not found in the credentials file and it prompts for all credentials if a credentials file does not exist.
IMPORTANT: make sure that the credentials file uses double quotes (which is the proper JSON syntax) instead of single quotes for the names of the keys and the string values.
This task is built by taking advantage of the great work of Sergi Mansilla and his jsftp node.js module and suited for the 0.4.x branch of grunt.
authPath configuration option.
authKey is provided and no
.ftppass is found.
grunt 0.4.2 and switched to
jsftp 1.2.x.
jsftp 1.1.x.