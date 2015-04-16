forever task for grunt to start, stop and restart an application as a daemon.
This grunt task plugin has been updated to work with Grunt 0.4.0 release. The working version for Grunt 0.3.x has been tagged 0.2.2.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
$ npm install grunt-forever
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-forever');
There are several specs verifying the
start,
stop and
restart commands for the task. To run the feature specs:
$ npm run test
Inside your
grunt.js file add a section named
forever. This section specifies the
forever task and provides the main application filepath option that will be run. The main filepath defaults to
index.js if not provided.
grunt-forever uses colon-separated arguments for the
forever task described in the grunt API. Supported name arguments are:
Attempts to start the main application file as a daemon if not currently running.
Attempts to stop the process started previously by
forever.
Attempts to restart the process previously started. If not currently running, starts a new one.
string
The option specifies the main application file that will be run under a daemon using
forever.
string
The command to execute, defaults to 'node'. Set this to 'coffee' to run coffeescript applications.
string
The directory log files are saved, defaults to 'forever'.
string
File stderr is logged into. If omitted, not generated.
string
File stdout is logged into. If omitted, not generated.
string
Logs the forever outiput to file. If omitted, not generated.
string
Exit signal specification. Defaults to
SIGKILL.
forever: {
server1: {
options: {
index: 'index.js',
logDir: 'logs'
}
},
server2: {
options: {
index: 'otherindex.js',
logDir: 'logs'
}
}
}
grunt forever:server1:start
grunt forever:server2:stop
grunt forever:server1:restart