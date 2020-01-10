donwload font icons from fontello.com
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-fontello --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-fontello');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
fontello to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
fontello: {
dist: {
options: {
config : 'config.json',
fonts : 'output/fonts',
styles : 'output/css',
preprocessor : 'scss',
force : true
}
}
}
})
Type:
String
Default value:
"config.json"
Path to your config.json file. Generate custom font icons here.
Type:
String
Default value:
"."
Folder to extract the full archive.
Type:
String
Default value:
"fonts"
Path to extract font files (
*.eot,
*.woff,
*.svg,
*.ttf).
Type:
String
Default value:
"css"
Path to extract the stylesheets to.
Type:
String
Default value:
none
By default the outputted stylesheet will be .css. Changing this to
less or
scss will
change the output to .less or .scss respectively.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
By default, if the folder specified in options.fonts, options.zip and options.styles do not exist, the task will throw an error. Setting this option to
true will create the directory structure specified.
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
An array of names of files which should be excluded. Accepts strings and regular expressions.
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
An explicit path to where the fonts are relative to the .css/.scss file.
Type:
String
Default value:
fontello
A string representing the prefix of the stylesheets generated by fontello.
grunt.initConfig({
fontello: {
options: {
preprocessor : 'scss',
force : true
},
dist: {
options: {
fonts : 'output/fonts',
styles : 'output/css',
}
},
dev: {
options: {
config : 'test/config.json',
fonts : 'test/output/fonts',
styles : 'test/output/css',
}
}
}
})
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-fontello');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['fontello:dist']);
grunt.initConfig({
fontello: {
dist: {
options: {
fonts : 'output/fonts',
styles : 'output/css',
exclude : ['animation.css', 'fontello-ie7-codes.css', 'fontello.eot'],
}
}
}
})