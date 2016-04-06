Focus and run a subset of watch targets
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-focus --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-focus');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
focus to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig(). Assuming the
watch config is set with the targets below, a
focus target can be created that is a subset of the
watch targets.
grunt.initConfig({
focus: {
dev: {
exclude: ['test']
},
js: {
include: ['app', 'lib']
},
css: {
include: ['css']
},
test: {}
},
watch: {
app: { ... },
lib: { ... },
test: { ... },
css: { ... }
}
})
Then in your
registerTask, you would use the
focus:target instead of
watch.
grunt.registerTask('dev', ['dev_task', 'focus:dev']);
grunt.registerTask('autotest', ['dev_task', 'test_task', 'focus:test']);
Array of watch targets that should be included
Array of watch targets that should be excluded
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.