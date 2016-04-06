openbase logo
grunt-focus

by Joey Trapp
1.0.0 (see all)

Configure subsets of watch configs and focus your Grunt processes

Readme

grunt-focus

Focus and run a subset of watch targets

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-focus --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-focus');

The "focus" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named focus to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig(). Assuming the watch config is set with the targets below, a focus target can be created that is a subset of the watch targets.

grunt.initConfig({
  focus: {
    dev: {
      exclude: ['test']
    },
    js: {
      include: ['app', 'lib']
    },
    css: {
      include: ['css']
    },
    test: {}
  },

  watch: {
    app: { ... },
    lib: { ... },
    test: { ... },
    css: { ... }
  }
})

Then in your registerTask, you would use the focus:target instead of watch.

grunt.registerTask('dev', ['dev_task', 'focus:dev']);
grunt.registerTask('autotest', ['dev_task', 'test_task', 'focus:test']);

Options

target.include

Array of watch targets that should be included

target.exclude

Array of watch targets that should be excluded

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 2013-07-08: 0.1.0 Initial release
  • 2013-07-08: 0.1.1 Added gruntplugin keyword to get into grunt plugin repo

