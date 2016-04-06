Focus and run a subset of watch targets

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-focus --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-focus' );

The "focus" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named focus to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . Assuming the watch config is set with the targets below, a focus target can be created that is a subset of the watch targets.

grunt.initConfig({ focus : { dev : { exclude : [ 'test' ] }, js : { include : [ 'app' , 'lib' ] }, css : { include : [ 'css' ] }, test : {} }, watch : { app : { ... }, lib : { ... }, test : { ... }, css : { ... } } })

Then in your registerTask , you would use the focus:target instead of watch .

grunt.registerTask( 'dev' , [ 'dev_task' , 'focus:dev' ]); grunt.registerTask( 'autotest' , [ 'dev_task' , 'test_task' , 'focus:test' ]);

Options

Array of watch targets that should be included

Array of watch targets that should be excluded

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

