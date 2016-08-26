Run Flyway database migration tool with Grunt.
This Grunt plugin and has not been tested thoroughly yet so use it at your own risk!
The plugin supports all Flyway configuration options for
clean,
baseline,
migrate,
repair,
validate and
info commands.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-flyway --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-flyway');
The plugin uses Flyway "The Agile Database Migration Framework" which is developed in Java.
So, you have to install Java and have the
java executable available in your PATH.
The plugin uses Flyway 3.2.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
flyway to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
flyway: {
options: {
driver: 'com.mysql.jdbc.Driver',
url: 'jdbc:mysql://localhost/flyway',
user: 'flyway',
password: 'flyway'
},
clean: {
command: 'clean'
},
baseline: {
options: {
baselineDescription: 'Sample database created using Flyway:-)',
baselineVersion: '1.0'
},
command: 'baseline'
},
migrate: {
options: {
locations: 'filesystem:src/main/resources/sql/migration'
},
command: 'migrate'
}
}
})
The name of the Grunt targets to use inside the
flyway task configuration are not pre-defined, you can choose what you want to name those targets.
Any number of targets can be defined and you can have multiple targets with different configurations, for example:
grunt.initConfig({
flyway: {
options: {
driver: 'com.mysql.jdbc.Driver',
url: 'jdbc:mysql://localhost/db1',
user: 'flyway',
password: 'flyway'
},
clean_db1: {
command: 'clean'
},
clean_db2: {
options {
url: 'jdbc:mysql://localhost/db2'
},
command: 'clean',
},
baseline_db1: {
options: {
baselineDescription: 'Sample database created using Flyway:-)',
baselineVersion: '1.0'
},
command: 'baseline'
},
baseline_db2: {
options {
url: 'jdbc:mysql://localhost/db2',
baselineDescription: 'Sample database created using Flyway:-)',
baselineVersion: '1.0'
},
command: 'baseline'
},
migrate_db1: {
options: {
locations: 'filesystem:src/main/resources/sql/migration'
},
command: 'migrate'
},
migrate_db2: {
options {
url: 'jdbc:mysql://localhost/db2',
locations: 'filesystem:src/main/resources/sql/migration',
placeholders: {
name: 'Tom'
}
},
command: 'migrate'
}
}
})
The only commands which are supported for the moment are
clean,
baseline,
migrate,
repair,
validate and
info.
Options' descriptions come from Flyway's documentation.
NOTE: These options may be out of sync with the official documentation. Please only use this version as a basic reference and consult the official docs for accurate information.
|option
|required
|default
|description
|url
|yes
|The jdbc url to use to connect to the database
|driver
|no
|Auto-detected based on url
|The fully qualified classname of the jdbc driver to use to connect to the database
|user
|no
|The user to use to connect to the database
|password
|no
|The password to use to connect to the database
|schemas
|no
|default schema of the connection
|Comma-separated case-sensitive list of schemas managed by Flyway.
The schemas will be cleaned in the order of this list.
|jarDir
|no
<install-dir>/jars
|The directory containing the JDBC driver
|option
|required
|default
|description
|url
|yes
|The jdbc url to use to connect to the database
|driver
|no
|Auto-detected based on url
|The fully qualified classname of the jdbc driver to use to connect to the database
|user
|no
|The user to use to connect to the database
|password
|no
|The password to use to connect to the database
|schemas
|no
|default schema of the connection
|Comma-separated case-sensitive list of schemas managed by Flyway.
The first schema in the list will be automatically set as the default one during the migration. It will also be the one containing the metadata table.
|table
|no
schema_version
|The name of Flyway's metadata table. By default (single-schema mode) the metadata table is placed in the default schema for the connection provided by the datasource. When the
schemas property is set (multi-schema mode), the metadata table is placed in the first schema of the list.
|locations
|no
|filesystem:
<install-dir>/sql
|Comma-separated list of locations to scan recursively for migrations. The location type is determined by its prefix.
Unprefixed locations or locations starting with
classpath: point to a package on the classpath and may contain both sql and java-based migrations.
Locations starting with
filesystem: point to a directory on the filesystem and may only contain sql migrations.
|jarDir
|no
<install-dir>/jars
|The directory containing the JDBC driver
|sqlMigrationPrefix
|no
|V
|The file name prefix for sql migrations
|sqlMigrationSuffix
|no
|.sql
|The file name suffix for sql migrations
|encoding
|no
|UTF-8
|The encoding of sql migrations
|placeholders.name
|no
|Placeholders to replace in sql migrations
|placeholderPrefix
|no
|${
|The prefix of every placeholder
|placeholderSuffix
|no
|}
|The suffix of every placeholder
|target
|no
|latest version
|The target version up to which Flyway should run migrations. Migrations with a higher version number will not be applied.
|outOfOrder
|no
|false
|Allows migrations to be run "out of order".
If you already have versions 1 and 3 applied, and now a version 2 is found, it will be applied too instead of being ignored.
|validateOnMigrate
|no
|false
|Whether to automatically call validate or not when running migrate.
For each sql migration a CRC32 checksum is calculated when the sql script is executed. The validate mechanism checks if the sql migration in the classpath still has the same checksum as the sql migration already executed in the database.
|cleanOnValidationError
|no
|false
|Whether to automatically call clean or not when a validation error occurs.
This is exclusively intended as a convenience for development. Even tough we strongly recommend not to change migration scripts once they have been checked into SCM and run, this provides a way of dealing with this case in a smooth manner. The database will be wiped clean automatically, ensuring that the next migration will bring you back to the state checked into SCM.
Warning! Do not enable in production!
|baselineOnMigrate
|no
|false
|Whether to automatically call baseline when migrate is executed against a non-empty schema with no metadata table. This schema will then be initialized with the
baselineVersion before executing the migrations. Only migrations above
baselineVersion will then be applied.
This is useful for initial Flyway production deployments on projects with an existing DB.
Be careful when enabling this as it removes the safety net that ensures Flyway does not migrate the wrong database in case of a configuration mistake!
|baselineVersion
|no
|1
|The initial version to put in the database
|baselineDescription
|no
<< Flyway Baseline >>
|The description of the initial version
Simply call the Flyway targets you've defined inside your Gruntfile:
grunt flyway:clean
grunt flyway:baseline
grunt flyway:migrate
grunt flyway:repair
grunt flyway:validate
grunt flyway:info
develop branch has been created, pull request have to be performed on this branch now
~0.4.2 now
validate command