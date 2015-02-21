Automatically fix silly lint errors.
Please go to fixmyjs to create issues or ask questions related to that project. This is just a grunt plugin for running fixmyjs.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-fixmyjs --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-fixmyjs');
If the plugin has been installed correctly, running
grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a
devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the
npm install command is run.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
fixmyjs to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
fixmyjs: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
});
Type:
Object
Default value:
.jshintrc
Load your own config file.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
False
Similar to dry-run
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
False
Use legacy fixmyjs
Type:
String
Default value:
spaces
Options:
tabs|spaces
Your indentation preference
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
False
Output a patch file to stdout
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
False
Performs a dry-run and shows you a diff
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
False
A useless option.
asi Missing semicolons.
camelcase|snakecase Enforces camelCase and snake_case convention.
curly Adds curly braces to statements.
debugger Removes debugger statements
plusplus Converts plusplus and minusminus.
quotmark Enforces single and double quote style.
undefined when assigning to variables
grunt.initConfig({
fixmyjs: {
options: {
config: '.jshintrc',
indentpref: 'spaces'
},
test: {
files: [
{expand: true, cwd: 'test/fixtures', src: ['**/*.js'], dest: 'test/actual/', ext: '.js'}
]
}
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.