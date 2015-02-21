Automatically fix silly lint errors.

Please go to fixmyjs to create issues or ask questions related to that project. This is just a grunt plugin for running fixmyjs.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-fixmyjs --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-fixmyjs' );

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency , which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "fixmyjs" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named fixmyjs to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ fixmyjs : { options : { }, your_target : { } } });

Options

config

Type: Object Default value: .jshintrc

Load your own config file.

diff

Type: Boolean Default value: False

Similar to dry-run

legacy

Type: Boolean Default value: False

Use legacy fixmyjs

indentpref

Type: String Default value: spaces Options: tabs|spaces

Your indentation preference

patch

Type: Boolean Default value: False

Output a patch file to stdout

dry

Type: Boolean Default value: False

Performs a dry-run and shows you a diff

silent

Type: Boolean Default value: False

A useless option.

Currently supports

asi Missing semicolons.

Missing semicolons. camelcase|snakecase Enforces camelCase and snake_case convention.

Enforces camelCase and snake_case convention. curly Adds curly braces to statements.

Adds curly braces to statements. debugger Removes debugger statements

Removes debugger statements plusplus Converts plusplus and minusminus.

Converts plusplus and minusminus. quotmark Enforces single and double quote style.

Enforces single and double quote style. Adds parenthesis when invoking a constructor

Adds the radix parameter to parseInt

Convert to use array literal and object literal

Dot notation conversion

Extra trailing commas

Leading and trailing zeroes on decimals.

Missing whitespaces.

Mixed spaces/tabs

Proper indentation

Removes deletion of variables

Removes undefined when assigning to variables

when assigning to variables Removes unnecessary semicolons

Uses isNaN function rather than comparing to NaN

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ fixmyjs : { options : { config : '.jshintrc' , indentpref : 'spaces' }, test : { files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'test/fixtures' , src : [ '**/*.js' ], dest : 'test/actual/' , ext : '.js' } ] } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

