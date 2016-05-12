Replace references to grunt-filerev files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-filerev-replace --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-filerev-replace' );

The "filerev_replace" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named filerev_replace to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . See the test files for a working example.

grunt.initConfig({ filerev : { images : { src : 'tmp/assets/images/**/*' } }, filerev_replace : { options : { assets_root : 'tmp/assets/' }, compiled_assets : { src : 'tmp/assets/compiled/*.{css,js}' }, views : { options : { views_root : 'tmp/views/' }, src : 'tmp/views/**/*.html' } } });

Options

Type: String Required

The root path from where assets are served by the web application.

Type: String Default value: assets_root

The root path from where views are served by the web application.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

