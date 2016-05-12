openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-filerev-replace

by solidusjs
0.1.5 (see all)

Replace references to grunt-filerev files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

517

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-filerev-replace

Replace references to grunt-filerev files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-filerev-replace --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-filerev-replace');

The "filerev_replace" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named filerev_replace to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig(). See the test files for a working example.

grunt.initConfig({
  // Filerev all images
  filerev: {
    images: { src: 'tmp/assets/images/**/*' }
  },

  // Replace references to the images in the compiled js and css files, and the html views
  filerev_replace: {
    options: {
      assets_root: 'tmp/assets/'
    },
    compiled_assets: {
      src: 'tmp/assets/compiled/*.{css,js}'
    },
    views: {
      options: {
        views_root: 'tmp/views/'
      },
      src: 'tmp/views/**/*.html'
    }
  }
});

Options

options.assets_root

Type: String Required

The root path from where assets are served by the web application.

options.views_root

Type: String Default value: assets_root

The root path from where views are served by the web application.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial