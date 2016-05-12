Replace references to grunt-filerev files.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-filerev-replace --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-filerev-replace');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
filerev_replace to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig(). See the test files for a working example.
grunt.initConfig({
// Filerev all images
filerev: {
images: { src: 'tmp/assets/images/**/*' }
},
// Replace references to the images in the compiled js and css files, and the html views
filerev_replace: {
options: {
assets_root: 'tmp/assets/'
},
compiled_assets: {
src: 'tmp/assets/compiled/*.{css,js}'
},
views: {
options: {
views_root: 'tmp/views/'
},
src: 'tmp/views/**/*.html'
}
}
});
Type:
String
Required
The root path from where assets are served by the web application.
Type:
String
Default value: assets_root
The root path from where views are served by the web application.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
