Create version mapping for your static files.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-file-hash --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-file-hash');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
filehash to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
filehash: {
options: {
mapping: '{{= dest}}/hash.json', // the mapping file path
mappingKey: '{{= cwd}}/{{= basename}}{{= extname}}', // mapping key options
mappingValue: '{{= dest}}/{{= basename}}.{{= hash}}{{= extname}}', // mapping value options
etag: null,
algorithm: 'md5', // the algorithm to create the hash
rename: '{{= dirname}}/{{= basename}}.{{= hash}}{{= extname}}', // save the original file as what
keep: true, // should we keep the original file or not
merge: false, // merge hash results into existing `hash.json` file or override it.
hashlen: 10 // length for hashsum digest
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
options: {
mapping: 'static/mapping.json'
},
files: [{
cwd: 'static/dist',
src: ['js/**/*.js', 'css/**/*.css'],
dest: 'static/dist'
}]
}
}
});
Type:
String
Default value:
'{{= dest}}/mapping.json'
Where to save the hash mapping json file.
Available variables are
dest,
cwd.
You can always use
{{= grunt.config.get(...) }}' to access config data in your
Gruntfile.
Set to
null will disable the output.
Type:
String
Default value:
'{{= cwd}}/{{= basename}}{{= extname}}'
A string value that is used to define the json file's key.
Type:
String
Default value:
'{{= dest}}/{{= basename}}.{{= hash}}{{= extname}}'
A string value that is used to define the json file's value.
With the default options, the output would be like this:
{
"src/js/a.js": "dest/js/a.aaa93n3f2.js",
"src/css/foo.css": "dest/css/foo.maaof33mao.css"
}
Type:
String
Default value:
null
In spite of standard digest algorithms provided by the crypto module, you can set a "etag" format to use as file version.
Set
etag to
true will use the default format:
{{= size}}-{{= +mtime}}.
All values in a fs.Stats result are available.
Type:
String
Default value:
'md5'
The algorithm to generate hash digests. Depend on the version of OpenSSL on the platform.
Examples are
'sha1',
'md5',
'sha256', etc.
Type:
Number
Default value:
10
The length of a hash digest hex value.
Type:
String
Default value:
'{{= dirname}}/{{= basename}}.{{= hash}}{{= extname}}'
Rename files, to include a hash in it. This is often for safely bursting cache. Available variables are:
cwd you setted for
files prop section.
Examples:
"abc/defg/hijk.js" =>
{
filepath: "abc/defg/hijk.js",
basename: "hijk",
dirname: "abc/defg",
extname: "js"
}
With the default rename format, the result will be something like
"abc/defg/hijk\_e8e7f9e4.js".
Will raise a warning if the renamed target is not in dest directory.
Type:
String
Default value:
true
Whether to keep the original files after rename it.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
This option is mainly for cases like this:
grunt.initConfig({
hashmap: {
options: {
mapping: 'static/hash.json',
merge: true,
},
js: [{
cwd: 'static/dist',
src: 'js/**/*.js',
dest: 'static/dist'
}],
css: [{
cwd: 'static/dist',
src: 'css/**/*.css',
dest: 'static/dist'
}],
},
watch: {
js: {
files: ['static/js/**/*.js'],
tasks: ['hashmap:js']
},
css: {
files: ['static/css/**/*.css'],
tasks: ['hashmap:css']
}
},
})
filehash tasks for css and js are created seperately.
So with the
grunt-contrib-watch running, when you modify one single file,
grunt won't need to run the whole hash mapping process for all files.
Since all the hash results will be written to the same file, and the mapping file
are automatically merged. It is safe to refer to
mapping.json for all static files
in your application's static url generator.
The downside of this practice is that hashes for deleted files will never be removed,
unless
mapping.json is removed. But of course, you can always set up a
grunt clean task.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.