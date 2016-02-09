Replacement blocks are identified in a source file by using comments. These comments serve as anchors that mark the beginning and end of the block. Script tags, links, reference tags, or other custom content will be inserted or removed inside the block for each file that is found using file matching patterns. The block content is therefore synchronized with matching files. Blocks may also be removed from the source file. This is useful for handling debug-only content.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-file-blocks --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-file-blocks');
This plugin is designed for Grunt 0.4 and newer.
Follow these steps to use the task. For more details see the wiki.
Comments define the beginning and end of a block in a source file.
<!-- fileblock:<template> <name> -->
... script / link elements, etc.
<!-- endfileblock -->
/* fileblock:<template> <name> */
... JavaScript or TypeScript references.
/* endfilebock */
<!-- fileblock:other reload -->
<script src="//localhost:35729/livereload.js"></script>
<!-- endffileblock -->
<!-- fileblock:css styles -->
<!-- endfileblock -->
<!-- fileblock:js app -->
<script src="js/services/myService.js"></script>
<script src="js/controllers/mainCtrl.js"></script>
<script src="js/controllers/anotherCtrl.js"></script>
<script src="js/app.js"></script>
<!-- endfileblock -->
/* fileblock:libs */
/// <reference path="libs/somedependency.ts" />
/* endfileblock */
One or more source file patterns must be configured for each Grunt target.
grunt.initConfig({
fileblocks: {
dist: {
/* Configure a single source file or globbing pattern */
src: '*.html',
blocks: { /* block definitions */ }
}
dev: {
/* or multiple source file patterns per target. */
files: [
{ src: 'index.html', blocks: {} },
{ src: 'app/*.html', blocks: {} },
{ src: 'app/app.ts', blocks: {} }
]
}
}
})
Add block configurations for each source file.
/* The blocks object for a source file in the Gruntfile.js configuration file. */
blocks: {
'libs': { src: 'libs/*.js' },
'app': { src: 'app/js/*.js' }
}
Configuration options may be specified to suit your needs. Options can be specified at multiple levels allowing for a great deal of flexibility.
fileblocks: {
/* Task options */
options: {
templates: {
md: '+ ${file}' // Add a custom template
},
templatesFn: {
js: function (file) {
return file.substring(3);
}
}
}
dist: {
/* Target options */
options: {
removeAnchors: true
},
src: 'index.html'
blocks: { /* block definitions */ }
},
dev: {
files: [
{
/* Source file options */
options: {
prefix: '~/'
},
src: 'index.html',
blocks: {
'libs': { src: '*.js', cwd: 'libs', /* Block options */ prefix: '../libs' }
}
},
]
}
}
Blocks can be processed in two ways.
If a line is found inside the block that matches the block type template, the file name will be parsed from the content. Existing file names will be compared with those found using the file matching patterns. Files that no longer exist will be removed from the block if the removeFiles option is true. New files that are found will be added to the bottom of the list. Existing tags will remain in the same relative position. This allows you to manually change the order of existing scripts or style sheets.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.