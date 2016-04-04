Generates all known types and sizes icons from PNG image. Uses ImageMagick.
Input: square logo in png. You can also keep near the source files with resolution prefix e.g.
source.16x16.png.
Output:
favicon.ico (16x16, 32x32, 48x48) — desktop browsers, address bar, tabs, safari reading list, non-retina iPhone, windows 7+ taskbar, windows desktop;
favicon.png (64x64) — modern browsers;
apple-touch-icon.png (57x57) — iPhone non-retina, Android 2.1+;
apple-touch-icon-60x60.png (60x60) — iPhone iOS7+;
apple-touch-icon-72x72.png (72x72) — iPad non-retina;
apple-touch-icon-76x76.png (76x76) — iPad non-retina iOS 7;
apple-touch-icon-114x114.png (114x114) — iPhone retina, iOS 6 and lower;
apple-touch-icon-120x120.png (120x120) — iPhone retina, iOS 7 and higher;
apple-touch-icon-144x144.png (144x144) — iPad retina;
apple-touch-icon-152x152.png (152x152) — iPad retina iOS 7;
windows-tile-144x144.png (144x144) — Windows 8 tile;
coast-icon-228x228.png (228x228) - Coast browser;
firefox-icon-16x16.png (16x16) - Firefox on Android / Windows;
firefox-icon-30x30.png (30x30) - Firefox OS;
firefox-icon-32x32.png (32x32) - Firefox on Android / Windows;
firefox-icon-48x48.png (48x48) - Firefox on Android / Windows;
firefox-icon-60x60.png (60x60) - Firefox OS;
firefox-icon-64x64.png (64x64) - Firefox on Android / Windows;
firefox-icon-90x90.png (90x90) - Firefox OS;
firefox-icon-120x120.png (120x120) - Firefox OS;
firefox-icon-128x128.png (128x128) - Firefox on Android / Windows;
firefox-icon-256x256.png (256x256) - Firefox on Android / Windows;
homescreen-192x192.png (192x192) - Android Homescreen.
Adds changes to
html file.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1 and ImageMagick.
Installing ImageMagick:
on Mac:
brew install imagemagick
on Linux:
apt-get install imagemagick
On Windows:
cinst imagemagick.app
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-favicons --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-favicons');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
favicons to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
favicons: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Path to HTML you want to add links to icons.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Truncate the HTML file before adding links.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The path to the folder that contains the icons.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Generate apple icons.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Generate regular icons.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Use true color favicon.ico or 256 сolor. True color are larger.
Type:
Float
Default value:
0
Adaptively sharpen pixels. Increase effect near edges. 0 — disable.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
When is false Safari on iOS < 7 add any effects to the icon.
Type:
String
Default value:
auto
Values:
auto|none|#COLOR
iOS icon can't be transparent. It needs background. If option set to
auto color is selected automatically.
none leaves transparency.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
15
Padding in iOS icons. In percents.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Add Windows 8 tile icon.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Add 228x228 icon for Coast browser.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Make white-only icon on Windows 8 tile.
Type:
String
Default value:
auto
Values:
auto|none|#COLOR
Background color for Windows 8 tile. If option set to
auto color is selected automatically.
none leaves transparency.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Add icons for Firefox OS and Firefox on Android and Windows.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Path to Firefox manifest you want to add links to icons.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Make Firefox OS icons rounded.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Make Android Homescreen app icon.
Type:
String
Default value:
\t
String value for the indentation to be used for each link in the resulting HTML. Defaults to a tab character.
If you reduce the image to 16x16, it will blured. To avoid this, you can put near source image the prefixes. For example: source image called
logo.png. If you put nearly
logo.16x16.png then it will be used.
Type:
Function
Default value:
getLowResolutionImagePath: function (srcFilePath, size) {
var extname = path.extname(srcFilePath);
return path.join(path.dirname(srcFilePath), path.basename(srcFilePath, extname) + '.' + size + extname);
}
Change low resolution image path (default template of naming).
In this example, the default options are used to create
favicon.ico,
favicon.png, apple touch icons and windows 8 tile.
grunt.initConfig({
favicons: {
options: {},
icons: {
src: 'src/logo.png',
dest: 'build/images'
}
},
})
grunt.initConfig({
favicons: {
options: {
trueColor: true,
precomposed: true,
appleTouchBackgroundColor: "#e2b2c2",
coast: true,
windowsTile: true,
tileBlackWhite: false,
tileColor: "auto",
html: 'build/out/index.html',
HTMLPrefix: "/images/icons/"
},
icons: {
src: 'src/logo.png',
dest: 'build/images/icons'
}
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
