grunt-execute

by Bart van der Schoor
0.2.2 (see all)

Grunt task to spawn node and execute code

Overview

Readme

Grunt plugin to execute code in node

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-execute --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-execute');

The "execute" task

Execute javascript files and snippets to test application files, run loose bits development javascript or use basic files as a poor-mans grunt-tasks.

  • Run selected files in a node.js child process.
  • Run inline functions with grunt/options helpers and async support.
  • Run functions before/after looping the selected files.
  • Require() selected files as custom callback module.

The callback module file and inline functions all share the same signature with access to grunt, options and optional async callback.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named execute to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
    execute: {
        target: {
            src: ['script.js']
        }
    }
})

Options

Also see the Gruntfile.js for real usage examples.

grunt.initConfig({
    execute: {
        simple_target: {
            // execute javascript files in a node child_process
            src: ['script.js']
        },
        simple_target_with_args: {
            options: {
                // execute node with additional arguments
                args: ['arg1', 'arg2']
            },
            src: ['script.js']
        },
        simple_target_with_harmony: {
            options: {
                // pass arguments to node itself (eg: before script parameter)
                nodeargs: ['--harmony']
            },
            src: ['script.js']
        },
        cwd_target: {
            options: {
                // overide code cwd (defaults to '.' for project main)
                cwd: '.'
            },
            src: ['script.js']
        },
        glob_target: {
            // supports grunt glob and filter features
            src: ['apps/**/*.js', 'lib/**/index.js']
        },
        module_target: {
            options: {
                // use require() instead of a child_process
                // the scripts must be a module exporting a function
                // use a signature like the inline call-option (see below)

                module: true
            },
            src: ['script.js']
        },
        callback_sync: {
            // simple inline function call
            call: function(grunt, options){
                grunt.log.writeln('Hello!');
            }
        },
        callback_async: {
            // function call also supports async callback
            call: function(grunt, options, async){
                // get the callback
                var done = async();
                
                setTimeout(function(){
                    grunt.log.writeln('Done!')
                    done(err);
                }, 1000);
            }
        }
        before_after: {
            options: {
                // like call but executed before/after looping the files
                before: function(grunt, options){
                    console.log('Hello!');
                },
                after: function(grunt, options){
                    console.log('Bye!');
                }
            },
            // can also be used outside the options
            before: function(grunt, options){
                console.log('Hello!');
            },
            after: function(grunt, options){
                console.log('Bye!');
            }
            src: ['script.js'],
        },
    }
});

Versions

  • 0.2.2 - Add support for node arguments, via nodeargs (like --harmony)
  • 0.2.1 - Non-zero exit code will fail grunt, add support for commandline arguments
  • 0.1.5 - Added callback module & inline function support
  • 0.1.4 - Ditched stdio option, show errors inline (even in webstorm)
  • 0.1.3 - Basic version, colors disabled

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

