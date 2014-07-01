Grunt plugin to execute code in node

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-execute --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-execute' );

The "execute" task

Execute javascript files and snippets to test application files, run loose bits development javascript or use basic files as a poor-mans grunt-tasks.

Run selected files in a node.js child process.

Run inline functions with grunt/options helpers and async support.

Run functions before/after looping the selected files.

Require() selected files as custom callback module.

The callback module file and inline functions all share the same signature with access to grunt, options and optional async callback.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named execute to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ execute : { target : { src : [ 'script.js' ] } } })

Options

Also see the Gruntfile.js for real usage examples.

grunt.initConfig({ execute : { simple_target : { src : [ 'script.js' ] }, simple_target_with_args : { options : { args : [ 'arg1' , 'arg2' ] }, src : [ 'script.js' ] }, simple_target_with_harmony : { options : { nodeargs : [ '--harmony' ] }, src : [ 'script.js' ] }, cwd_target : { options : { cwd : '.' }, src : [ 'script.js' ] }, glob_target : { src : [ 'apps/**/*.js' , 'lib/**/index.js' ] }, module_target : { options : { module : true }, src : [ 'script.js' ] }, callback_sync : { call : function ( grunt, options ) { grunt.log.writeln( 'Hello!' ); } }, callback_async : { call : function ( grunt, options, async ) { var done = async (); setTimeout( function ( ) { grunt.log.writeln( 'Done!' ) done(err); }, 1000 ); } } before_after : { options : { before : function ( grunt, options ) { console .log( 'Hello!' ); }, after : function ( grunt, options ) { console .log( 'Bye!' ); } }, before : function ( grunt, options ) { console .log( 'Hello!' ); }, after : function ( grunt, options ) { console .log( 'Bye!' ); } src : [ 'script.js' ], }, } });

Versions

0.2.2 - Add support for node arguments, via nodeargs (like --harmony )

(like ) 0.2.1 - Non-zero exit code will fail grunt, add support for commandline arguments

0.1.5 - Added callback module & inline function support

0.1.4 - Ditched stdio option, show errors inline (even in webstorm)

0.1.3 - Basic version, colors disabled

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)