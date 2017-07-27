Grunt plugin for executing shell commands.
Install grunt-exec using npm:
$ npm install grunt-exec --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-exec');
This plugin is a multi task, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all exec targets if a target is not specified.
If the exit code generated by the specified shell command is greater than 0, grunt-exec will assume an error has occurred and will abort grunt immediately.
true, stdin will be redirected from the child process to the current process allowing user interactivity (EXPERIMENTAL)
true, stdout will be printed. Defaults to
true.
true, stderr will be printed. Defaults to
true.
0. Can be an array
for multiple allowed exit codes.
child_process.exec. Defaults to
a noop.
child_process.spawnSync. Defaults to false.
child_process.exec. NodeJS Documentation
cwd String Current working directory of the child process
env Object Environment key-value pairs
encoding String (Default: 'utf8')
shell String Shell to execute the command with (Default: '/bin/sh' on UNIX, 'cmd.exe' on Windows, The shell should understand the -c switch on UNIX or /s /c on Windows. On Windows, command line parsing should be compatible with cmd.exe.)
timeout Number (Default: 0)
maxBuffer Number largest amount of data (in bytes) allowed on stdout or stderr - if exceeded child process is killed (Default: 200*1024)
killSignal String (Default: 'SIGTERM')
uid Number Sets the user identity of the process. (See setuid(2).)
gid Number Sets the group identity of the process. (See setgid(2).)
If the configuration is instead a simple
string, it will be
interpreted as a full command itself:
exec: {
echo_something: 'echo "This is something"'
}
If you plan on doing advanced stuff with grunt-exec, you'll most likely be using
functions for the
command property of your exec targets. This section details
a couple of helpful tips about command functions that could help make your life
easier.
Command functions can be called with arbitrary arguments. Let's say we have the following exec target that echoes a formatted name:
exec: {
echo_name: {
cmd: function(firstName, lastName) {
var formattedName = [
lastName.toUpperCase(),
firstName.toUpperCase()
].join(', ');
return 'echo ' + formattedName;
}
}
}
In order to get
SIMPSON, HOMER echoed, you'd run
grunt exec:echo_name:homer:simpson from the command line.
grunt object
All command functions are called in the context of the
grunt object that they
are being ran with. This means you can access the
grunt object through
this.
The following examples are available in grunt-exec's Gruntfile.
grunt.initConfig({
exec: {
remove_logs: {
command: 'rm -f *.log',
stdout: false,
stderr: false
},
list_files: {
cmd: 'ls -l **'
},
list_all_files: 'ls -la',
echo_grunt_version: {
cmd: function() { return 'echo ' + this.version; }
},
echo_name: {
cmd: function(firstName, lastName) {
var formattedName = [
lastName.toUpperCase(),
firstName.toUpperCase()
].join(', ');
return 'echo ' + formattedName;
}
}
}
});
$ cd grunt-exec
$ npm test
Found a bug? Create an issue on GitHub.
https://github.com/jharding/grunt-exec/issues
For transparency and insight into the release cycle, releases will be numbered with the follow format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
Original Copyright (c) 2012-2014 Jake Harding Copyright (c) 2016 grunt-exec Licensed under the MIT License.