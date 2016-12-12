A grunt task for power-assert.

DESCRIPTION

grunt-espower is a grunt task to instrument "Power Assert" feature into your code.

Internally, grunt-espower task uses espower module that manipulates assertion expression (JavaScript Code) defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API), to instrument power-assert feature into the code. The magic is done by using Esprima and Escodegen.

Since 0.9.0, grunt-espower supports sourcemaps by default.

Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed. See power-assert project for more documentation.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.2 <2.0.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-espower --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-espower' );

The "espower" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named espower to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ espower : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

type default value Array of string objects shown below

[ 'assert(value, [message])' , 'assert.ok(value, [message])' , 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' ]

Target patterns for power assert feature instrumentation.

If callee name (for example, assert.equal ) matches exactly and number of arguments is satisfied, then the assertion will be modified. Detection is done by escallmatch. Any arguments enclosed in bracket (for example, [message] ) means optional parameters. Without bracket means mandatory parameters.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ espower : { test : { files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'test/' , src : [ '**/*.js' ], dest : 'espowered/' , ext : '.js' } ] }, }, })

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({ espower : { demo : { options :{ patterns : [ 'assert(value, [message])' , 'assert.ok(value, [message])' , 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' ] }, files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'demo/' , src : [ '**/*.js' ], dest : 'espowered_demo/' , ext : '.js' } ] }, }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

OUR SUPPORT POLICY

We support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.

This means that any other environment is not supported.

NOTE: If grunt-espower works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG

AUTHOR

CONTRIBUTORS

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.