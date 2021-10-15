Validate files with ESLint

Install

npm install --save-dev grunt-eslint

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { target : [ 'file.js' ] } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'eslint' ]);

Examples

Custom config and rules

grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { options : { overrideConfigFile : 'conf/eslint.json' , rulePaths : [ 'conf/rules' ] }, target : [ 'file.js' ] } });

Custom formatter

grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { options : { format : require ( 'eslint-tap' ) }, target : [ 'file.js' ] } });

Options

See the ESLint options.

In addition the following options are supported:

format

Type: string \ Default: 'stylish'

The name of a built-in formatter or path to a custom one.

Some formatters you might find useful: eslint-json, eslint-tap.

outputFile

Type: string \ Default: ''

Output the report to a file.

quiet

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Report errors only.

maxWarnings

Type: number \ Default: -1 (Means no limit)

The nmber of warnings to trigger non-zero exit code.

failOnError

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Fail the build if ESLint found any errors.