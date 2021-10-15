Validate files with ESLint
npm install --save-dev grunt-eslint
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig({
eslint: {
target: ['file.js']
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['eslint']);
grunt.initConfig({
eslint: {
options: {
overrideConfigFile: 'conf/eslint.json',
rulePaths: ['conf/rules']
},
target: ['file.js']
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
eslint: {
options: {
format: require('eslint-tap')
},
target: ['file.js']
}
});
See the ESLint options.
In addition the following options are supported:
Type:
string\
Default:
'stylish'
The name of a built-in formatter or path to a custom one.
Some formatters you might find useful: eslint-json, eslint-tap.
Type:
string\
Default:
''
Output the report to a file.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Report errors only.
Type:
number\
Default:
-1 (Means no limit)
The nmber of warnings to trigger non-zero exit code.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Fail the build if ESLint found any errors.