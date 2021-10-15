openbase logo
grunt-eslint

by Sindre Sorhus
24.0.0 (see all)

Validate files with ESLint

Popularity

Downloads/wk

257K

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Install

npm install --save-dev grunt-eslint

Usage

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

grunt.initConfig({
    eslint: {
        target: ['file.js']
    }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['eslint']);

Examples

Custom config and rules

grunt.initConfig({
    eslint: {
        options: {
            overrideConfigFile: 'conf/eslint.json',
            rulePaths: ['conf/rules']
        },
        target: ['file.js']
    }
});

Custom formatter

grunt.initConfig({
    eslint: {
        options: {
            format: require('eslint-tap')
        },
        target: ['file.js']
    }
});

Options

See the ESLint options.

In addition the following options are supported:

format

Type: string\ Default: 'stylish'

The name of a built-in formatter or path to a custom one.

Some formatters you might find useful: eslint-json, eslint-tap.

outputFile

Type: string\ Default: ''

Output the report to a file.

quiet

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Report errors only.

maxWarnings

Type: number\ Default: -1 (Means no limit)

The nmber of warnings to trigger non-zero exit code.

failOnError

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Fail the build if ESLint found any errors.

