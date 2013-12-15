openbase logo
grunt-es6-module-transpiler

by Joe Fiorini
0.6.0 (see all)

A Grunt task for processing ES6 module import/export syntax into one of AMD, CommonJS or globals using the es6-module-transpiler

Overview

Readme

A Grunt task for processing ES6 module import/export syntax into one of AMD, CommonJS, YUI or globals using the es6-module-transpiler. Also allows you to temporarily enable ES6 modules for other tasks.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-es6-module-transpiler --save-dev

To use add the transpile task to your Grunt configuration.

Using with RequireJS/CommonJS:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-es6-module-transpiler');

grunt.initConfig({
  transpile: {
    main: {
      type: "cjs", // or "amd" or "yui"
      files: [{
        expand: true,
        cwd: 'lib/',
        src: ['**/*.js'],
        dest: 'tmp/'
      }]
    }
  }
});

Using with Globals

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-es6-module-transpiler');

grunt.initConfig({
  transpile: {
    main: {
      type: "globals",
      imports: { bar: "Bar" },
      files: {
        'tmp/globals.js': ['test/fixtures/input.js'],
        'tmp/globals-bar.js': ['test/fixtures/bar.js']
      }
    }
  }
});

Transpiling your files

Manually run the task with grunt transpile or include it as part of your build task:

grunt.registerTask('build', ['clean', 'transpile', '...']);

Resources

Caveat

The module transpiler forces strict mode; there is no option to turn this off. If, like me, you typically use Mocha with Chai, this can cause a problem because Chai attempts to access arguments.callee, which violates strict mode. I switched to using expect.js and it works great.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

10/07/2013 v0.5.0 - Support for v0.3.0 of es6-module-transpiler; removes transpile:enable task as the feature no longer exists 07/09/2013 v0.4.1 - Improved windows support when using amd 07/09/2013 v0.4.0 - Update to v0.2.0 of es6-module-transpiler for new syntax support 05/28/2013 v0.3.0 - Add callback for dynamically specifying AMD modulename 05/02/2013 v0.2.0 - Fixes for globals, CoffeeScript, transpile:enable task for node scripts 04/17/2013 v0.1.0 - Initial release, supports basic transpile task

