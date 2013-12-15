A Grunt task for processing ES6 module import/export syntax into one of AMD, CommonJS, YUI or globals using the es6-module-transpiler. Also allows you to temporarily enable ES6 modules for other tasks.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-es6-module-transpiler --save-dev
To use add the
transpile task to your Grunt configuration.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-es6-module-transpiler');
grunt.initConfig({
transpile: {
main: {
type: "cjs", // or "amd" or "yui"
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'lib/',
src: ['**/*.js'],
dest: 'tmp/'
}]
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-es6-module-transpiler');
grunt.initConfig({
transpile: {
main: {
type: "globals",
imports: { bar: "Bar" },
files: {
'tmp/globals.js': ['test/fixtures/input.js'],
'tmp/globals-bar.js': ['test/fixtures/bar.js']
}
}
}
});
Manually run the task with
grunt transpile or include it as part of your build task:
grunt.registerTask('build', ['clean', 'transpile', '...']);
The module transpiler forces strict mode; there is no option to turn this off. If, like me, you typically use Mocha with Chai, this can cause a problem because Chai attempts to access
arguments.callee, which violates strict mode. I switched to using expect.js and it works great.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
10/07/2013 v0.5.0 - Support for v0.3.0 of es6-module-transpiler; removes transpile:enable task as the feature no longer exists 07/09/2013 v0.4.1 - Improved windows support when using amd 07/09/2013 v0.4.0 - Update to v0.2.0 of es6-module-transpiler for new syntax support 05/28/2013 v0.3.0 - Add callback for dynamically specifying AMD modulename 05/02/2013 v0.2.0 - Fixes for globals, CoffeeScript, transpile:enable task for node scripts 04/17/2013 v0.1.0 - Initial release, supports basic transpile task