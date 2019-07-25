Specify an ENV configuration as a task, e.g.

grunt .registerTask ( 'dev' , [ 'env:dev' , 'lint' , 'server' , 'watch' ]); grunt .registerTask ( 'build' , [ 'env:build' , 'lint' , 'other:build:tasks' ]);

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-env

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-env' );

Configuration

env : { options : { }, dev : { NODE_ENV : 'development' , DEST : 'temp' }, build : { NODE_ENV : 'production' , DEST : 'dist' , concat : { PATH : { 'value' : 'node_modules/.bin' , 'delimiter' : ':' } } }, functions : { BY_FUNCTION : function ( ) { var value = '123' ; grunt.log.writeln( 'setting BY_FUNCTION to ' + value); return value; } } }

Using external files

You can specify environment values in INI, JSON or YAML style and load them via the src option.

env : { dev : { src : "dev.json" }, prod : { src : "settings.yaml" } heroku : { src : ".env" } }

Using envdir

You can specify files to read environment variables from, similar to the daemontools envdir utility.

env : { dev : { src : [ "envdir/*" ], options : { envdir : true } } }

Dynamic ENV configuration

The following directives can be specified in the options to alter the environment in more specific ways

add This will add the variables only if they don't already exist

replace Will replace the variable with the value specified

unshift Will prepend the value to the variable specified, optionally specifying a 'delimiter'

push Same as unshift, but at the end of the value.

concat Functionally same as push , added for readability



yourtask : { USER : 'you' , PATH : '/bin:/usr/bin' options : { add : { VERBOSE : '1' }, replace : { USER : 'me' }, push : { PATH : { value : '~/bin' , delimiter : ':' } }, unshift : { PATH : '/sbin:' } } }

Environment-specific configuration

In order to configure your tasks based on the environment, you need to define a task and use templates:

grunt.initConfig({ env: { dev: { MY_CONST: 'a' }, prod: { MY_CONST: 'b' } }, myTask: { options: { myOpt: <%= MY_CONST %> } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'loadconst' , 'Load constants' , function () { grunt.config( 'MY_CONST' , process.env.MY_CONST); }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'env:dev' , 'loadconst' , 'myTask' ]);

Important note on data types

Environment variables are strings only. If you attempt to assign complex objects, they will be converted to strings.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

0.4.0 Removed automatic parse, added ability to add ini or json style src files

files 0.3.0 Automatically parses .env files now

0.2.1 fixed npm install

0.2.0 grunt 0.4.0 support, simplified

0.1.0 Initial release

License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

Author

Jarrod Overson