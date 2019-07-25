Specify an ENV configuration as a task, e.g.
grunt.registerTask('dev', ['env:dev', 'lint', 'server', 'watch']);
grunt.registerTask('build', ['env:build', 'lint', 'other:build:tasks']);
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-env
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-env');
env : {
options : {
//Shared Options Hash
},
dev : {
NODE_ENV : 'development',
DEST : 'temp'
},
build : {
NODE_ENV : 'production',
DEST : 'dist',
concat : {
PATH : {
'value': 'node_modules/.bin',
'delimiter': ':'
}
}
},
functions: {
BY_FUNCTION: function() {
var value = '123';
grunt.log.writeln('setting BY_FUNCTION to ' + value);
return value;
}
}
}
You can specify environment values in INI, JSON or YAML style and load them via the src option.
env : {
dev : {
src : "dev.json"
},
prod: {
src: "settings.yaml"
}
heroku : {
src : ".env"
}
}
You can specify files to read environment variables from, similar to the daemontools envdir utility.
env : {
dev : {
src : ["envdir/*"],
options: {
envdir: true
}
}
}
The following directives can be specified in the
options to alter the environment in more specific ways
add
replace
unshift
push
concat
push, added for readability
yourtask : {
USER : 'you',
PATH : '/bin:/usr/bin'
options : {
add : {
VERBOSE : '1' // will only be added if VERBOSE isn't already set
},
replace : {
USER : 'me'
},
push : {
PATH : {
value : '~/bin',
delimiter : ':'
}
},
unshift : {
PATH : '/sbin:'
}
}
}
In order to configure your tasks based on the environment, you need to define a task and use templates:
grunt.initConfig({
env: {
dev: {
MY_CONST: 'a'
},
prod: {
MY_CONST: 'b'
}
},
myTask: {
options: {
myOpt: <%= MY_CONST %>
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('loadconst', 'Load constants', function() {
grunt.config('MY_CONST', process.env.MY_CONST);
});
grunt.registerTask('default', [
'env:dev',
'loadconst',
'myTask'
]);
Environment variables are strings only. If you attempt to assign complex objects, they will be converted to strings.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
