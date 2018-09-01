Precompile Handlebars templates for Ember.js.
This plugin requires Grunt
^0.4.5.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ember-templates --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ember-templates');
If you use earlier version of Ember, please use the
grunt-ember-templates
v0.6.
$ bower install ember --save
$ npm install grunt-ember-templates@~1.0.0 --save-dev
app/templates folder for your
hbs files. Create a few
hbs files there.
Gruntfile.js:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ember-templates');
grunt.initConfig({
emberTemplates: {
default: {
options: {
templateBasePath: 'app/templates'
},
files: {
"tmp/templates.js": ["app/templates/**/*.hbs"]
}
}
}
})
grunt.registerTask('default', ['emberTemplates']);
}
$ npm install -g grunt-cli and install
grunt locally with
$ npm install grunt --save-dev.)
grunt in your console.
You can find the compiled
templates.js in
tmp folder.
Inside your
Gruntfile.js file, add a section named
emberTemplates. This section specifies the files to compile and the options used with handlebars.
Type:
object
This defines what files this task will process and should contain key:value pairs.
The key (destination) should be an unique filepath (supports grunt.template) and the value (source) should be a filepath or an array of filepaths (supports minimatch).
Note: Values are precompiled to the
Ember.TEMPLATES array in the order passed.
Type:
object
This controls how this task operates and should contain key:value pairs. See specific options below.
Type:
boolean | string
Default:
false
Include this option to ensure that the compiled output will be defined as a
single AMD module with a single dependency (
ember). If you'd like to output
individual templates as modules, skip this option and use the
templateRegistration option described below.
If you'd like to customize the module name for Ember, pass this option a string.
(For backwards compatibility, the string
"true" acts like the boolean
true,
and will result in
ember being used as the module name. )
options: {
amd: "vendor/ember"
}
Type:
boolean or
function
Default:
true
Disable this option to compile the templates to multiple individual files, rather than concatenating them into a single file. When concatenation is disabled, the destination property specifies the folder where compiled templates will be placed. The directory and file structure will mirror the source.
This option is useful for situations where you'd like to let a build optimizer concatenate files in particular ways.
options: {
concatenate: false
},
files: {
"path/to/destination/folder": ["path/to/sources/*.handlebars", "path/to/more/*.handlebars"]
}
Alternatively, you can specify your own function to do the concatenation. Here's an example that wraps the output in an IIFE:
options: {
concatenate: function(output, processedTemplates) {
output = output.concat('(function(){');
return output.concat(
processedTemplates.map(function (template) {
return template.contents;
})).concat('})();');
}
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Disable this option to skip template precompilation with handlebars.js and instead
wrap the template content with
Ember.Handlebars.compile. This will reduce template
compilation time during development. Don't disable this option for production build.
Type:
function
Arguments:
source
This option accepts a function which can be used to preprocess the raw contents of the source read from the template file.
You may want to use this function to strip comments or minify whitespace:
options: {
preprocess: function(source) {
return source.replace(/\s+/g, ' ');
}
}
Type:
regex | string
A regex or string to match the base path to your template directory. If defined,
this path will be stripped out of template names by the default implementation
of
templateNameFromFile().
options: {
templateBasePath: /path\/to\/templates\//
}
Type:
regex | string
Default:
/\.(hbs|hjs|handlebars)/
A regex or string to match the file extensions for your templates. Extensions
will be stripped out of template names by the default implementation of
templateNameFromFile().
For example, if you're using a non-standard extension for your template files, you can strip it out like so:
options: {
templateFileExtensions: /\.hbars/
}
Type:
function
Arguments:
fileName
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the source template filepath, which has already been stripped of its file extensions and base directory) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template.
For example, let's say that all of your templates are suffixed with
_template,
which you don't want included in the actual template name. You could strip off
this suffix as follows:
options: {
templateName: function(name) {
return name.replace('_template', '');
}
}
Type:
function
Arguments:
filePath
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the full source template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object.
By default, this function strips away
templateBasePath and
templateFileExtensions
from a filepath, and then returns the result of
templateName().
This function should only be overridden if you need complete control over the returned template name that can not be achieved via the other options.
Type:
string
Default:
HTMLBars
This option defines the namespace of the template compiler.
For example, to use
Handlebars instead of
HTMLBars:
options: {
templateNamespace: 'Handlebars'
}
Type:
function
Arguments:
name,
contents
This option allows for custom registration of templates. It accepts a function
which takes as arguments the
name of a template (see
templateNameFromFile)
and its
contents (which may be compiled or not - see
precompile). This
function should return a string of JS code to be added to the generated file.
By default, this function assigns templates to
Ember.TEMPLATES with their
name as the key and
contents as the value.
This function should be overridden if you need to register templates in an alternative fashion. For example, it could be used to define custom modules for each of your templates:
options: {
templateRegistration: function(name, contents) {
return "define('templates/" + name + "', ['ember'], function(Ember) { return " + contents + "; });";
}
}
Type:
string
Default:
bower_components/ember/ember-template-compiler.js
This option allows this default to be overridden to different version of the
ember-template-compiler.js.
For example, if there are upstream changes in Ember's compiler that haven't yet
been published with
ember-template-compiler, you could specify paths to local
versions of the template compiler:
options: {
templateCompilerPath: 'vendor/ember/ember-template-compiler.js'
}
A common configuration might be to combine the
amd and
templateBasePath options
as follows:
emberTemplates: {
compile: {
options: {
amd: true,
templateBasePath: /path\/to\//
},
files: {
"path/to/result.js": "path/to/source.handlebars",
"path/to/another.js": ["path/to/sources/*.handlebars", "path/to/more/*.handlebars"]
}
}
}
Here's an example task that watches for changes to your templates and automatically recompiles them:
watch: {
emberTemplates: {
files: 'app/scripts/**/*.handlebars',
tasks: ['emberTemplates', 'livereload']
},
}
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.
Check the Release History below for version compatibility with Ember and Handlebars. The latest version of this plugin tends to track ember-latest, so you may need an older version to work with the latest official release of Ember.
Remember to name partial templates with a leading underscore. This underscore
will be preserved in the compiled template name. For instance,
post/_edit.hbs will be registered as
Ember.TEMPLATES["post/_edit"].
Many thanks to the following projects upon which this was based:
I created this project as an alternative to grunt-ember-handlebars for the following reasons:
concatenate option with accepting
function as a param.
ember-template-compiler and
handlebar npm dependencies.
Removed
handlebarsPath option.
Default: using the bundled
ember-template-compiler.js from Ember.js bower package.
ember-template-compiler 1.8.x
ember-template-compiler peer dependencies for Handlebars 1.x compatibility. Thanks @cyril-sf!
concatenate option. Thanks @joshvfleming!
amd option can now accept a string to define Ember's module name. Thanks @Kerrick!
ember-template-compiler dependency. Thanks @rjackson!
templateCompilerPath and
handlebarsPath option. Thanks @rjackson!
preprocess option. Thanks @timrwood!
templateRegistration option. Thanks @lukemelia!
ember with
amd option. Thanks @rpflorence!
precompile option - thanks @manoharank!
templateBasePath alias to
templateBaseDir. Default
templateFileExtensions now also include
.hjs.
amd,
templateBaseDir,
templateFileExtensions, and
templateNameFromFile options.
ember_templates task in favor of
emberTemplates.
nvm for managing Node.js versions on your computer.
.nvmrc added to the root folder, so it can jump back to this version when you open this project.
$ nvm install 0.12
Install node packages
$ npm install
Run tests:
$ npm test
or
$ grunt test
Adding a new Ember version test
EMBER_VERSIONS constant in
Gruntfile.js.
test/expected folder. For example:
test/expected/2.11.0