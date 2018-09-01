Precompile Handlebars templates for Ember.js.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^0.4.5 .

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ember-templates --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ember-templates' );

grunt-ember-templates v1.0 compatible with Ember v1.10+

If you use earlier version of Ember, please use the grunt-ember-templates v0.6 .

The most basic example

Install Ember.js with bower: $ bower install ember --save

Install this package with: $ npm install grunt-ember-templates@~1.0.0 --save-dev

Create an app/templates folder for your hbs files. Create a few hbs files there.

folder for your files. Create a few files there. Create a basic Gruntfile.js :

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ember-templates' ); grunt.initConfig({ emberTemplates : { default : { options : { templateBasePath : 'app/templates' }, files : { "tmp/templates.js" : [ "app/templates/**/*.hbs" ] } } } }) grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'emberTemplates' ]); }

(Optional: Install grunt-cli with $ npm install -g grunt-cli and install grunt locally with $ npm install grunt --save-dev .)

and install locally with .) Run grunt in your console.

You can find the compiled templates.js in tmp folder.

Overview

Inside your Gruntfile.js file, add a section named emberTemplates . This section specifies the files to compile and the options used with handlebars.

files

Type: object

This defines what files this task will process and should contain key:value pairs.

The key (destination) should be an unique filepath (supports grunt.template) and the value (source) should be a filepath or an array of filepaths (supports minimatch).

Note: Values are precompiled to the Ember.TEMPLATES array in the order passed.

options

Type: object

This controls how this task operates and should contain key:value pairs. See specific options below.

Options

amd

Type: boolean | string Default: false

Include this option to ensure that the compiled output will be defined as a single AMD module with a single dependency ( ember ). If you'd like to output individual templates as modules, skip this option and use the templateRegistration option described below.

If you'd like to customize the module name for Ember, pass this option a string. (For backwards compatibility, the string "true" acts like the boolean true , and will result in ember being used as the module name. )

options: { amd : "vendor/ember" }

concatenate

Type: boolean or function Default: true

Disable this option to compile the templates to multiple individual files, rather than concatenating them into a single file. When concatenation is disabled, the destination property specifies the folder where compiled templates will be placed. The directory and file structure will mirror the source.

This option is useful for situations where you'd like to let a build optimizer concatenate files in particular ways.

options: { concatenate : false }, files : { "path/to/destination/folder" : [ "path/to/sources/*.handlebars" , "path/to/more/*.handlebars" ] }

Alternatively, you can specify your own function to do the concatenation. Here's an example that wraps the output in an IIFE:

options: { concatenate : function ( output, processedTemplates ) { output = output.concat( '(function(){' ); return output.concat( processedTemplates.map( function ( template ) { return template.contents; })).concat( '})();' ); } }

precompile

Type: boolean Default: true

Disable this option to skip template precompilation with handlebars.js and instead wrap the template content with Ember.Handlebars.compile . This will reduce template compilation time during development. Don't disable this option for production build.

preprocess

Type: function Arguments: source

This option accepts a function which can be used to preprocess the raw contents of the source read from the template file.

You may want to use this function to strip comments or minify whitespace:

options: { preprocess : function ( source ) { return source.replace( /\s+/g , ' ' ); } }

templateBasePath

Type: regex | string

A regex or string to match the base path to your template directory. If defined, this path will be stripped out of template names by the default implementation of templateNameFromFile() .

options: { templateBasePath : /path\/to\/templates\// }

templateFileExtensions

Type: regex | string Default: /\.(hbs|hjs|handlebars)/

A regex or string to match the file extensions for your templates. Extensions will be stripped out of template names by the default implementation of templateNameFromFile() .

For example, if you're using a non-standard extension for your template files, you can strip it out like so:

options: { templateFileExtensions : /\.hbars/ }

templateName

Type: function Arguments: fileName

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the source template filepath, which has already been stripped of its file extensions and base directory) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template.

For example, let's say that all of your templates are suffixed with _template , which you don't want included in the actual template name. You could strip off this suffix as follows:

options: { templateName : function ( name ) { return name.replace( '_template' , '' ); } }

templateNameFromFile

Type: function Arguments: filePath

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the full source template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object.

By default, this function strips away templateBasePath and templateFileExtensions from a filepath, and then returns the result of templateName() .

This function should only be overridden if you need complete control over the returned template name that can not be achieved via the other options.

templateNamespace

Type: string Default: HTMLBars

This option defines the namespace of the template compiler.

For example, to use Handlebars instead of HTMLBars :

options: { templateNamespace : 'Handlebars' }

templateRegistration

Type: function Arguments: name , contents

This option allows for custom registration of templates. It accepts a function which takes as arguments the name of a template (see templateNameFromFile ) and its contents (which may be compiled or not - see precompile ). This function should return a string of JS code to be added to the generated file.

By default, this function assigns templates to Ember.TEMPLATES with their name as the key and contents as the value.

This function should be overridden if you need to register templates in an alternative fashion. For example, it could be used to define custom modules for each of your templates:

options: { templateRegistration : function ( name, contents ) { return "define('templates/" + name + "', ['ember'], function(Ember) { return " + contents + "; });" ; } }

templateCompilerPath

Type: string Default: bower_components/ember/ember-template-compiler.js

This option allows this default to be overridden to different version of the ember-template-compiler.js .

For example, if there are upstream changes in Ember's compiler that haven't yet been published with ember-template-compiler , you could specify paths to local versions of the template compiler:

options: { templateCompilerPath : 'vendor/ember/ember-template-compiler.js' }

Config Example

A common configuration might be to combine the amd and templateBasePath options as follows:

emberTemplates: { compile : { options : { amd : true , templateBasePath : /path\/to\// }, files : { "path/to/result.js" : "path/to/source.handlebars" , "path/to/another.js" : [ "path/to/sources/*.handlebars" , "path/to/more/*.handlebars" ] } } }

Here's an example task that watches for changes to your templates and automatically recompiles them:

watch: { emberTemplates : { files : 'app/scripts/**/*.handlebars' , tasks : [ 'emberTemplates' , 'livereload' ] }, }

Usage Tips

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.

Check the Release History below for version compatibility with Ember and Handlebars. The latest version of this plugin tends to track ember-latest, so you may need an older version to work with the latest official release of Ember.

Remember to name partial templates with a leading underscore. This underscore will be preserved in the compiled template name. For instance, post/_edit.hbs will be registered as Ember.TEMPLATES["post/_edit"] .

Credit

Many thanks to the following projects upon which this was based:

I created this project as an alternative to grunt-ember-handlebars for the following reasons:

to provide maximum compatibility with the grunt-contrib project, using features such as destination:source file arguments

to allow for customizable template names based upon source file paths

Release History

2018/09/02 - v1.2.0 - Extend concatenate option with accepting function as a param.

option with accepting as a param. 2017/12/24 - v1.1.2 - Add Ember v2.17 support.

2017/01/25 - v1.1.1 - Add Ember v2.11 support, improve testing.

2016/09/12 - v1.1.0 - Add Ember v2.7 and v2.8 support, extend tests for testing multiple Ember versions.

2016/03/28 - v1.0.0 - Removed ember-template-compiler and handlebar npm dependencies. Removed handlebarsPath option. Default: using the bundled ember-template-compiler.js from Ember.js bower package.

and npm dependencies. Removed option. Default: using the bundled from Ember.js bower package. 2015/02/09 - v0.5.0 - HTMLBars is now the default template namespace.

2014/11/17 - v0.5.0-alpha - Handlebars 2.0 compatibility via alpha ember-template-compiler. Thanks @smounir!

2014/10/29 - v0.4.23 - Fixed peer dependencies issue for ember-template-compiler 1.8.x

1.8.x 2014/10/23 - v0.4.22 - Updated ember-template-compiler peer dependencies for Handlebars 1.x compatibility. Thanks @cyril-sf!

peer dependencies for Handlebars 1.x compatibility. Thanks @cyril-sf! 2014/04/02 - v0.4.21 - Introduced concatenate option. Thanks @joshvfleming!

option. Thanks @joshvfleming! 2014/03/11 - v0.4.20 - amd option can now accept a string to define Ember's module name. Thanks @Kerrick!

option can now accept a string to define Ember's module name. Thanks @Kerrick! 2014/03/02 - v0.4.19 - Require node to be >= 0.8.19 to avoid peerDependencies issue. Thanks @rjackson!

2013/12/04 - v0.4.18 - Introduced ember-template-compiler dependency. Thanks @rjackson!

dependency. Thanks @rjackson! 2013/11/20 - v0.4.17 - Added templateCompilerPath and handlebarsPath option. Thanks @rjackson!

and option. Thanks @rjackson! 2013/11/04 - v0.4.16 - Added preprocess option. Thanks @timrwood!

option. Thanks @timrwood! 2013/09/25 - v0.4.15 - Added templateRegistration option. Thanks @lukemelia!

option. Thanks @lukemelia! 2013/09/05 - v0.4.14 - Now using lowercase module name ember with amd option. Thanks @rpflorence!

with option. Thanks @rpflorence! 2013/09/01 - v0.4.13 - Upgraded ember-template-compiler.js to 1.0.0 (woot!). Added precompile option - thanks @manoharank!

option - thanks @manoharank! 2013/08/19 - v0.4.12 - Added templateBasePath alias to templateBaseDir . Default templateFileExtensions now also include .hjs .

alias to . Default now also include . 2013/08/18 - v0.4.11 - Upgraded ember-template-compiler.js to 1.0.0-rc.7. Plus new amd , templateBaseDir , templateFileExtensions , and templateNameFromFile options.

, , , and options. 2013/06/25 - v0.4.10 - Upgraded Handlebars to 1.0.0.

2013/06/24 - v0.4.9 - Upgraded ember-template-compiler.js to 1.0.0-rc.6

2013/06/09 - v0.4.8 - Upgraded ember-template-compiler.js to 1.0.0-rc.5 - thanks @AdamFerguson!

2013/05/22 - v0.4.7 - Deprecate ember_templates task in favor of emberTemplates .

task in favor of . 2013/05/16 - v0.4.6 - Upgraded Handlebars to 1.0.0-rc4.

2013/05/03 - v0.4.5 - Fixed multi-file output - thanks @seankeating!

2013/04/05 - v0.4.4 - Ember v1.0.0-rc.2 compatible.

2013/02/18 - v0.4.3 - Upgraded to grunt 0.4.0 final.

2013/02/17 - v0.4.3rc8 - Now uses ember-template-compiler. Upgraded to grunt 0.4.0.rc8.

2013/02/06 - v0.4.3rc7 - Updated to latest handlebars for compatibility with latest ember - thanks @codeofficer!

2013/01/24 - v0.4.2rc7 - Upgraded for grunt 0.4.0rc7 and handlebars 1.0.rc.2 - thanks @GManzato!

2013/01/10 - v0.4.2rc5 - Upgraded for grunt 0.4.0rc5 - thanks @trev!

2013/01/01 - v0.4.1 - Fixed file pattern matching

2012/12/26 - v0.4.0 - Upgraded for grunt 0.4.0 compatibility - thanks @trek!

2013/03/07 - v0.3.2 - Backported ember-template-compiler for Grunt 0.3 compatibility - thanks @rafshar

2013/01/24 - v0.3.1 - Fixed grunt-contrib-lib dependency

2013/01/24 - v0.3.0 - Grunt 0.3.0 and Handlebars 1.0.rc.2 compatible - thanks @GManzato!

2012/10/11 - v0.2.0 - Renamed grunt-ember-templates from grunt-contrib-ember.

2012/09/28 - v0.1.0 - Initial release.

Development and test

Please use Node.js v0.12 for testing and development, so we can keep the backward compatibility. I suppose, you use nvm for managing Node.js versions on your computer. .nvmrc added to the root folder, so it can jump back to this version when you open this project.

nvm install 0.12

Install node packages

npm install

Run tests:

npm test or grunt test

Adding a new Ember version test