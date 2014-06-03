Precompile ember templates in grunt using only ember-template-compiler.js.
When I wrote this package, there were no grunt plugins that compiled handlebars templates. Grunt has since flourished and now there are other, better maintained alternatives. I don't think there's much value in keeping this around any longer.
If you're starting a new project that uses grunt to compile hbs templates, please look at grunt-ember-templates.
- Mukund
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ember-handlebars --save-dev
Run this task with the
grunt ember_handlebars command.
This task is a multi task so any targets, files and options should be specified according to the multi task documentation.
Version
0.3.x of this plugin is compatible with Grunt
0.4.x. Version
0.1.x of this plugin is compatible with Grunt
0.3.x.
Type:
String
Default: linefeed + linefeed
Concatenated files will be joined on this string.
Type:
String
Default: 'Ember.TEMPLATES'
The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Use dot notation (e.g. App.Templates) for nested namespaces.
Example:
options: {
namespace: 'MyApp.Templates'
}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Determine if preprocessed template functions will be wrapped in Ember.Handlebars.template function.
Type:
function
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object. The example below stores all templates on the default Ember.TEMPLATES namespace in capital letters.
options: {
processName: function(filename) {
return filename.toUpperCase();
}
}
Type:
function
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the partial filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled partial object when it is registered in Handlebars.partials. The example below stores all partials using only the actual filename instead of the full path.
options: {
processPartialName: function(filePath) { // input: templates/_header.hbs
var pieces = filePath.split("/");
return pieces[pieces.length - 1]; // output: _header.hbs
}
}
Note: If processPartialName is not provided as an option the default assumes that partials will be stored by stripping trailing underscore characters and filename extensions. For example, the path templates/_header.hbs will become header and can be referenced in other templates as {{> header}}.
Type:
Regexp
Default: /^_/
This option accepts a regex that defines the prefix character that is used to identify Handlebars partial files.
// assumes partial files would be prefixed with "par_" ie: "par_header.hbs"
options: {
partialRegex: /^par_/
}
ember_handlebars: {
compile: {
options: {
namespace: "MyApp.TEMPLATES"
},
files: {
"path/to/result.js": "path/to/source.hbs",
"path/to/another.js": ["path/to/sources/*.hbs", "path/to/more/*.hbs"]
}
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Copyright (c) 2012 Mukund Lakshman
Licensed under the MIT license.