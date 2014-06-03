Precompile ember templates in grunt using only ember-template-compiler.js.

No longer maintained - please use grunt-ember-templates

When I wrote this package, there were no grunt plugins that compiled handlebars templates. Grunt has since flourished and now there are other, better maintained alternatives. I don't think there's much value in keeping this around any longer.

If you're starting a new project that uses grunt to compile hbs templates, please look at grunt-ember-templates.

- Mukund

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ember-handlebars --save-dev

Handlebars task

Run this task with the grunt ember_handlebars command.

This task is a multi task so any targets, files and options should be specified according to the multi task documentation.

Version 0.3.x of this plugin is compatible with Grunt 0.4.x . Version 0.1.x of this plugin is compatible with Grunt 0.3.x .

Options

separator

Type: String Default: linefeed + linefeed

Concatenated files will be joined on this string.

namespace

Type: String Default: 'Ember.TEMPLATES'

The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Use dot notation (e.g. App.Templates) for nested namespaces.

Example:

options: { namespace : 'MyApp.Templates' }

wrapped

Type: Boolean Default: true

Determine if preprocessed template functions will be wrapped in Ember.Handlebars.template function.

processName

Type: function

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object. The example below stores all templates on the default Ember.TEMPLATES namespace in capital letters.

options: { processName : function ( filename ) { return filename.toUpperCase(); } }

processPartialName

Type: function

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the partial filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled partial object when it is registered in Handlebars.partials. The example below stores all partials using only the actual filename instead of the full path.

options: { processPartialName : function ( filePath ) { var pieces = filePath.split( "/" ); return pieces[pieces.length - 1 ]; } }

Note: If processPartialName is not provided as an option the default assumes that partials will be stored by stripping trailing underscore characters and filename extensions. For example, the path templates/_header.hbs will become header and can be referenced in other templates as {{> header}}.

partialRegex

Type: Regexp Default: /^_/

This option accepts a regex that defines the prefix character that is used to identify Handlebars partial files.

options : { partialRegex : /^par_/ }

Usage Examples

ember_handlebars: { compile : { options : { namespace : "MyApp.TEMPLATES" }, files : { "path/to/result.js" : "path/to/source.hbs" , "path/to/another.js" : [ "path/to/sources/*.hbs" , "path/to/more/*.hbs" ] } } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Release History

v0.8.0 - Update Handlebars to v1.3.0.

v0.7.0 - Update Handlebars to v1.0.0. Don't strip leading underscores from partial names.

v0.6.0 - Use ember-template-precompiler, update Handlebars to 1.0.0-rc.4.

v0.5.0 - Drop support for registerPartial in favor of Ember.TEMPLATES.

v0.4.0 - Now requires handlebars-1.0-rc.3 and ember-1.0.0-rc.1.

v0.3.0 - Copy the grunt-contrib interface, which is much nicer.

v0.2.1 - Change utils to util. D'oh!

v0.2.0 - Make ember-handlebars use grunt 0.4.x.

v0.1.7 - Updated ember.js used for testing, ensure that tests continue working with new view context handling.

v0.1.6 - Stopped using helpers, which will get removed in grunt 0.4.

v0.1.4 - Updated ember.js library we're using, since it looks like precompilation has been updated.

v0.1.0 - Woo!

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Mukund Lakshman

Licensed under the MIT license.