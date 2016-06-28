Uses Email Builder to inline css into HTML tags, send tests to Litmus, and send test emails to yourself.
As of v3.0.0, you will no longer be able to use the
data-ignore attribute. Instead, use data attributes
data-embed and
data-embed-ignore to prevent email builder from inlining css styles.
Example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<!-- styles will be inlined -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/styles.css">
<!-- styles will be embedded -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/otherStyles.css" data-embed>
<!-- link tag will be preserved and styles will not be inlined or embedded -->
<link href='http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' data-embed-ignore>
<!-- styles will be inlined -->
<style>
p { color: red; }
</style>
<!-- styles will be embedded -->
<style data-embed>
h1 { color: black; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Heading</h1>
<p>Body</p>
</body>
</html>
You can see an example setups below
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-email-builder
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-email-builder');
Place this in your grunt file.
emailBuilder: {
test :{
files : {
'dest/ouput.html' : 'src/input.html'
}
}
}
To build your files dynamically
files : [{
expand: true,
src: ['**/*.html'],
dest: 'dest/',
}]
View Email Builder options for all available options.
emailBuilder:{
inline: {
files: { 'dest/output.html' : 'src/input.html' },
options: {
encodeSpecialChars: true
}
},
litmus: {
files: { 'dest/output.html' : 'src/input.html' },
options: {
encodeSpecialChars: true,
litmus: {
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
url: 'https://yoursite.litmus.com',
applications: ['gmailnew', 'ffgmail', 'chromegmail']
}
}
}
}
grunt.registerTask('inline', 'emailBuilder:inline');
grunt.registerTask('litmus', 'emailBuilder:litmus');
If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if their having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Thanks to all contributors for helping out.
Release History
