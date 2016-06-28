Uses Email Builder to inline css into HTML tags, send tests to Litmus, and send test emails to yourself.

As of v3.0.0, you will no longer be able to use the data-ignore attribute. Instead, use data attributes data-embed and data-embed-ignore to prevent email builder from inlining css styles.

Example:

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "../css/styles.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "../css/otherStyles.css" data-embed > < link href = 'http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' rel = 'stylesheet' type = 'text/css' data-embed-ignore > < style > p { color : red; } </ style > < style data-embed > h1 { color : black; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > Heading </ h1 > < p > Body </ p > </ body > </ html >

You can see an example setups below

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-email-builder

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-email-builder' );

Documentation

Place this in your grunt file.

emailBuilder: { test :{ files : { 'dest/ouput.html' : 'src/input.html' } } }

To build your files dynamically

files : [{ expand : true , src : [ '**/*.html' ], dest : 'dest/' , }]

Options

View Email Builder options for all available options.

Example Usage

emailBuilder:{ inline : { files : { 'dest/output.html' : 'src/input.html' }, options : { encodeSpecialChars : true } }, litmus : { files : { 'dest/output.html' : 'src/input.html' }, options : { encodeSpecialChars : true , litmus : { username : 'username' , password : 'password' , url : 'https://yoursite.litmus.com' , applications : [ 'gmailnew' , 'ffgmail' , 'chromegmail' ] } } } } grunt.registerTask( 'inline' , 'emailBuilder:inline' ); grunt.registerTask( 'litmus' , 'emailBuilder:litmus' );

Troubleshooting

If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if their having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

License

MIT