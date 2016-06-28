openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-email-builder

by Email-builder
4.0.0 (see all)

Build Emails from HTML / CSS code in grunt

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

463

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-email-builder

npm version Build Status Dependency Status Built with Grunt Gitter

Uses Email Builder to inline css into HTML tags, send tests to Litmus, and send test emails to yourself.

As of v3.0.0, you will no longer be able to use the data-ignore attribute. Instead, use data attributes data-embed and data-embed-ignore to prevent email builder from inlining css styles.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <!-- styles will be inlined -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/styles.css">

  <!-- styles will be embedded -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/otherStyles.css" data-embed>

  <!-- link tag will be preserved and styles will not be inlined or embedded -->
  <link href='http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' data-embed-ignore>

  <!-- styles will be inlined -->
  <style>
    p { color: red; }
  </style>

  <!-- styles will be embedded -->
  <style data-embed>
    h1 { color: black; }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Heading</h1>
  <p>Body</p>
</body>
</html>

You can see an example setups below

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-email-builder

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-email-builder');

Documentation

Place this in your grunt file.

emailBuilder: {
  test :{
    files : {
      'dest/ouput.html' : 'src/input.html'
    }
  }
}

To build your files dynamically

files : [{
  expand: true,
  src: ['**/*.html'],
  dest: 'dest/',
}]

Options

View Email Builder options for all available options.

Example Usage

emailBuilder:{
  inline: {
    files: { 'dest/output.html' : 'src/input.html' },
    options: {
      encodeSpecialChars: true
    }
  },
  litmus: {
    files: { 'dest/output.html' : 'src/input.html' },
    options: {
      encodeSpecialChars: true,
      litmus: {
        username: 'username',
        password: 'password',
        url: 'https://yoursite.litmus.com',
        applications: ['gmailnew', 'ffgmail', 'chromegmail']
      }
    }
  }
}

grunt.registerTask('inline', 'emailBuilder:inline');
grunt.registerTask('litmus', 'emailBuilder:litmus');

Troubleshooting

If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if their having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Contributors

Thanks to all contributors for helping out.

Further Reading

Release History
Release v2.0 Documentation

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial