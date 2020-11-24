Package Electron apps using
electron-packager
Issues should be reported on the
electron-packager issue tracker.
Please think hard if you really need grunt for this. A simple vanilla node build script would probably be better.
This is mostly intended for those that have an existing grunt setup and want to integrate Electron app packaging.
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-electron
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks
grunt.initConfig({
electron: {
macosBuild: {
options: {
name: 'Fixture',
dir: 'app',
out: 'dist',
version: '1.3.5',
platform: 'darwin',
arch: 'x64'
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['electron']);
See the
electron-packager options.
In addition you need to supply the
name of your app and the
dir where your app is located.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus