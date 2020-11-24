Package Electron apps using electron-packager

Please think hard if you really need grunt for this. A simple vanilla node build script would probably be better.

This is mostly intended for those that have an existing grunt setup and want to integrate Electron app packaging.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ electron : { macosBuild : { options : { name : 'Fixture' , dir : 'app' , out : 'dist' , version : '1.3.5' , platform : 'darwin' , arch : 'x64' } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'electron' ]);

Options

See the electron-packager options.

In addition you need to supply the name of your app and the dir where your app is located.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus