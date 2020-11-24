openbase logo
grunt-electron

by Sindre Sorhus
12.0.0 (see all)

Package Electron apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

grunt-electron (CI)

Package Electron apps using electron-packager

Issues should be reported on the electron-packager issue tracker.

Please think hard if you really need grunt for this. A simple vanilla node build script would probably be better.

This is mostly intended for those that have an existing grunt setup and want to integrate Electron app packaging.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-electron

Usage

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks

grunt.initConfig({
    electron: {
        macosBuild: {
            options: {
                name: 'Fixture',
                dir: 'app',
                out: 'dist',
                version: '1.3.5',
                platform: 'darwin',
                arch: 'x64'
            }
        }
    }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['electron']);

Options

See the electron-packager options.

In addition you need to supply the name of your app and the dir where your app is located.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

