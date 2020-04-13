A Grunt task for compiling ejs templates.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with: npm install grunt-ejs --save-dev .

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ejs' );

Documentation

Add the task to your config and specify the destination for the compiled file:

grunt.initConfig({ ejs : { all : { src : [ 'app/**/*.ejs' , '!app/partials/**/*' ], dest : 'dist/' , expand : true , ext : '.html' , }, }, });

Passing data/helpers to the templates

Use options to pass data and helpers to the templates:

Gruntfile.js:

grunt.initConfig({ ejs : { all : { options : { title : 'My Website' , url : function ( url ) { return 'http://example.com/formatted/url/' + url; }, }, src : [ 'app/**/*.ejs' , '!app/partials/**/*' ], dest : 'dist/' , expand : true , ext : '.html' , }, }, });

app/index.ejs:

< html > < head > < title > < %= title %> </ title > </ head > < body > < a href = "<%= url('home.html') %>" > Home Page </ a > </ body > </ html >

Ideally all your helpers and non-app specific config should be another module and merged in like this:

grunt.initConfig({ ejs : { all : { options : grunt.util._.merge( require ( 'my-helpers' ), { title : 'My Website' }), src : 'index.ejs' , dest : 'index.html' , }, }, });

Release History

1.0.0 update ejs to 3.0.2

0.3.0 update ejs to 2.2.3 fix file options

0.2.0 update ejs to 1.0.0

0.1.0 initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Kyle Robinson Young

Licensed under the MIT license.