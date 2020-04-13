openbase logo
grunt-ejs

by Kyle Robinson Young
1.0.0 (see all)

A grunt task for rendering ejs templates.

npm
GitHub
Overview

9.2K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

grunt-ejs

A Grunt task for compiling ejs templates.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with: npm install grunt-ejs --save-dev.

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ejs');

Documentation

Add the task to your config and specify the destination for the compiled file:

grunt.initConfig({
  ejs: {
    all: {
      src: ['app/**/*.ejs', '!app/partials/**/*'],
      dest: 'dist/',
      expand: true,
      ext: '.html',
    },
  },
});

Passing data/helpers to the templates

Use options to pass data and helpers to the templates:

Gruntfile.js:

grunt.initConfig({
  ejs: {
    all: {
      options: {
        title: 'My Website',
        url: function(url) {
          return 'http://example.com/formatted/url/' + url;
        },
      },
      src: ['app/**/*.ejs', '!app/partials/**/*'],
      dest: 'dist/',
      expand: true,
      ext: '.html',
    },
  },
});

app/index.ejs:

<html>
  <head>
    <title><%= title %></title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <a href="<%= url('home.html') %>">Home Page</a>
  </body>
</html>

Ideally all your helpers and non-app specific config should be another module and merged in like this:

grunt.initConfig({
  ejs: {
    all: {
      options: grunt.util._.merge(require('my-helpers'), {
        title: 'My Website'
      }),
      src: 'index.ejs',
      dest: 'index.html',
    },
  },
});

Release History

  • 1.0.0
    • update ejs to 3.0.2
  • 0.3.0
    • update ejs to 2.2.3
    • fix file options
  • 0.2.0 update ejs to 1.0.0
  • 0.1.0 initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.

