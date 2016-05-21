A Grunt task to easily create RPM packages.

If you are interested in participating in the project, consult the Contributing section below.

Prerequisites

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5 and, at minimum, the rpmdevtools . The RPM tools can be installed on most unix-like systems, including Mac OSX.

Linux

sudo yum install rpmdevtools

Mac OSX

Installation can be done from source either manually or with Homebrew. See these notes regarding installation with Homebrew.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide. The guide covers creating a Gruntfile, installing and using plugins. Once you're familiar with the process, install easy-rpm :

npm install grunt-easy-rpm --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-easy-rpm" );

rpmlint

You can lint your generated RPMs and SPEC files with rpmlint to ensure you meet the requirements for your target distribution(s). It is worth noting that, while rpmlint will warn you of problems in your RPM or SPEC file, these do not necessarily mean that they are not usable. For those who are not about to distribute their packages via the official package repositories, many of the warnings rmplint produces will be irrelevant (for example, Fedora requires a changelog in the SPEC file as part of their guidelines but RPMs without a changelog in the SPEC should install just fine). rpmlint project page

The "easy_rpm" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named easy_rpm to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() :

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { }, your_target : { } } })

If you are including Node.js Addons, rpmbuild will add several require statements that you probably don't need. Consider setting autoReq and autoProv to false.

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

In this example, the default options are used for most of the fields. Each file is copied individually with the directory structure being preserved.

Note that the files group(s) must reside in targets, not the options definition. In the example below, the target name is 'release'.

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { name : "mypackage" , version : "1.0.0" , release : 1 , buildArch : "x86_64" }, release : { files : [ { src : "output/file1.js" , dest : "/target/dir" }, { src : "output/file2.js" , dest : "/target/dir" }, { src : "output/file3.js" , dest : "/target/dir" } ] } } })

Using CWD (current working directory)

The cwd attribute is used to define the working directory for an individual or set of files. When this attribute is set, src entries are relative to the cwd path . This task uses the Grunt implementation of file expansion which may be of use as additional information.

Given the directory structure:

local/ text/ a .txt b .txt image/ c .png d .png

And the configuration:

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { name : "mypackage" , version : "1.0.0" , release : 1 , buildArch : "x86_64" }, release : { files : [ { src : '*.txt' , dest : '/opt/text' , cwd : 'local/text' }, { src : 'image/*.png' , dest : '/opt' } ] } } })

Results in the following RPM structure:

/opt/ text/ a .txt b .txt image/ c .png d .png

Using Wildcards

File lists can also be generated using wildcards whose syntax is defined by node-glob. Note that this can also be paired with the above-mentioned cwd attribute.

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { name : "mypackage" , version : "1.0.0" , release : 1 , buildArch : "x86_64" }, release : { files : [ { src : "output/**" , dest : "/target/dir" } ] } } })

Excluding Files

Files can be excluded from packaging by adding them to the excludeFiles list. The node-glob wildcard syntax can be used to specify exclusions as well. Note that the paths to exclude apply to the source file paths.

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { name : "mypackage" , version : "1.0.0" , release : 1 , buildArch : "x86_64" }, release : { files : [ { src : "routes/**/*" , dest : "/target/dir" }, { src : "views/**/*" , dest : "/target/dir" } ], excludeFiles : [ "**/index.html" , "routes/fileA.js" ] } } })

Setting File Mode, User (Owner), and Group, %attr

Each target file can have it's mode , user , and group set by specifying these values in the file elements. Note that, per the RPM SPEC file specifications, values for mode must be numeric. Additionally, user and group cannot be UIDs (numeric) but must be names (alphanumeric).

Note that, for backwards compatibility, setting owner is equivalent to setting the user property.

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { name : "mypackage" , version : "1.0.0" , release : 1 , buildArch : "x86_64" }, release : { files : [ { src : "output/file1.js" , dest : "/target/dir" , mode : "755" }, { src : "output/file2.js" , dest : "/target/dir" , mode : "700" , user : "mysql" }, { src : "output/file3.js" , dest : "/target/dir" , user : "admin" , group : "admin" }, { src : "output2/**" , dest : "/target/dir" , mode : "644" } ] } } })

Setting Default Attributes, %defattr

You can set the default attributes for all files and directories in the package by defining the defaultAttributes property in the options. This property should be an object which takes any or all of the following properties: mode , user , group , dirMode .

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { name : "mypackage" , version : "1.0.0" , release : 1 , buildArch : "x86_64" , defaultAttributes : { mode : 644 , user : 'mysql' , group : 'mysql' , dirMode : 644 } }, release : { files : [ { src : "output/file1.js" , dest : "/target/dir" }, { src : "output/file2.js" , dest : "/target/dir" } ] } } })

Setting %doc, %config, %config(noreplace), and %dir

Target files can be marked as documentation or configuration files by setting doc , config , noreplace , and dir to true as needed. noreplace supersedes config . For more detailed information on how these directives operate, consult the RPM manual.

grunt.initConfig({ easy_rpm : { options : { name : "mypackage" , version : "1.0.0" , release : 1 , buildArch : "x86_64" }, release : { files : [ { doc : true , cwd : "output" , src : "README" , dest : "/target/dir" }, { config : true , cwd : "output" , src : "mypackage.conf" , dest : "/etc/mypackage" , owner : "admin" , group : "admin" } ] } } })

SPEC Validations

This task performs some minor validations on the options provided that result in SPEC file generation. These validations are meant to be distribution agnostic; they will only give warnings for possibly problematic settings or deviations from the baseline RPM specification. Errors are issued for options that will definitely cause problems when building or using the RPM. It should be noted that the task will fail if any errors occur during validation.

Options

There are many options available since RPM has many configurable aspects. Three properties from the package.json (if it exists) are inherited by the options if they do not specify them. These are: name , version , and description . If these are not specified in the options, the task will notify you of the inheritance when run.

For backwards compatibility, some properties are provided with default values if they are not specified in the options. When these defaults are used, the task will notify you of them when run.

name

String (default: 'noname' )

Used to set at the name tag in your RPM package and also used in the construction of the RPM file name.

version

String (default: '0.0.0' )

Used to set the version tag in your RPM package and also used in the construction of the RPM file name.

release

String | Number (default: 1 )

Used to set the release tag in your RPM package and also used in the construction of the RPM file name.

buildArch

String (default: 'noarch' )

A string value that is used to set specify the target architecture of your RPM package. This value is also used in the construction of the RPM file name.

summary

String (default: 'No Summary' )

Used to set the summary tag in your RPM package.

description

String (default: 'No Description' )

Used to set the description directive section in your RPM package.

license

String (default: 'MIT' )

Used to specify the license tag in your RPM package.

vendor

String (default: 'Vendor' )

Used to set the vendor tag in your RPM package.

group

String (default: 'Development/Tools' )

Used to specify the group tag in your RPM package.

prefix

String

This will specify the relocatable root of the package so that it may be relocated by the user at install time. The manual entry for the prefix tag explains the use case quite well.

url

String

A URL to the project homepage or documentation of the project. Defined in the spec-file specification.

changelog

Array | Function

An array of changelog lines or a function called to create an array of lines containing the changelog. This will add the changelog directive block to the spec-file.

NOTE: You will still have to adhere to the changelog syntax to use this properly for more information read the Fedora packaging guidelines on Changelogs.

defines

Array<String>

An array of arbitrary %define statements to be added to the RPM SPEC file. Note that this property can be set on both the options and target configurations. When set on options , the define values will be added to all targets.

Setting the option as so:

{ defines : [ '_binary_filedigest_algorithm 1' , '_binary_payload w9.gzdio' ] }

Will add the following to the SPEC file:

% define _binary_filedigest_algorithm 1 % define _binary_payload w9.gzdio

requires

Array<String|Object>

An array of packages that this package depends on (e.g. ["nodejs >= 0.10.22", "libpng"] ). Can also include an object to map dependencies for scriptlets, e.g. ["nodejs >= 0.10.22", {"post": ["%{systemd_post_requires}"]}]

buildRequires

Array<String>

An array of packages that this package depends on to build (e.g. ["systemd <= 222", "libpng-devel"] ).

provides

Array<String>

An array of virtual packages that this package provides.

conflicts

Array<String>

An array of packages that this package conflicts with (e.g. ["cobol", "sparta > 300"] ).

dependencies (deprecated)

Array<String>

An array of packages that this package depends on (e.g. ["nodejs >= 0.10.22"] ). Note that this is deprecated in favour of requires . This is mapped to the Requires property in spec file.

autoReq, autoProv

Boolean (default: true )

These tags control automatic dependency processing while the package is being built. Their default state of true is not a decision by this project but represents the default action taken by RPM. When both autoReq and autoProv are set to false , the AutoReqProv tag will instead be used with a value of no in the SPEC file.

excludeArchs

Array<String>

An array specifying which architectures to prevent the RPM from building on (e.g. ["sparc"] ).

exclusiveArchs

Array<String>

An array specifying only the architectures the RPM should build on (e.g. ["x86_64"] ).

excludeOS

Array<String>

An array specifying which operating systems to prevent the RPM from building on (e.g. ["sparc"] ).

exclusiveOS

Array<String>

An array specifying only the operating systems the RPM should build on (e.g. ["x86_64"] ).

buildRoot

String

Used to define an alternate build root. Use this one with caution and consult the manual. You will likely need to make use of the cleanScript option when specifying this property.

sources

Array<String>

Used to specify the locations the source code is provided by the developer(s). (Read more about this tag)[http://www.rpm.org/max-rpm-snapshot/s1-rpm-inside-tags.html].

noSources

Array<String>

Used to direct RPM to omit one or more source files from the source package. (Read more about this tag)[http://www.rpm.org/max-rpm-snapshot/s1-rpm-inside-tags.html].

patches

Array<String>

The patch tag is used to identify which patches are associated with the software being packaged. The patch files are kept in RPM's SOURCES directory, so only the name of the patch file should be specified.

noPatches

Array<String>

Just like the nosource tag, the nopatch tag is used to direct RPM to omit something from the source package. In the case of nosource, that "something" was one or more sources. For the nopatch tag, the "something" is one or more patches.

prepScript

Array<String>

The first script that RPM executes during a build. Each element in the array provided will be a line in the %prep directive block of the SPEC file. There are also some useful macros that can be used here.

buildScript

Array<String>

The build script is run after the prep script. Generally it is used for things like running make .

installScript

Array<String>

The install script is run after the build script and is used for running the commands that perform installation related tasks.

checkScript

Array<String>

The check script is run after the build script and is used for running the commands that perform installation checking tasks (test suites, etc.)

cleanScript

Array<String>

The clean script is used to clean up the build directory tree. RPM usually does this automatically but this is especially useful for packages that specify a buildRoot .

preInstallScript

Array<String>

An array of commands to be executed before the installation. Each element in the array represents a command.

postInstallScript

Array<String>

An array of commands to be executed after the installation. Each element in the array represents a command.

preUninstallScript

Array<String>

An array of commands to be executed before uninstallation. Each element in the array represents a command.

postUninstallScript

Array<String>

An array of commands to be executed after uninstallation. Each element in the array represents a command.

verifyScript

Array<String>

This script is executed whenever the installed package is verified by RPMs verification command. Effectively, it should be used to verify the the correct installation of the package. Note that RPM already verifies the existence of the package's files along with their file attributes. Thus, the contents of this script should focus on other aspects of the installation.

postPackageCreate

String (deprecated) | function(rpmPath, rpmFilename)

When a string, sets where to copy the rpm after it has been created. Note that this is deprecated in favour of the rpmDestination property.

When given a function, the function is executed when the package has been created and provided with two arguments: the path and filename of the newly created package.

rpmDestination

String (default: '.' )

Location where the resulting RPM should be placed.

tempDir

String (default: 'tmp-<auto_gen_id>' )

Sets the temporary path name that stores the structure that required by the rpmbuild command. Note that this is used for the setup and building of the package and does not affect the RPM itself.

keepTemp

Boolean (default: false )

When true , will keep the temporary directory used to build the RPM after the it is built. This is useful for problem investigation.

Contributing

For those interested in contributing to the project, there are a few simple guidelines to follow.

If you've found a bug or feel the project could use a new feature:

Submit an issue on github Participate in the discussion on it

If you want to contribute code to the project:

Ensure there is an issue filed for the bug or feature (see above) Fork the project and branch off the develop branch On your bug/feature branch, write the code that addresses the issue (see below for style guidelines and process) Periodically pull from the develop branch on this repository When you feel it is complete, submit a pull request targeting the develop branch on this repository Participate in the code review

Code style and process: