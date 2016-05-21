A Grunt task to easily create RPM packages.
If you are interested in participating in the project, consult the Contributing section below.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5 and, at minimum, the
rpmdevtools.
The RPM tools can be installed on most unix-like systems, including Mac OSX.
sudo yum install rpmdevtools
Installation can be done from source either manually or with Homebrew. See these notes regarding installation with Homebrew.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out
the Getting Started guide. The guide
covers creating a Gruntfile, installing
and using plugins. Once you're familiar with the process, install
easy-rpm:
npm install grunt-easy-rpm --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-easy-rpm");
You can lint your generated RPMs and SPEC files with
rpmlint to ensure you
meet the requirements for your target distribution(s). It is worth noting
that, while
rpmlint will warn you of problems in your RPM or SPEC file, these
do not necessarily mean that they are not usable. For those who are not about
to distribute their packages via the official package repositories, many of the
warnings
rmplint produces will be irrelevant (for example, Fedora requires a
changelog in the SPEC file as part of their guidelines but RPMs without a
changelog in the SPEC should install just fine).
rpmlint project page
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
easy_rpm to the data object
passed into
grunt.initConfig():
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
})
If you are including Node.js Addons, rpmbuild will add several require statements that you probably don't need. Consider setting autoReq and autoProv to false.
In this example, the default options are used for most of the fields. Each file is copied individually with the directory structure being preserved.
Note that the
files group(s) must reside in targets, not the
options
definition. In the example below, the target name is 'release'.
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
// These are the bare-minimum values required to create a properly named
// RPM package. The plugin does contain defaults for these if you omit
// them, and will notify you when this occurs.
name: "mypackage",
version: "1.0.0",
release: 1,
buildArch: "x86_64"
},
release: {
// Sets up the target source files as:
// /target/dir/output/file1.js
// /target/dir/output/file2.js
// /target/dir/output/file3.js
files: [
{src: "output/file1.js", dest: "/target/dir"},
{src: "output/file2.js", dest: "/target/dir"},
{src: "output/file3.js", dest: "/target/dir"}
]
}
}
})
The
cwd attribute is used to define the working directory for an individual
or set of files. When this attribute is set,
src entries are relative to the
cwd path . This task uses the Grunt implementation of file expansion
which may be of use as additional information.
Given the directory structure:
local/
text/
a.txt
b.txt
image/
c.png
d.png
And the configuration:
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
name: "mypackage",
version: "1.0.0",
release: 1,
buildArch: "x86_64"
},
release: {
files: [
{src: '*.txt', dest: '/opt/text', cwd: 'local/text'},
{src: 'image/*.png', dest: '/opt'}
]
}
}
})
Results in the following RPM structure:
/opt/
text/
a.txt
b.txt
image/
c.png
d.png
File lists can also be generated using wildcards whose syntax is defined by
node-glob. Note that this can also be
paired with the above-mentioned
cwd attribute.
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
name: "mypackage",
version: "1.0.0",
release: 1,
buildArch: "x86_64"
},
release: {
files: [
{src: "output/**", dest: "/target/dir"}
]
}
}
})
Files can be excluded from packaging by adding them to the
excludeFiles list.
The node-glob wildcard syntax can be used to specify exclusions as well. Note
that the paths to exclude apply to the source file paths.
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
name: "mypackage",
version: "1.0.0",
release: 1,
buildArch: "x86_64"
},
release: {
files: [
{src: "routes/**/*", dest: "/target/dir"},
{src: "views/**/*", dest: "/target/dir"}
],
excludeFiles: [
"**/index.html",
"routes/fileA.js"
]
}
}
})
Each target file can have it's
mode,
user, and
group set by specifying
these values in the file elements. Note that, per the RPM SPEC file
specifications, values for
mode must be numeric. Additionally,
user and
group cannot be UIDs (numeric) but must be names (alphanumeric).
Note that, for backwards compatibility, setting
owner is equivalent to
setting the
user property.
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
name: "mypackage",
version: "1.0.0",
release: 1,
buildArch: "x86_64"
},
release: {
files: [
{src: "output/file1.js", dest: "/target/dir", mode: "755"},
{src: "output/file2.js", dest: "/target/dir", mode: "700", user: "mysql"},
{src: "output/file3.js", dest: "/target/dir", user: "admin", group: "admin"},
{src: "output2/**", dest: "/target/dir", mode: "644"}
]
}
}
})
You can set the default attributes for all files and directories in the package
by defining the
defaultAttributes property in the options. This property
should be an object which takes any or all of the following properties:
mode,
user,
group,
dirMode.
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
name: "mypackage",
version: "1.0.0",
release: 1,
buildArch: "x86_64",
defaultAttributes: {
mode: 644,
user: 'mysql',
group: 'mysql',
dirMode: 644
}
},
release: {
files: [
{src: "output/file1.js", dest: "/target/dir"},
{src: "output/file2.js", dest: "/target/dir"}
]
}
}
})
Target files can be marked as documentation or configuration files by setting
doc,
config,
noreplace, and
dir to
true as needed.
noreplace supersedes
config. For more detailed information
on how these directives operate, consult the RPM manual.
grunt.initConfig({
easy_rpm: {
options: {
name: "mypackage",
version: "1.0.0",
release: 1,
buildArch: "x86_64"
},
release: {
files: [
{doc: true, cwd:"output", src: "README", dest: "/target/dir"},
{config: true, cwd: "output", src: "mypackage.conf", dest: "/etc/mypackage", owner: "admin", group: "admin"}
]
}
}
})
This task performs some minor validations on the options provided that result in SPEC file generation. These validations are meant to be distribution agnostic; they will only give warnings for possibly problematic settings or deviations from the baseline RPM specification. Errors are issued for options that will definitely cause problems when building or using the RPM. It should be noted that the task will fail if any errors occur during validation.
There are many options available since RPM has many configurable aspects.
Three properties from the
package.json (if it exists) are inherited by the
options if they do not specify them. These are:
name,
version, and
description. If these are not specified in the options, the task will notify
you of the inheritance when run.
For backwards compatibility, some properties are provided with default values if they are not specified in the options. When these defaults are used, the task will notify you of them when run.
String (default:
'noname')
Used to set at the name tag in your RPM package and also used in the construction of the RPM file name.
String (default:
'0.0.0')
Used to set the version tag in your RPM package and also used in the construction of the RPM file name.
String |
Number (default:
1)
Used to set the release tag in your RPM package and also used in the construction of the RPM file name.
String (default:
'noarch')
A string value that is used to set specify the target architecture of your RPM package. This value is also used in the construction of the RPM file name.
String (default:
'No Summary')
Used to set the summary tag in your RPM package.
String (default:
'No Description')
Used to set the description directive section in your RPM package.
String (default:
'MIT')
Used to specify the license tag in your RPM package.
String (default:
'Vendor')
Used to set the vendor tag in your RPM package.
String (default:
'Development/Tools')
Used to specify the group tag in your RPM package.
String
This will specify the relocatable root of the package so that it may be relocated by the user at install time. The manual entry for the prefix tag explains the use case quite well.
String
A URL to the project homepage or documentation of the project. Defined in the spec-file specification.
Array |
Function
An array of changelog lines or a function called to create an array of lines containing the changelog. This will add the changelog directive block to the spec-file.
NOTE: You will still have to adhere to the changelog syntax to use this properly for more information read the Fedora packaging guidelines on Changelogs.
Array<String>
An array of arbitrary
%define statements to be added to the RPM SPEC file.
Note that this property can be set on both the
options and target
configurations. When set on
options, the define values will be added to all
targets.
Setting the option as so:
{
defines: [
'_binary_filedigest_algorithm 1',
'_binary_payload w9.gzdio'
]
}
Will add the following to the SPEC file:
%define _binary_filedigest_algorithm 1
%define _binary_payload w9.gzdio
Array<String|Object>
An array of packages that this package depends on (e.g.
["nodejs >= 0.10.22", "libpng"]). Can also include an object
to map dependencies for scriptlets, e.g.
["nodejs >= 0.10.22", {"post": ["%{systemd_post_requires}"]}]
Array<String>
An array of packages that this package depends on to build (e.g.
["systemd <= 222", "libpng-devel"]).
Array<String>
An array of virtual packages that this package provides.
Array<String>
An array of packages that this package conflicts with (e.g.
["cobol", "sparta > 300"]).
Array<String>
An array of packages that this package depends on (e.g.
["nodejs >= 0.10.22"]).
Note that this is deprecated in favour of
requires. This is mapped to the
Requires property in spec file.
Boolean (default:
true)
These tags control automatic dependency processing while the package is being
built. Their default state of
true is not a decision by this project but
represents the default action taken by RPM. When both
autoReq and
autoProv
are set to
false, the
AutoReqProv tag will instead be used with a value of
no in the SPEC file.
Array<String>
An array specifying which architectures to prevent the RPM from building on
(e.g.
["sparc"]).
Array<String>
An array specifying only the architectures the RPM should build on
(e.g.
["x86_64"]).
Array<String>
An array specifying which operating systems to prevent the RPM from building on
(e.g.
["sparc"]).
Array<String>
An array specifying only the operating systems the RPM should build on
(e.g.
["x86_64"]).
String
Used to define an alternate build root. Use this one with caution and
consult the manual.
You will likely need to make use of the
cleanScript option when specifying
this property.
Array<String>
Used to specify the locations the source code is provided by the developer(s). (Read more about this tag)[http://www.rpm.org/max-rpm-snapshot/s1-rpm-inside-tags.html].
Array<String>
Used to direct RPM to omit one or more source files from the source package. (Read more about this tag)[http://www.rpm.org/max-rpm-snapshot/s1-rpm-inside-tags.html].
Array<String>
The patch tag is used to identify which patches are associated with the software being packaged. The patch files are kept in RPM's SOURCES directory, so only the name of the patch file should be specified.
Array<String>
Just like the nosource tag, the nopatch tag is used to direct RPM to omit something from the source package. In the case of nosource, that "something" was one or more sources. For the nopatch tag, the "something" is one or more patches.
Array<String>
The first script that RPM executes during a build. Each element in the array
provided will be a line in the
%prep directive block of the SPEC file.
There are also some useful macros that can be used here.
Array<String>
The build script is run after the prep script. Generally it is used for things
like running
make.
Array<String>
The install script is run after the build script and is used for running the commands that perform installation related tasks.
Array<String>
The check script is run after the build script and is used for running the commands that perform installation checking tasks (test suites, etc.)
Array<String>
The clean script is used to clean up the build directory tree. RPM usually
does this automatically but this is especially useful for packages that
specify a
buildRoot.
Array<String>
An array of commands to be executed before the installation. Each element in the array represents a command.
Array<String>
An array of commands to be executed after the installation. Each element in the array represents a command.
Array<String>
An array of commands to be executed before uninstallation. Each element in the array represents a command.
Array<String>
An array of commands to be executed after uninstallation. Each element in the array represents a command.
Array<String>
This script is executed whenever the installed package is verified by RPMs verification command. Effectively, it should be used to verify the the correct installation of the package. Note that RPM already verifies the existence of the package's files along with their file attributes. Thus, the contents of this script should focus on other aspects of the installation.
String (deprecated) |
function(rpmPath, rpmFilename)
When a string, sets where to copy the rpm after it has been created.
Note that this is deprecated in favour of the
rpmDestination property.
When given a function, the function is executed when the package has been created and provided with two arguments: the path and filename of the newly created package.
String (default:
'.')
Location where the resulting RPM should be placed.
String (default:
'tmp-<auto_gen_id>')
Sets the temporary path name that stores the structure that required by the
rpmbuild command. Note that this is used for the setup and building of the
package and does not affect the RPM itself.
Boolean (default:
false)
When
true, will keep the temporary directory used to build the RPM after the
it is built. This is useful for problem investigation.
For those interested in contributing to the project, there are a few simple guidelines to follow.
If you've found a bug or feel the project could use a new feature:
If you want to contribute code to the project:
develop branch
develop branch on this repository
develop branch on this repository
Code style and process:
jsbeautifier