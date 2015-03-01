Grunt.js plugin to compile dustjs templates.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-dust --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-dust' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.1.1.

Dust task

Run this task with the grunt grunt-dust command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

wrapper

Type: String/boolean Default: "amd"

Wrapper style to use. Accepted values are 'amd' , 'commonjs' , and false .

wrapperOptions

Type: Object Default: null

Options for the package wrapper.

Type: String Default: ""

Package name used in define() invocation.

Type: Function Default: undefined

Function that might be used to change the templates naming convention. Leave blank if you don't want to change it.

Type: String Default: "dust"

Name of variable which will be returned in CommonJS wrapper.

Type: Object Default: { dust: "dust-runtime" }

Amd package dependencies.

runtime

Type: boolean Default: true

Include dust runtime file.

relative

Type: boolean Default: false

Make templates names relative from cwd (working only if used Grunt Dynamic Mappings).

basePath

Type: string Default: false

Exclude this path from templates names.

useBaseName

Type: boolean Default: false

If 'true' template names will be the same as the basename of the file, sans prepended paths and file extensions. When coupled with globbing pattern '[root_folder]/*/' all files matched will use their base names regardless of where the file is located in the directory tree rooted at root_folder. Note: One caveat - filenames must be unique! Otherwise name collisions will occur.

whitespace

Type: boolean Default: false

optimizers

Type: Object Default: {}

Replaces default optimizers.

Example:

options: { optimizers : { format : function ( ctx, node ) { return node; } } }

Usage Examples

dust: { defaults : { files : { "dst/default/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" } }, preserve_whitespace : { files : { "dst/preserve_whitespace/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { optimizers : { format : function ( ctx, node ) { return node; } } } }, many_targets : { files : [ { expand : true , cwd : "src/" , src : [ "**/*.dust" ], dest : "dst/many_targets/" , ext : ".js" } ], options : { relative : true } }, many_targets_without_package_name : { files : [ { expand : true , cwd : "src/" , src : [ "**/*.dust" ], dest : "dst/many_targets_without_package_name/" , ext : ".js" } ], options : { wrapper : "amd" , wrapperOptions : { packageName : null , deps : { dust : "v1/dust-helpers" } } } }, amd_without_package_name_and_deps : { files : { "dst/amd_without_package_name_and_deps/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapper : "amd" , wrapperOptions : { packageName : null , deps : false } } }, no_wrapper : { files : { "dst/views_no_amd/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapper : false } }, amd_custom_deps : { files : { "dst/views_amd_custom_deps/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapper : "amd" , wrapperOptions : { deps : { dust : "dust-core-1.0.0.min.js" } } } }, amd_without_deps : { files : { "dst/views_amd_without_deps/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapper : "amd" , wrapperOptions : { deps : false } } }, amd_with_package_name : { files : { "dst/views_amd_with_package_name/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapper : "amd" , wrapperOptions : { packageName : "views" } } }, commonjs : { files : { "dst/views_commonjs/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapper : "commonjs" , wrapperOptions : { returning : "dust" , deps : { foo : "foo.js" , dust : "dust.js" } } } }, nested_relative : { files : { "dst/views_nested_relative/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapperOptions : { deps : false }, basePath : "src/" } }, use_base_name : { files : { "dst/views_use_base_name/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { wrapperOptions : { deps : false }, useBaseName : true } }, no_runtime : { files : { "dst/views_no_runtime/views.js" : "src/**/*.dust" }, options : { runtime : false } } }

For more examples on how to use the expand API to manipulate the default dynamic path construction in the glob_to_multiple examples, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.

Release History

v0.9.4 Added whitespace option. [Thanks to lud2k]

v0.9.3 Bump the dependencies versions.

v0.9.2 From now on, using "coffee-script/register" to get "require" to work with the .coffee extension. [Thanks to Enzo Martin]

v0.9.0 CommonJS wrapper now returns dust object instead of function [Thanks to Jannik Zschiesche] CommonJS wrapper uses correct runtime file from now on [Thanks to Jannik Zschiesche] Added ability to customize templates naming convention for the specific tasks [Thanks to Cory Roloff] From now on grunt-dust is utilizing the callback explicitly passed to renderFunction [Thanks to Cory Roloff]

v0.7.10 Update wrapper's README [Thanks to Chris Ruppel]

v0.7.9 New CoffeeScript and dustjs-linkedin versions.

v0.7.8 Added ability to override dust.optimizers. [Thanks to Johan Borestad]

v0.7.7 Added ability to disable package name. [Idea by Maarten van Oudenniel]

v0.7.6 Updated dustjs-linkedin dependency Updated semver dependency

v0.7.5 Refactored wrappers helpers Removed callback argument from template rendering function (no more compatible with previous version) Updated AMD integration example

v0.7.0 WARNING: some of features no more compatible with previous versions Brand new AMD wrapper [Idea by tfga] Tests refactoring Added AMD integration examples

v0.6.4 Update wrench version

v0.6.3 Fixed failed tests

v0.6.2 Fixed basePath support on Windows. [Thanks to James Cunningham]

v0.6.1 Added useBaseName option. [Thanks to DamionLNL]

v0.6.0 Bring basePath option back into service. [Thanks to Michael Gilley]

v0.5.5 Update dustjs-linkedin version to v2.0.2

v0.5.4 AMD wrapper now exports template(s) name. [Thanks to silnijlos]

v0.5.3 Update dustjs-linkedin version to v2.0.0

v0.5.2 Added "returning" option, which specifies the name of returning variable in CommonJS mode. [Thanks to Wilson Wise]

v0.5.1 Resolve runtime path with semver Update dustjs-linkedin version to 1.2.5

v0.5.0 Added CommonJS support. [Thanks to Alastair Coote] Two new properties "wrapper" and "wrapperOptions" instead of "amd". Property "amd" is now deprecated Added ability to define named dependencies ("deps" property stay object and no more compatible with previous version) [Idea by Daniel Suchy]

v0.4.1 Fixed compatibility with new coffee-script version. [Thanks to Alastair Coote]

v0.4.0 Added option "relative". [Thanks to Andy Engle] Remove extension from templates names. [Thanks to Andy Engle]

v0.3.5 Fixed issue with dustjs runtime path obtainment on Windows. [Thanks to Daniel Suchy]

v0.3.4 Obtain runtime destination without fs.* invocations. [Thanks to Daniel Suchy]

v0.3.3 Replaced grunt.js with Gruntfile.js in package.json

v0.3.2 Bump grunt dependency version

v0.3.1 Added usage examples Added options documentation

v0.3.0 Support of final version of Grunt.js API (Thanks to Ian Parkins aka @parkotron) Tests on Mocha Tasks written on coffee compiles in runtime

v0.2.0 Support of new Grunt.js API Refactored API according to Grunt.js updates

v0.1.1 Fixed issue with empty array of dependencies and added ability to set package name for AMD

v0.1.0 First release



License

Copyright (c) 2013 Vladimir Tsvang Licensed under the MIT license.