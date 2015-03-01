Grunt.js plugin to compile dustjs templates.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-dust --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-dust');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.1.1.
Run this task with the
grunt grunt-dust command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
String/boolean
Default: "amd"
Wrapper style to use. Accepted values are
'amd',
'commonjs', and
false.
Type:
Object
Default: null
Options for the package wrapper.
Type:
String
Default: ""
Package name used in define() invocation.
Type:
Function
Default: undefined
Function that might be used to change the templates naming convention. Leave blank if you don't want to change it.
Type:
String
Default: "dust"
Name of variable which will be returned in CommonJS wrapper.
Type:
Object
Default: { dust: "dust-runtime" }
Amd package dependencies.
Type:
boolean
Default: true
Include dust runtime file.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
Make templates names relative from cwd (working only if used Grunt Dynamic Mappings).
Type:
string
Default: false
Exclude this path from templates names.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
If 'true' template names will be the same as the basename of the file, sans prepended paths and file extensions. When coupled with globbing pattern '[root_folder]/*/' all files matched will use their base names regardless of where the file is located in the directory tree rooted at root_folder. Note: One caveat - filenames must be unique! Otherwise name collisions will occur.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
Type:
Object
Default: {}
Replaces default optimizers.
Example:
options: {
optimizers: {
format: function(ctx, node) { return node; }
}
}
dust: {
defaults: {
files: {
"dst/default/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
}
},
preserve_whitespace: {
files: {
"dst/preserve_whitespace/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
optimizers: {
format: function(ctx, node) { return node; }
}
}
},
many_targets: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: "src/",
src: ["**/*.dust"],
dest: "dst/many_targets/",
ext: ".js"
}
],
options: {
relative: true
}
},
many_targets_without_package_name: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: "src/",
src: ["**/*.dust"],
dest: "dst/many_targets_without_package_name/",
ext: ".js"
}
],
options: {
wrapper: "amd",
wrapperOptions: {
packageName: null, // disable packageName
deps: {
dust: "v1/dust-helpers"
}
}
}
},
amd_without_package_name_and_deps: {
files: {
"dst/amd_without_package_name_and_deps/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapper: "amd",
wrapperOptions: {
packageName: null,
deps: false
}
}
},
no_wrapper: {
files: {
"dst/views_no_amd/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapper: false
}
},
amd_custom_deps: {
files: {
"dst/views_amd_custom_deps/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapper: "amd",
wrapperOptions: {
deps: {
dust: "dust-core-1.0.0.min.js"
}
}
}
},
amd_without_deps: {
files: {
"dst/views_amd_without_deps/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapper: "amd",
wrapperOptions: {
deps: false
}
}
},
amd_with_package_name: {
files: {
"dst/views_amd_with_package_name/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapper: "amd",
wrapperOptions: {
packageName: "views"
}
}
},
commonjs: {
files: {
"dst/views_commonjs/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapper: "commonjs",
wrapperOptions: {
returning: "dust",
deps: {
foo: "foo.js",
dust: "dust.js"
}
}
}
},
nested_relative: {
files: {
"dst/views_nested_relative/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapperOptions: {
deps: false
},
basePath: "src/"
}
},
use_base_name: {
files: {
"dst/views_use_base_name/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
wrapperOptions: {
deps: false
},
useBaseName: true
}
},
no_runtime: {
files: {
"dst/views_no_runtime/views.js": "src/**/*.dust"
},
options: {
runtime: false
}
}
}
For more examples on how to use the
expand API to manipulate the default dynamic path construction in the
glob_to_multiple examples, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.
whitespace option. [Thanks to lud2k]
fs.* invocations. [Thanks to Daniel Suchy]
Copyright (c) 2013 Vladimir Tsvang Licensed under the MIT license.