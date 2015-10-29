Stupidly simple Drush task runner for grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-drush --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-drush' );

The "drush" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named drush to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ drush : { your_target : { args : [], dest : 'path/if/required/for/task' }, }, })

Example - Installing a fresh drupal install with some modules

grunt.initConfig({ drush : { install : { args : [ 'make' , 'example/core.make' ], dest : 'src' } }, })

Example - Run a command and surpress stdout

grunt.initConfig({ drush : { runserver : { args : [ 'runserver' , '8080' ], dest : 'src' , options : { stdio : 'ignore' } } }, })

Configurable options

cmd

Path to the drush executable (Optional) - PATH is used if not specified.

cwd

Sets the current working directory (Optional) - Usually the path to your drupal installation.

args

A list of arguments to pass over to drush (Required), a javascript array of command parts to call drush with.

args: [ 'make' , 'example/core.make' ]

options

A list of options to be passed to child_process.spawn such as stdout/stderr, uid/gid, or environment variables.

options: { stdio : 'ignore' }

src (Deprecated)

Supported only for backwards compatability, does nothing in the current release.

dest (Deprecated)

The destination directory for the drush task to be run in to, mainly useful for make.

