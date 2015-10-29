openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gd

grunt-drush

by Nick Pack
0.0.7 (see all)

Stupidly simple drush runner task for grunt

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

162

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-drush

Stupidly simple Drush task runner for grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-drush --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-drush');

The "drush" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named drush to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  drush: {
    your_target: {
      args: [],
      dest: 'path/if/required/for/task'
    },
  },
})

Example - Installing a fresh drupal install with some modules

grunt.initConfig({
    drush: {
      install: {
        args: ['make', 'example/core.make'],
        dest: 'src'
      }
    },
})

Example - Run a command and surpress stdout

grunt.initConfig({
    drush: {
      runserver: {
        args: ['runserver', '8080'],
        dest: 'src',
        options: {stdio: 'ignore'}
      }
    },
})

Configurable options

cmd

Path to the drush executable (Optional) - PATH is used if not specified.

cwd

Sets the current working directory (Optional) - Usually the path to your drupal installation.

args

A list of arguments to pass over to drush (Required), a javascript array of command parts to call drush with.

args: ['make', 'example/core.make']

options

A list of options to be passed to child_process.spawn such as stdout/stderr, uid/gid, or environment variables.

options: {stdio: 'ignore'}

src (Deprecated)

Supported only for backwards compatability, does nothing in the current release.

dest (Deprecated)

The destination directory for the drush task to be run in to, mainly useful for make.

TODO

  • Expand the functionality to do something more useful
  • Tests

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 0.0.7 - @grayside Mirror debugging grunt options to drush, @mikeyp Allow options to be passed spawn.
  • 0.0.6 - @chasingmaxwell fixed regressions caused by my previous refactor
  • 0.0.5 - Refactored slightly to use newer tools, and resolve the original flaw whereby this.files was not populated if a src, or dest was not specified. Ability to specify the path to drush kindly added by @IslandUsurper
  • 0.0.4 - @chasingmaxwell Fixed an oversight on the test if dest is undefined
  • 0.0.3 - @thijsvdanker Removed deprecated contrib lib
  • 0.0.2 - @randallknutson Added the ability to specify the cwd
  • 0.0.1 - Initial hack together

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial