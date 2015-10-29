Stupidly simple Drush task runner for grunt.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-drush --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-drush');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
drush to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
drush: {
your_target: {
args: [],
dest: 'path/if/required/for/task'
},
},
})
grunt.initConfig({
drush: {
install: {
args: ['make', 'example/core.make'],
dest: 'src'
}
},
})
grunt.initConfig({
drush: {
runserver: {
args: ['runserver', '8080'],
dest: 'src',
options: {stdio: 'ignore'}
}
},
})
Path to the drush executable (Optional) - PATH is used if not specified.
Sets the current working directory (Optional) - Usually the path to your drupal installation.
A list of arguments to pass over to drush (Required), a javascript array of command parts to call drush with.
args: ['make', 'example/core.make']
A list of options to be passed to child_process.spawn such as stdout/stderr, uid/gid, or environment variables.
options: {stdio: 'ignore'}
Supported only for backwards compatability, does nothing in the current release.
The destination directory for the drush task to be run in to, mainly useful for make.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.