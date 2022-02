Grunt Drupal Tasks

A Grunt plugin to automate Drupal 7 and Drupal 8 build and testing tasks.

Features

This project is built on the tools of the Grunt community to provide scripted automation of a number of PHP & Drupal tasks. Here are a few examples of what it provides:

We are continuously working to improve this toolchain, adding functionality that we see as common to our continuous integration and everyday development practices.

Requirements

For requirements, installation, use, and customization instructions, see the documentation.